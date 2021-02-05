Best Hearthstone classes to play in February 2021

Here are a few options to climb with this month.

Hearthstone was just hit with a major shakeup thanks to the new Darkmoon Races mini-set.

This new set serves as an add-on mini-expansion for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire set. As a result of the Darkmoon Races mini-set, the meta is evolving once more.

In under a week, Hearthstone’s Lunar New Year event will begin. This will give players the chance to gain free packs through a Legendary questline. As part of that questline, you’ll need to play five games of Standard.

If you’re out of the loop after the Darkmoon Races mini-set, we’ve got you covered. Here are three classes you can climb with this month and the best decks to use.

Paladin

Paladin has been one of the strongest classes throughout all of Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. Pure Paladin has been a force to be reckoned with for two expansions now and it still hasn’t lost its effectiveness.

On top of that, the class has a new archetype sweeping the meta: Ramp Paladin. Both decks are on the expensive side when it comes to dust, but if you play Paladin regularly, you should have most of what you need. Paladin has a 54.6 percent win rate on HSReplay right now.

Ramp Paladin

Image via HSReplay

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZ8FCIetA/y4A5XNA4/OA8PRA5vYA/zeA73hAwunCJupA/u4A/O7A/7RA4fUA/7bA/neA/TfA5HkA5LkAwA=

Pure Paladin

Image via HSReplay

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZ8FBJuuA/y4A4TBA8PRAw3cA5yuA8q4A/24A+q5A+u5A+y5A8rBA57NA7/RA8DRA8rRA+DRAwA=

Hunter

Hunter is another class that seems like it’s been on top for a while. Highlander and Face Hunter have both been dominant for the majority of the past two expansions, just like Pure Paladin. All of the tools that Hunter gained with Madness at the Darkmoon Faire have only made the two decks stronger.

This will likely be the case with the Darkmoon Races mini-set, so Hunter is definitely a class to keep an eye on this month. It has a 52.2 percent win rate on HSReplay right now, putting Hunter just behind Paladin.

Highlander Hunter

Image via HSReplay

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAR8eqAK1A8cDhwTbCf4M/KMDpqUD+a4D+68D/K8Dh7ADorkDpLkD/7oD174D3r4D3MwDm80Dos4DgtADxtEDudID9tYD6OED8uED8+EDhOIDj+MDyuMDAAA=

Face Hunter

Image via HSReplay

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAR8GhwTJBJ+lA4WwA4ewA/bWAwyoAv4M+68D/K8DorkD/7oD3MwDm80Dos4DgtADxtEDudIDAA==

Druid

Druid is a great option this month, particularly if you’re someone who enjoys token decks. Guardian and Token Druid are both extremely strong right now, with Token Druid seeing slightly more play.

The best part about Druid compared to the other two classes on this list is the fact that its best deck is so cheap. One of the most popular versions of the current Token Druid archetype only costs 2,200 dust total. Druid has a 51.6 percent win rate on HSReplay right now and will definitely net you some wins without breaking the dust bank.

Token Druid

Image via HSReplay

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZICAuYFr6IDDv4B9wPDlAPKnAP/rQP5tQPlugPvugP5zAObzgO50gPw1AOK4AOM5AMA

Guardian Druid

Image via HSReplay

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZICBNulA5LNA53YA/zeAw3+AeQI76ID6LoDlc0Dm84DutADvNADk9ED3tED8NQD/tsD5uEDAA==