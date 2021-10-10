Fans have gotten more and more ways to enjoy Hearthstone over the years. With new casual and ranked modes, Hearthstone finds a way to keep the game fresh for veteran players while also drawing the attention of newcomers.
Hearthstone Mercenaries combines the game’s unique world with elements from roguelikes and RPGs, inviting players to an adventure they’ve never experienced before in Hearthstone. In this new game mode, you’ll be able to assemble your party from Mercenaries and go on different adventures.
The Mercenaries listed below all come with special abilities that players can upgrade and use to their advantage. Considering the game is relatively new, Blizzard may add more Mercenaries in the upcoming patches to spice up the gameplay.
Here are all Mercenaries and their abilities in Hearthstone Mercenaries:
- Alexstrasza
- Dragon Breath
- Dragon Breath Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy, or restore 10 Health to a friendly character.
- Dragon Breath Tier Two: Deal eight damage to an enemy, or restore 14 Health to a friendly character.
- Dragon Breath Tier Three: Deal 12 damage to an enemy, or restore 18 Health to a friendly character.
- Dragon Breath Tier Four: Deal 13 damage to an enemy, or restore 19 Health to a friendly character.
- Dragon Breath Tier Five: Deal 14 damage to an enemy, or restore 20 Health to a friendly character.
- Fale Buffet
- Flame Buffet Tier One: Deal five damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors.
- Flame Buffet Tier Two: Deal 10 damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors.
- Flame Buffet Tier Three: Deal 14 damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors.
- Flame Buffet Tier Four: Deal 15 damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors.
- Flame Buffet Tier Five: Deal 16 damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors.
- Dragonqueen’s Gambit
- Dragonqueen’s Gambit Tier One: Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack.
- Dragonqueen’s Gambit Tier Two: Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack.
- Dragonqueen’s Gambit Tier Three: Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack.
- Dragonqueen’s Gambit Tier Four: Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack.
- Dragonqueen’s Gambit Tier Five: Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack.
- Dragon Breath
- Anduin Wrynn
- Penance
- Penance Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy. Restore four Health to a random friendly Human.
- Penance Tier Two: Deal seven damage to an enemy. Restore eight Health to a random friendly Human.
- Penance Tier Three: Deal 10 damage to an enemy. Restore 12 Health to a random friendly Human.
- Penance Tier Four: Deal 11 damage to an enemy. Restore 13 Health to a random friendly Human.
- Penance Tier Five: Deal 12 damage to an enemy. Restore 14 Health to a random friendly Human.
- Holy Nova
- Holy Nova Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies. Restore four Health to your characters.
- Holy Nova Tier Two: Deal five damage to all enemies. Restore eight Health to your characters.
- Holy Nova Tier Three: Deal eight damage to all enemies. Restore 12 Health to your characters.
- Holy Nova Tier Four: Deal nince damage to all enemies. Restore 13 Health to your characters.
- Holy Nova Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to all enemies. Restore 14 Health to your characters.
- Holy Word: Salvation
- Hole Word: Salvation Tier One: Your Humans take two less damage this turn.
- Hole Word: Salvation Tier Two: Your Humans take five less damage this turn.
- Hole Word: Salvation Tier Three: Your Humans take eight less damage this turn.
- Hole Word: Salvation Tier Four: Your Humans take nine less damage this turn.
- Hole Word: Salvation Tier Five: Your Humans take 10 less damage this turn.
- Penance
- Antonidas
- Fireball
- Fireball Tier One: Deal four damage
- Fireball Tier Two: Deal seven damage
- Fireball Tier Three: Deal 10 damage
- Fireball Tier Four: Deal 11 damage
- Fireball Tier Five: Deal 12 damage
- Flamestrike
- Flame Strike Tier One: Deal four damage to all enemies.
- Flame Strike Tier Two: Deal eight damage to all enemies.
- Flame Strike Tier Three: Deal 12 damage to all enemies.
- Flame Strike Tier Four: Deal 13 damage to all enemies.
