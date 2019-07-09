Every Quest coming with Hearthstone’s new expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Blizzard recently announced Hearthstone’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Saviors of Uldum will include a variety of new and returning features, including Quest cards.

Anyone who played Hearthstone during the Journey to Un’Goro expansion is probably familiar with Quests. The card type debuted during Journey to Un’Goro and brought an extra layer of longterm strategy to Hearthstone. Quests bring an extra set of restrictions that most card types aren’t subject to.

Quests cannot be offered in the Arena. Quests cannot be randomly generated by outside game effects, but they can be copied by effects that duplicate cards from a deck like Thoughtsteal. In order to activate a Quest and receive its benefits, a series of in-game conditions must first be met.

After fulfilling the requirements of the Quest, the player will be handsomely rewarded. You can check out all of the new Quest coming with Saviors of Uldum below. More Quests will be added as cards continue to be revealed.

Untapped Potential

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Supreme Archaeology

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Corrupt the Waters

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Check out all of these Quest and more when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.