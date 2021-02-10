Blizzard makes format changes to 2021 Hearthstone Grandmasters

The Hearthstone Grandmasters are returning in April with a few changes to the format of the event that spans eight weeks.

Starting on April 9, players will compete in seven weeks of Weekly Dual Tournaments played from Thursday to Sunday. Players will get points each week based on their finishes that will determine their place in the final standings headed into the playoffs.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On Thursdays, 16 players in each region will participate in a Dual Tournament Group before four “Decider Matches” get played on Friday to see who makes the top eight in each region.

While Thursday matches won’t be on broadcast, those played on Friday will be live on YouTube.

Each region’s top eight will play in a single-elimination bracket on Saturday and Sunday with a live broadcast as well.

The gameplay format will change throughout the course of the event. The first two weeks will be Conquest. Weeks three and four will be Specialist, weeks five and six will be Last Hero Standing, and week seven will again be Conquest.

The playoffs will take place in week eight, June 4 to 6, with the top eight players competing for a chance to represent their region in the 2021 World Championship. The bottom four players in each region based on points prior to week seven will be relegated.