- Flame Strike Tier Five: Deal 14 damage to all enemies.
- Fireball
- Fireball Storm
- Fireball Storm Tier One: Cast Fireball one at a random enemy. Repeat for each Fire ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Fireball Storm Tier Two: Cast Fireball two at a random enemy. Repeat for each Fire ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Fireball Storm Tier Three: Cast Fireball three at a random enemy. Repeat for each Fire ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Fireball Storm Tier Four: Cast Fireball four at a random enemy. Repeat for each Fire ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Fireball Storm Tier Five: Cast Fireball five at a random enemy. Repeat for each Fire ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Baron Geddon
- Heating Up
- Heating Up Tier One: Deal two damage. Your Fire abilities are one Speed faster next turn.
- Heating Up Tier Two: Deal six damage. Your Fire abilities are two Speed faster next turn.
- Heating Up Tier Three: Deal 10 damage. Your Fire abilities are three Speed faster next turn.
- Heating Up Tier Four: Deal 11 damage. Your Fire abilities are three Speed faster next turn.
- Heating Up Tier Five: Deal 12 damage. Your Fire abilities are three Speed faster next turn.
- Inferno
- Inferno Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another two damage.
- Inferno Tier Two: Deal four damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another four damage.
- Inferno Tier Three: Deal six damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another six damage.
- Inferno Tier Four: Deal seven damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another seven damage.
- Inferno Tier Five: Deal eight damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another eight damage.
- Living Bomb
- Living Bomb Tier One: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal four damage to it and its neighbors.
- Living Bomb Tier Two: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal seven damage to it and its neighbors.
- Living Bomb Tier Three: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal 10 damage to it and its neighbors.
- Living Bomb Tier Four: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal 11 damage to it and its neighbors.
- Living Bomb Tier Five: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal 12 damage to it and its neighbors.
- Heating Up
- Blademaster Samuro
- Double Strike
- Double Strike Tier One: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain one Attack and Attack it again.
- Double Strike Tier Two: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain two Attack and Attack it again.
- Double Strike Tier Three: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain three Attack and Attack it again.
- Double Strike Tier Four: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain four Attack and Attack it again.
- Double Strike Tier Five: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain five Attack and Attack it again
- Mirror Image
- Mirror Image Tier One: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn.
- Mirror Image Tier Two: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn.
- Mirror Image Tier Three: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn.
- Mirror Image Tier Four: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn.
- Mirror Image Tier Five: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn.
- Whirling Blade
- Whirling Blade Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies, Become Immune this turn.
- Whirling Blade Tier Two: Deal five damage to all enemies, Become Immune this turn.
- Whirling Blade Tier Three: Deal eight damage to all enemies, Become Immune this turn.
- Whirling Blade Tier Four: Deal nine damage to all enemies, Become Immune this turn.
- Whirling Blade Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to all enemies, Become Immune this turn.
- Double Strike
- Blink Fox
- Arcane Fling
- Arcane Fling Tier One: Deal three damage. Arcane Combo: Deal six damage instead.
- Arcane Fling Tier Two: Deal five damage. Arcane Combo: Deal 10 damage instead.
- Arcane Fling Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Arcane Combo: Deal 16 damage instead.
- Arcane Fling Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Arcane Combo: Deal 17 damage instead.
- Arcane Fling Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Arcane Combo: Deal 18 damage instead.
- Mana Blink
- Mana Blink Tier One: Refresh your characters’ abilities. Their next ability is one Speed faster.
- Mana Blink Tier Two: Refresh your characters’ abilities. Their next ability is two Speed faster.
- Mana Blink Tier Three: Refresh your characters’ abilities. Their next ability is three Speed faster.
- Mana Blink Tier Four: Refresh your characters’ abilities. Their next ability is four Speed faster.
- Mana Blink Tier Five: Refresh your characters’ abilities. Their next ability is five Speed faster.
- Mind Thief
- Mind Thief Tier One: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is one Speed faster. (Swaps after cast.)
