This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is UnidentifiaBrawl

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl will put you in the shoes of a successful Azerothian raider with overflowing bags of loot.

If you like a Brawl with plenty of shenanigans, UnidentifiaBrawl is for you.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You won’t need to do any prep work to dive into this week’s Brawl. UnidentifiaBrawl sees players both using decks that are random, for the most part. The twist is that each deck contains copies of three specific cards in addition to the random mess that comprises the rest of their lists.

These three cards are Unidentified Maul, Unidentified Shield, and Unidentified Elixir. Each card has a powerful effect and thematically represents a piece of loot you gained on a successful dungeon run. When you use one of the three aforementioned cards, the items will be identified, activating a powerful effect.

Each of the three cards has a base effect but also gains a bonus effect when it comes to your hand. Unidentified Maul is a two-cost 2/2 weapon. Unidentified Shield is a six-cost spell that allows you to gain five armor. Unidentified Elixir is a three-cost spell that allows you to give a minion +2/+2. When coupled with their random bonus effects, each of these cards is usually pretty strong.

The key to winning the Brawl (outside of luck) will be using these cards to their fullest extent.

You can play this Brawl for the next seven days. Your first victory will award you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.