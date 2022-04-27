Just a Hallucination is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

Is there even a Tavern Brawl at all this week or is it just a hallucination?

All week long in the Tavern, Hearthstone players can take on the Just a Hallucination Tavern Brawl. If you’re a fan of the Talking Heads, then this is probably your favorite Tavern Brawl because the Chalkboard text reads “These aren’t my beautiful cards, this is not my beautiful deck” in reference to the smash-hit “Burning Down the House.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As the Chalkboard implies, your deck will be filled with cards that are not your own. In-game, these cards are called Hallucinations. With that being said, there is no need to craft a deck for this Brawl. All you need to do is select a class and dive in.

Hallucinations are one-cost Nature spells that allow you to Discover a card from your opponent’s class. That means if you’re a Mage playing against a Shaman, your Hallucinations will grant you Shaman cards. You’ll start the duel with three mana, so your first turn can involve more than just Discovery if you wish.

This is a unique-feeling Brawl and is a great one to just have fun with. Since you have to Discover all of your cards, every match feels different than the previous one.

The first time you win a match of Just a Hallucination, you will earn a free Standard card pack. You can take on this Tavern Brawl all week.