- Mind Thief Tier Two: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is twp Speed faster. (Swaps after cast.)
- Mind Thief Tier Three: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is three Speed faster. (Swaps after cast.)
- Mind Thief Tier Four: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is four Speed faster. (Swaps after cast.)
- Mind Thief Tier Five: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is five Speed faster. (Swaps after cast.)
- Arcane Fling
- Brightwing
- Faerie Breath
- Faerie Breath Tier One: Deal two damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +1/+1.
- Faerie Breath Tier Two: Deal five damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +2/+2.
- Faerie Breath Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +3/+3.
- Faerie Breath Tier Four: Deal nice damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +3/+4.
- Faerie Breath Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +3/+5.
- Pixie Dust
- Pixie Dust Tier One: Restore four Health to all your characters.
- Pixie Dust Tier Two: Restore 10 Health to all your characters.
- Pixie Dust Tier Three: Restore 16 Health to all your characters.
- Pixie Dust Tier Four: Restore 17 Health to all your characters.
- Pixie Dust Tier Five: Restore 18 Health to all your characters.
- Phase Shift
- Phase Shift Tier One: Restore seven Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc from your bench.
- Phase Shift Tier Two: Restore 14 Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc from your bench.
- Phase Shift Tier Three: Restore 21 Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc from your bench.
- Phase Shift Tier Four: Restore 23 Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc from your bench.
- Phase Shift Tier Five: Restore 25 Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc from your bench.
- Faerie Breath
- Bru’kan
- Lightning Bolt
- Lightning Bolt Tier One: Deal two damage. Gain one Nature Damage
- Lightning Bolt Tier Two: Deal five damage. Gain two Nature Damage
- Lightning Bolt Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Gain three Nature Damage
- Lightning Bolt Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Gain three Nature Damage
- Lightning Bolt Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Gain three Nature Damage
- Muddy Footing
- Muddy Footing Tier One: Deal two damage to a character. Its next ability is two Speed slower.
- Muddy Footing Tier Two: Deal five damage to a character. Its next ability is three Speed slower.
- Muddy Footing Tier Three: Deal eight damage to a character. Its next ability is four Speed slower.
- Muddy Footing Tier Four: Deal nine damage to a character. Its next ability is five Speed slower.
- Muddy Footing Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to a character. Its next ability is six Speed slower.
- Chain Lightning
- Chain Lightning Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy. Repeat this on one additional adjacent enemy.
- Chain Lightning Tier Two: Deal nine damage to an enemy. Repeat this on one additional adjacent enemy.
- Chain Lightning Tier Three: Deal 14 damage to an enemy. Repeat this on one additional adjacent enemy.
- Chain Lightning Tier Four: Deal 15 damage to an enemy. Repeat this on one additional adjacent enemy.
- Chain Lightning Tier Five: Deal 16 damage to an enemy. Repeat this on one additional adjacent enemy.
- Lightning Bolt
- Cairne Bloodhoof
- Ancestral Uppercut
- Ancestral Uppercut Tier One: Attack an enemy. Restore two Health for each enemy that hasn’t acted yet.
- Ancestral Uppercut Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Restore four Health for each enemy that hasn’t acted yet.
- Ancestral Uppercut Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Restore six Health for each enemy that hasn’t acted yet.
- Ancestral Uppercut Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Restore seven Health for each enemy that hasn’t acted yet.
- Ancestral Uppercut Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Restore eight Health for each enemy that hasn’t acted yet.
- Endurance Aura
- Endurance Aura Tier One: Gain Taunt for one turn. Your characters are one Speed faster this turn.
- Endurance Aura Tier Two: Gain Taunt for one turn. Your characters are two Speed faster this turn.
- Endurance Aura Tier Three: Gain Taunt for two turns. Your characters are two Speed faster this turn.
- Endurance Aura Tier Four: Gain Taunt for two turns. Your characters are three Speed faster this turn.
- Endurance Aura Tier Five: Gain Taunt for two turns. Your characters are four Speed faster this turn.
- Earth Stomp
- Earth Stomp Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies. They are one Speed slower next turn.
