Fans have gotten more and more ways to enjoy Hearthstone over the years. With new casual and ranked modes, Hearthstone finds a way to keep the game fresh for veteran players while also drawing the attention of newcomers.

Hearthstone Mercenaries combines the game’s unique world with elements from roguelikes and RPGs, inviting players to an adventure they’ve never experienced before in Hearthstone. In this new game mode, you’ll be able to assemble your party from Mercenaries and go on different adventures.

The Mercenaries listed below all come with special abilities that players can upgrade and use to their advantage. Considering the game is relatively new, Blizzard may add more Mercenaries in the upcoming patches to spice up the gameplay.

Here are all Mercenaries and their abilities in Hearthstone Mercenaries:

Alexstrasza Dragon Breath Dragon Breath Tier One : Deal four damage to an enemy, or restore 10 Health to a friendly character. Dragon Breath Tier Two : Deal eight damage to an enemy, or restore 14 Health to a friendly character. Dragon Breath Tier Three : Deal 12 damage to an enemy, or restore 18 Health to a friendly character. Dragon Breath Tier Four : Deal 13 damage to an enemy, or restore 19 Health to a friendly character. Dragon Breath Tier Five : Deal 14 damage to an enemy, or restore 20 Health to a friendly character. Fale Buffet Flame Buffet Tier One : Deal five damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors. Flame Buffet Tier Two : Deal 10 damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors. Flame Buffet Tier Three : Deal 14 damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors. Flame Buffet Tier Four : Deal 15 damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors. Flame Buffet Tier Five : Deal 16 damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors. Dragonqueen’s Gambit Dragonqueen’s Gambit Tier One : Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack. Dragonqueen’s Gambit Tier Two : Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack. Dragonqueen’s Gambit Tier Three : Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack. Dragonqueen’s Gambit Tier Four : Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack. Dragonqueen’s Gambit Tier Five : Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack.



Anduin Wrynn Penance Penance Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy. Restore four Health to a random friendly Human. Penance Tier Two: Deal seven damage to an enemy. Restore eight Health to a random friendly Human. Penance Tier Three: Deal 10 damage to an enemy. Restore 12 Health to a random friendly Human. Penance Tier Four: Deal 11 damage to an enemy. Restore 13 Health to a random friendly Human. Penance Tier Five: Deal 12 damage to an enemy. Restore 14 Health to a random friendly Human. Holy Nova Holy Nova Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies. Restore four Health to your characters. Holy Nova Tier Two: Deal five damage to all enemies. Restore eight Health to your characters. Holy Nova Tier Three: Deal eight damage to all enemies. Restore 12 Health to your characters. Holy Nova Tier Four: Deal nince damage to all enemies. Restore 13 Health to your characters. Holy Nova Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to all enemies. Restore 14 Health to your characters. Holy Word: Salvation Hole Word: Salvation Tier One: Your Humans take two less damage this turn. Hole Word: Salvation Tier Two: Your Humans take five less damage this turn. Hole Word: Salvation Tier Three: Your Humans take eight less damage this turn. Hole Word: Salvation Tier Four: Your Humans take nine less damage this turn. Hole Word: Salvation Tier Five: Your Humans take 10 less damage this turn.

Antonidas Fireball Fireball Tier One: Deal four damage Fireball Tier Two: Deal seven damage Fireball Tier Three: Deal 10 damage Fireball Tier Four: Deal 11 damage Fireball Tier Five: Deal 12 damage Flamestrike Flame Strike Tier One: Deal four damage to all enemies. Flame Strike Tier Two: Deal eight damage to all enemies. Flame Strike Tier Three: Deal 12 damage to all enemies. Flame Strike Tier Four: Deal 13 damage to all enemies. Flame Strike Tier Five: Deal 14 damage to all enemies.



Fireball Storm Fireball Storm Tier One: Cast Fireball one at a random enemy. Repeat for each Fire ability you’ve cast this turn. Fireball Storm Tier Two: Cast Fireball two at a random enemy. Repeat for each Fire ability you’ve cast this turn. Fireball Storm Tier Three: ​​Cast Fireball three at a random enemy. Repeat for each Fire ability you’ve cast this turn. Fireball Storm Tier Four: Cast Fireball four at a random enemy. Repeat for each Fire ability you’ve cast this turn. Fireball Storm Tier Five: Cast Fireball five at a random enemy. Repeat for each Fire ability you’ve cast this turn.



Baron Geddon Heating Up Heating Up Tier One: Deal two damage. Your Fire abilities are one Speed faster next turn. Heating Up Tier Two: Deal six damage. Your Fire abilities are two Speed faster next turn. Heating Up Tier Three: Deal 10 damage. Your Fire abilities are three Speed faster next turn. Heating Up Tier Four: Deal 11 damage. Your Fire abilities are three Speed faster next turn. Heating Up Tier Five: Deal 12 damage. Your Fire abilities are three Speed faster next turn. Inferno Inferno Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another two damage. Inferno Tier Two: Deal four damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another four damage. Inferno Tier Three: Deal six damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another six damage. Inferno Tier Four: Deal seven damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another seven damage. Inferno Tier Five: Deal eight damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another eight damage. Living Bomb Living Bomb Tier One: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal four damage to it and its neighbors. Living Bomb Tier Two: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal seven damage to it and its neighbors. Living Bomb Tier Three: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal 10 damage to it and its neighbors. Living Bomb Tier Four: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal 11 damage to it and its neighbors. Living Bomb Tier Five: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal 12 damage to it and its neighbors.

