Every Death Knight Card revealed so far for Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King

Arthas and his undead Legions rise against Azeroth. Hearthstone’s next expansion will see the introduction of one of World of Warcraft’s most beloved classes, the Death Knight.

When Hearthstone received its first new class, Demon Hunter, with Ashes of Outland, it seemed as if Blizzard had skipped over its predecessor, the Death Knight. Chronologically speaking, the Death Knight class was the first Hero Class and the first-ever additional class added to World of Warcraft.

Now, as players relive the hay day of the Death Knight via World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King, the Hero Class makes its Hearthstone debut.

Hearthstone’s upcoming March of the Lich King expansion will see the introduction of the Death Knight as a permanent addition to the game.

Death Knights Hero Power is called Ghoul Charge. For two mana, players can summon a 1/1 Ghoul with Charge. The Ghoul dies at the end of the turn. For anyone who has played a Death Knight in World of Warcraft, you’ll recognize the inspiration for Ghoul Charge right away. In WoW, Death Knights have a Ghoul minion who they summon to do their bidding.

Another similarity from WoW will be Death Knight’s rune system. In Hearthstone the class will be powered by three Runes, Blood, Frost, and Unholy. These Runes reflect the Death Knight specializations in World of Warcraft, each of which also uses Runes as a resource.

In Hearthstone, the Rune you devote your deck to will determine which cards can be in it. That means you won’t just be playing a Death Knight deck, you’ll be playing a Frost, Blood, or Unholy DK deck.

As far as which cards you’ll be able to put in those decks, aside from neutral cards, you’ll see every available option we know about thus far below. You can play these cards yourself when March of the Lich King goes live on Dec. 6

Lord Marrowgar

Patchwerk

Overseer Frigidara

Obliterate

Defrost

Graveyard Shift

Gnome Muncher

Army of the Dead

Frost Strike

Battlefield Necromancer

Skeletal Sidekick

Frostwyrm’s Fury

Blood Boil

Glacial Advance

Dark Transformation

Plague Strike

Icy Touch

Horn of Winter

Corpse Explosion

Vampiric Blood

Acolyte of Death