- Earth Stomp Tier Two: Deal five damage to all enemies. They are one Speed slower next turn.
- Earth Stomp Tier Three: Deal eight damage to all enemies. They are one Speed slower next turn.
- Earth Stomp Tier Four: Deal nine damage to all enemies. They are one Speed slower next turn.
- Earth Stomp Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to all enemies. They are one Speed slower next turn.
- Ancestral Uppercut
- Cariel Roame
- Crusader’s Blow
- Crusader’s Blow Tier One: Attack an Enemy. Deathblow: Restore 10 Health to this Merc.
- Crusader’s Blow Tier Two: Attack an Enemy. Deathblow: Restore 20 Health to this Merc.
- Crusader’s Blow Tier Three: Attack an Enemy. Deathblow: Restore 30 Health to this Merc.
- Crusader’s Blow Tier Four: Attack an Enemy. Deathblow: Restore 35 Health to this Merc.
- Crusader’s Blow Tier Five: Attack an Enemy. Deathblow: Restore 40 Health to this Merc.
- Taunt
- Taunt Tier One: Restore four Health to this Merc and gain Taunt for one turn.
- Taunt Tier Two: Restore seven Health to this Merc and gain Taunt for one turn.
- Taunt Tier Three: Restore 10 Health to this Merc and gain Taunt for two turns.
- Taunt Tier Four: Restore 11 Health to this Merc and gain Taunt for three turns.
- Taunt Tier Five: Restore 12 Health to this Merc and gain Taunt for three turns.
- Seal of Light
- Seal of Light Tier One: Choose a character. Give it two Attack and restore five Health.
- Seal of Light Tier Two: Choose a character. Give it four Attack and restore 11 Health.
- Seal of Light Tier Three: Choose a character. Give it five Attack and restore 13 Health.
- Seal of Light Tier Four: Choose a character. Give it six Attack and restore 15 Health.
- Seal of Light Tier Five: Choose a character. Give it six Attack and restore 15 Health.
- Cornelius Roame
- Martial Mastery
- Martial Mastery Tier One: Gain one Health and Attack an enemy. If it’s a Fighter, gain three Health.
- Martial Mastery Tier Two: Gain two Health and Attack an enemy. If it’s a Fighter, gain five Health.
- Martial Mastery Tier Three: Gain three Health and Attack an enemy. If it’s a Fighter, gain eight Health.
- Martial Mastery Tier Four: Gain four Health and Attack an enemy. If it’s a Fighter, gain nine Health.
- Martial Mastery Tier Five: Gain five Health and Attack an enemy. If it’s a Fighter, gain 10 Health.
- Hold the Front
- Hold the Front Tier One: Gain Taunt for two turns. Restore four Health to adjacent characters.
- Hold the Front Tier Two: Gain Taunt for two turns. Restore eight Health to adjacent characters.
- Hold the Front Tier Three: Gain Taunt for two turns. Restore 12 Health to adjacent characters.
- Hold the Front Tier Four: Gain Taunt for two turns. Restore 13 Health to adjacent characters.
- Hold the Front Tier Five: Gain Taunt for two turns. Restore 14 Health to adjacent characters.
- Blessing of Sacrifice
- Blessing of Sacrifice Tier One: Restore two Health to another friendly Merc. Whenever it takes damage this turn, this Merc takes it instead.
- Blessing of Sacrifice Tier Two: Restore four Health to another friendly Merc. Whenever it takes damage this turn, this Merc takes it instead.
- Blessing of Sacrifice Tier Three: Restore six Health to another friendly Merc. Whenever it takes damage this turn, this Merc takes it instead.
- Blessing of Sacrifice Tier Four: Restore eight Health to another friendly Merc. Whenever it takes damage this turn, this Merc takes it instead.
- Blessing of Sacrifice Tier Five: Restore 10 Health to another friendly Merc. Whenever it takes damage this turn, this Merc takes it instead.
- Martial Mastery
- Diablo
- Doom Charge
- Doom Charge Tier One: Attack an enemy. Its next ability is one Speed slower.
