This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Tavish vs. Rokara

The Horde and the Alliance are at it again.

If you’re a fan of the Azerothian faction war between the Horde and the Alliance, then prepare for this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl.

All week long in the Tavern, you can take on Tavish vs. Rokara.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As you may have guessed based on the title of the Brawl, one player will be playing as Tavish while the other is Rokara. Since this is a completely predetermined Brawl with regard to class and deck, you won’t need to do any preparation beforehand. Just press play and you’re ready to rock.

This is also a great Brawl for anyone who enjoys character interactions in-game. At the start of the Brawl, both players will have the opportunity to select an ally. What this really means is you have the opportunity to select a special Hero Power that’s presented in the form of another character fighting alongside you.

Throughout the Brawl, Tavish and Rokara will periodically talk smack to each other. You’ll also get to hear each player’s respective ally chime in. The Hero Power you choose will heavily determine your playstyle throughout the Brawl. All of the given Hero Powers are much stronger than Hero Powers in actual Hearthstone.

Bru’kan, for example, lets you pay two mana and gives you +1 Attack and Windfury for the turn. Kurtrus allows you to pay two mana to summon two 1/1 Illidari that attack a targeted minion. Adapting to your opponent’s Hero Power and using yours to the best of its ability will be key in making your way to victory.

Winning this Brawl will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix pack.