Blademaster Samuro Double Strike Double Strike Tier One: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain one Attack and Attack it again. Double Strike Tier Two: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain two Attack and Attack it again. Double Strike Tier Three: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain three Attack and Attack it again. Double Strike Tier Four: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain four Attack and Attack it again. Double Strike Tier Five: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain five Attack and Attack it again Mirror Image Mirror Image Tier One: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn. Mirror Image Tier Two: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn. Mirror Image Tier Three: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn. Mirror Image Tier Four: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn. Mirror Image Tier Five: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn. Whirling Blade Whirling Blade Tier One : Deal two damage to all enemies, Become Immune this turn. Whirling Blade Tier Two : Deal five damage to all enemies, Become Immune this turn. Whirling Blade Tier Three : Deal eight damage to all enemies, Become Immune this turn. Whirling Blade Tier Four : Deal nine damage to all enemies, Become Immune this turn. Whirling Blade Tier Five : Deal 10 damage to all enemies, Become Immune this turn.



Blink Fox Arcane Fling Arcane Fling Tier One: Deal three damage. Arcane Combo: Deal six damage instead. Arcane Fling Tier Two: Deal five damage. Arcane Combo: Deal 10 damage instead. Arcane Fling Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Arcane Combo: Deal 16 damage instead. Arcane Fling Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Arcane Combo: Deal 17 damage instead. Arcane Fling Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Arcane Combo: Deal 18 damage instead. Mana Blink Mana Blink Tier One: Refresh your characters’ abilities. Their next ability is one Speed faster. Mana Blink Tier Two: Refresh your characters’ abilities. Their next ability is two Speed faster. Mana Blink Tier Three: Refresh your characters’ abilities. Their next ability is three Speed faster. Mana Blink Tier Four: Refresh your characters’ abilities. Their next ability is four Speed faster. Mana Blink Tier Five: Refresh your characters’ abilities. Their next ability is five Speed faster. Mind Thief Mind Thief Tier One: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is one Speed faster. (Swaps after cast.) Mind Thief Tier Two: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is twp Speed faster. (Swaps after cast.) Mind Thief Tier Three: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is three Speed faster. (Swaps after cast.) Mind Thief Tier Four: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is four Speed faster. (Swaps after cast.) Mind Thief Tier Five: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is five Speed faster. (Swaps after cast.)



Brightwing Faerie Breath Faerie Breath Tier One: Deal two damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +1/+1. Faerie Breath Tier Two: Deal five damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +2/+2. Faerie Breath Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +3/+3. Faerie Breath Tier Four: Deal nice damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +3/+4. Faerie Breath Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +3/+5. Pixie Dust Pixie Dust Tier One: Restore four Health to all your characters. Pixie Dust Tier Two: Restore 10 Health to all your characters. Pixie Dust Tier Three: Restore 16 Health to all your characters. Pixie Dust Tier Four: Restore 17 Health to all your characters. Pixie Dust Tier Five: Restore 18 Health to all your characters. Phase Shift Phase Shift Tier One: Restore seven Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc from your bench. Phase Shift Tier Two: Restore 14 Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc from your bench. Phase Shift Tier Three: Restore 21 Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc from your bench. Phase Shift Tier Four: Restore 23 Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc from your bench. Phase Shift Tier Five: Restore 25 Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc from your bench.

Bru’kan Lightning Bolt Lightning Bolt Tier One: Deal two damage. Gain one Nature Damage Lightning Bolt Tier Two: Deal five damage. Gain two Nature Damage Lightning Bolt Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Gain three Nature Damage Lightning Bolt Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Gain three Nature Damage Lightning Bolt Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Gain three Nature Damage Muddy Footing Muddy Footing Tier One: Deal two damage to a character. Its next ability is two Speed slower. Muddy Footing Tier Two: Deal five damage to a character. Its next ability is three Speed slower. Muddy Footing Tier Three: Deal eight damage to a character. Its next ability is four Speed slower. Muddy Footing Tier Four: Deal nine damage to a character. Its next ability is five Speed slower. Muddy Footing Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to a character. Its next ability is six Speed slower. Chain Lightning Chain Lightning Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy. Repeat this on one additional adjacent enemy. Chain Lightning Tier Two: Deal nine damage to an enemy. Repeat this on one additional adjacent enemy. Chain Lightning Tier Three: Deal 14 damage to an enemy. Repeat this on one additional adjacent enemy. Chain Lightning Tier Four: Deal 15 damage to an enemy. Repeat this on one additional adjacent enemy. Chain Lightning Tier Five: Deal 16 damage to an enemy. Repeat this on one additional adjacent enemy.