- Doom Charge Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Its next ability is two Speed slower.
- Doom Charge Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Its next ability is three Speed slower.
- Doom Charge Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Its next ability is four Speed slower.
- Doom Charge Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Its next ability is five Speed slower.
- Fire Stomp
- Fire Stomp Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies. Repeat for each enemy that hasn’t acted yet.
- Fire Stomp Tier Two: Deal four damage to all enemies. Repeat for each enemy that hasn’t acted yet.
- Fire Stomp Tier Three: Deal six damage to all enemies. Repeat for each enemy that hasn’t acted yet.
- Fire Stomp Tier Four: Deal seven damage to all enemies. Repeat for each enemy that hasn’t acted yet.
- Fire Stomp Tier Five: Deal eight damage to all enemies. Repeat for each enemy that hasn’t acted yet.
- Apocalypse
- Apocalypse Tier One: Choose an enemy to take Critical Damage from all Roles this turn. Deal four damage to them.
- Apocalypse Tier Two: Choose an enemy to take Critical Damage from all Roles this turn. Deal seven damage to them.
- Apocalypse Tier Three: Choose an enemy to take Critical Damage from all Roles this turn. Deal 10 damage to them.
- Apocalypse Tier Four: Choose an enemy to take Critical Damage from all Roles this turn. Deal 11 damage to them.
- Apocalypse Tier Five: Choose an enemy to take Critical Damage from all Roles this turn. Deal 12 damage to them.
- Doom Charge
- Garrosh Hellscream
- Mak’Gora
- Mak’Gora Tier One: Attack an enemy, it Attacks this Merc back.
- Mak’Gora Tier Two: Attack an enemy, it Attacks this Merc back.
- Mak’Gora Tier Three: Attack an enemy, it Attacks this Merc back.
- Mak’Gora Tier Four: Attack an enemy, it Attacks this Merc back.
- Mak’Gora Tier Five: Attack an enemy, it Attacks this Merc back.
- Horde Strength
- Horde Strength Tier One: Gain Taunt for one turn. Gain two Health for each enemy character.
- Horde Strength Tier Two: Gain Taunt for one turn. Gain five Health for each enemy character.
- Horde Strength Tier Three: Gain Taunt for two turns. Gain eight Health for each enemy character.
- Horde Strength Tier Four: Gain Taunt for two turns. Gain nine Health for each enemy character.
- Horde Strength Tier Five: Gain Taunt for two turns. Gain 10 Health for each enemy character.
- Battle Shout
- Battle Shout Tier One: Give your Orcs four Attack this turn. Attack a random enemy.
- Battle Shout Tier Two: Give your Orcs six Attack this turn. Attack a random enemy.
- Battle Shout Tier Three: Give your Orcs eight Attack this turn. Attack a random enemy.
- Battle Shout Tier Four: Give your Orcs nine Attack this turn. Attack a random enemy.
- Battle Shout Tier Five: Give your Orcs ten Attack this turn. Attack a random enemy.
- Mak’Gora
- Grommash Hellscream
- Blood Fervor
- Blood Fervor Tier One: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain five Attack.
- Blood Fervor Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain nine Attack.
- Blood Fervor Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain 13 Attack.
- Blood Fervor Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain 14 Attack.
- Blood Fervor Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain 15 Attack.
- Staggering Slam
- Staggering Slam Tier One: Deal two damage to an enemy. Its next ability is two Speed slower.
- Staggering Slam Tier Two: Deal five damage to an enemy. Its next ability is three Speed slower.
- Staggering Slam Tier Three: Deal eight damage to an enemy. Its next ability is four Speed slower.
- Staggering Slam Tier Four: Deal nine damage to an enemy. Its next ability is five Speed slower.
- Staggering Slam Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to an enemy. Its next ability is six Speed slower.
- Battlefury
- Battlefury Tier One: Gain two Attack. Attack an enemy and one of its neighbors.
- Battlefury Tier Two: Gain four Attack. Attack an enemy and one of its neighbors.
- Battlefury Tier Three: Gain six Attack. Attack an enemy and one of its neighbors.
- Battlefury Tier Four: Gain seven Attack. Attack an enemy and one of its neighbors.
- Battlefury Tier Five: Gain eight Attack. Attack an enemy and one of its neighbors.
- Blood Fervor
- Grull
- Crazed Flurry
- Crazed Flurry Tier One: Attack an enemy. If this Merc took damage this turn, gain two Attack first.
- Crazed Flurry Tier Two: Attack an enemy. If this Merc took damage this turn, gain three Attack first.
- Crazed Flurry Tier Three: Attack an enemy. If this Merc took damage this turn, gain four Attack first.
- Crazed Flurry Tier Four: Attack an enemy. If this Merc took damage this turn, gain five Attack first.
- Crazed Flurry Tier Five: Attack an enemy. If this Merc took damage this turn, gain six Attack first.
- Dragonslayer Shot
- Dragonslayer Shot Tier One: Deal two damage. If it’s a Dragon, deal nine damage instead.
- Dragonslayer Shot Tier Two: Deal five damage. If it’s a Dragon, deal 15 damage instead.
- Dragonslayer Shot Tier Three: Deal eight damage. If it’s a Dragon, deal 21 damage instead.
- Dragonslayer Shot Tier Four: Deal nine damage. If it’s a Dragon, deal 23 damage instead.
- Dragonslayer Shot Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. If it’s a Dragon, deal 25 damage instead.
- Dragonmaw Poacher:
- Dragonmaw Poacher Tier One: Battlecry: If your opponent controls a Dragon, gain +six/+six and Rush.
- Dragonmaw Poacher Tier Two: Battlecry: If your opponent controls a Dragon, gain +nine/+nine and Rush.
- Dragonmaw Poacher Tier Three: Battlecry: If your opponent controls a Dragon, gain +12/+12 and Rush.
- Dragonmaw Poacher Tier Four: Battlecry: If your opponent controls a Dragon, gain +14/+14 and Rush.
- Dragonmaw Poacher Tier Five: Battlecry: If your opponent controls a Dragon, gain +15/+15 and Rush.
- Crazed Flurry
- Grul
- Runic Slam
- Runic Slam Tier One: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give all Mercs on your battlefield and bench +one/+four
- Runic Slam Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give all Mercs on your battlefield and bench +two/+six
- Runic Slam Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give all Mercs on your battlefield and bench +three/+eight
- Runic Slam Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give all Mercs on your battlefield and bench +three/+nine
- Runic Slam Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give all Mercs on your battlefield and bench +three/+10
- Living Brambles
- Living Brambles Tier One: Deal two damage. Nature Combo: Repeat this.
- Living Brambles Tier Two: Deal five damage. Nature Combo: Repeat this.
- Living Brambles Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Nature Combo: Repeat this.
- Living Brambles Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Nature Combo: Repeat this.
- Living Brambles Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Nature Combo: Repeat this.
- Ironbark
- Ironbark Tier One: Gain Taunt this turn. After you cast a Nature ability this turn, gain +two/+four.
- Ironbark Tier Two: Gain Taunt this turn. After you cast a Nature ability this turn, gain +three/+six.
- Ironbark Tier Three: Gain Taunt this turn. After you cast a Nature ability this turn, gain +four/+eight.
- Ironbark Tier Four: Gain Taunt this turn. After you cast a Nature ability this turn, gain +four/+ten.
- Ironbark Tier Five: Gain Taunt this turn. After you cast a Nature ability this turn, gain +four/+twelve.
- Runic Slam
- Gul’dan
- Fel Bolt:
- Fel Bolt Tier One: Deal four damage.
- Fel Bolt Tier Two: Deal 10 damage.
- Fel Bolt Tier Three: Deal 16 damage.
- Fel Bolt Tier Four: Deal 18 damage.
- Fel Bolt Tier Five: Deal 20 damage.
- Rain of Destruction:
- Rain of Destruction Tier One: Deal four damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Fel ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Rain of Destruction Tier Two: Deal eight damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Fel ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Rain of Destruction Tier Three: Deal 12 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Fel ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Rain of Destruction Tier Four: Deal 13 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Fel ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Rain of Destruction Tier Five: Deal 14 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Fel ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Siphon Life:
- Siphon Life Tier One: Deal four damage. Restore that much Health to all friendly Orcs and Demons.
- Siphon Life Tier One: Deal seven damage. Restore that much Health to all friendly Orcs and Demons.
- Siphon Life Tier One: Deal 10 damage. Restore that much Health to all friendly Orcs and Demons.
- Siphon Life Tier One: Deal 11 damage. Restore that much Health to all friendly Orcs and Demons.
- Siphon Life Tier Five: Deal 12 damage. Restore that much Health to all friendly Orcs and Demons.
- Fel Bolt:
- Illidan Stormrage
- Winged Assault
- Winged Assault Tier One: Attack an enemy, If it’s the left or right-most enemy gain one Attack.
- Winged Assault Tier Two: Attack an enemy, If it’s the left or right-most enemy gain two Attack.
- Winged Assault Tier Three: Attack an enemy, If it’s the left or right-most enemy gain three Attack.
- Winged Assault Tier Four: Attack an enemy, If it’s the left or right-most enemy gain four Attack.
- Winged Assault Tier Five: Attack an enemy, If it’s the left or right-most enemy gain five Attack.
- Outcast Attack
- Outcast Attack Tier One: Attack the left and right-most enemies. Deathblow: Restore seven Health to this Merc.
- Outcast Attack Tier Two: Attack the left and right-most enemies. Deathblow: Restore 14 Health to this Merc.
- Outcast Attack Tier Three: Attack the left and right-most enemies. Deathblow: Restore 21 Health to this Merc.
- Outcast Attack Tier Four: Attack the left and right-most enemies. Deathblow: Restore 23 Health to this Merc.
- Outcast Attack Tier Five: Attack the left and right-most enemies. Deathblow: Restore 25 Health to this Merc.
- Blade Dance
- Blade Dance Tier One: Deal damage equal to this Merc’s Attack to one random enemy.
- Blade Dance Tier Two: Deal damage equal to this Merc’s Attack to two random enemies.
- Blade Dance Tier Three: Deal damage equal to this Merc’s Attack to three random enemies.
- Blade Dance Tier Four: Deal damage equal to this Merc’s Attack to three random enemies.
- Blade Dance Tier Five: Deal damage equal to this Merc’s Attack to three random enemies.
- Winged Assault
- Jaina Proudmoore
- Icicle
- Icicle Tier One: Deal four damage to a character. If it’s Frozen, deal eight damage instead.
- Icicle Tier Two: Deal eight damage to a character. If it’s Frozen, deal 12 damage instead.
- Icicle Tier Three: Deal 12 damage to a character. If it’s Frozen, deal 16 damage instead.
- Icicle Tier Four: Deal 13 damage to a character. If it’s Frozen, deal 22 damage instead.
- Icicle Tier Five: Deal 14 damage to a character. If it’s Frozen, deal 24 damage instead.
- Ice Floes
- Ice Floes Tier One: Deal four damage. Gain one Frost Damage.
- Ice Floes Tier Two: Deal seven damage. Gain two Frost Damage.
- Ice Floes Tier Three: Deal 10 damage. Gain three Frost Damage.
- Ice Floes Tier Four: Deal 11 damage. Gain three Frost Damage.
- Ice Floes Tier Five: Deal 12 damage. Gain three Frost Damage.
- Water Elemental
- Water Elemental Tier One: Taunt. Whenever this damages a character, Freeze them.
- Water Elemental Tier Two: Taunt. Whenever this damages a character, Freeze them.
- Water Elemental Tier Three: Taunt. Whenever this damages a character, Freeze them.
- Water Elemental Tier Four: Taunt. Whenever this damages a character, Freeze them.
- Water Elemental Tier Five: Taunt. Whenever this damages a character, Freeze them.
- Icicle
- Kazakus, Golem Shaper
- Eviscerate
- Eviscerate Tier One: Deal two damage. Combo: Deal six instead.
- Eviscerate Tier Two: Deal five damage. Combo: Deal 10 instead.
- Eviscerate Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Combo: Deal 14 instead.
- Eviscerate Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Combo: Deal 16 instead.
- Eviscerate Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Combo: Deal 18 instead.
- Finishing Blow
- Finishing Blow Tier One: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Combo: Gain two Attack first.
- Finishing Blow Tier Two: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Combo: Gain five Attack first.
- Finishing Blow Tier Three: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Combo: Gain eight Attack first.
- Finishing Blow Tier Four: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Combo: Gain nine Attack first.
- Finishing Blow Tier Five: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Combo: Gain 10 Attack first.
- Fan of Knives
- Fan of Knives Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are one Speed faster next turn.
- Fan of Knives Tier Two: Deal four damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are two Speed faster next turn.
- Fan of Knives Tier Three: Deal six damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are three Speed faster next turn.
- Fan of Knives Tier Four: Deal eight damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are three Speed faster next turn.
- Fan of Knives Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are three Speed faster next turn.
- Eviscerate
- King Krush
- Apex Predator
- Apex Predator Tier One: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this.
- Apex Predator Tier Two: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this.
- Apex Predator Tier Three: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this.
- Apex Predator Tier Four: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this.
- Apex Predator Tier Five: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this.
- Terrify
- Terrify Tier One: Gain one Attack for each of your Beasts. Attack a random enemy.
- Terrify Tier Two: Gain two Attack for each of your Beasts. Attack a random enemy.
- Terrify Tier Three: Gain three Attack for each of your Beasts. Attack a random enemy.
- Terrify Tier Four: Gain four Attack for each of your Beasts. Attack a random enemy.
- Terrify Tier Five: Gain five Attack for each of your Beasts. Attack a random enemy.
- Devilsaur
- Devilsaur Tier One: Rush.
- Devilsaur Tier Two: Rush.
- Devilsaur Tier Three: Rush.
- Devilsaur Tier Four: Rush.
- Devilsaur Tier Five: Rush.
- Apex Predator
- King Mukla
- Banana Frenzy
- Banana Frenzy Tier One: Give one Banana randomly to your characters and Attack an enemy.
- Banana Frenzy Tier Two: Give one Banana randomly to your characters and Attack an enemy.
- Banana Frenzy Tier Three: Give one Banana randomly to your characters and Attack an enemy.
- Banana Frenzy Tier Four: Give one Banana randomly to your characters and Attack an enemy.
- Banana Frenzy Tier Five: Give one Banana randomly to your characters and Attack an enemy.
- Dinner Time
- Dinner Time Tier One: Eat a Banana and gain Taunt this turn.
- Dinner Time Tier Two: Eat two Bananas and gain Taunt this turn.
- Dinner Time Tier Three: Eat three Bananas and gain Taunt this turn.
- Dinner Time Tier Four: Eat three Bananas and gain Taunt this turn.
- Dinner Time Tier Five: Eat three Bananas and gain Taunt this turn.
- Primal Power
- Primal Power Tier One: Give a friendly Beast five Attack and Immune while Attacking this turn.
- Primal Power Tier Two: Give a friendly Beast eight Attack and Immune while Attacking this turn.
- Primal Power Tier Three: Give a friendly Beast 11 Attack and Immune while Attacking this turn.
- Primal Power Tier Four: Give a friendly Beast 13 Attack and Immune while Attacking this turn.
- Primal Power Tier Five: Give a friendly Beast 15 Attack and Immune while Attacking this turn.
- Banana Frenzy
- Kurthus Ashfallen
- Demon Slayer
- Demon Slayer Tier One: Attack an enemy. If it’s a Demon, gain two Attack first.
- Demon Slayer Tier Two: Attack an enemy. If it’s a Demon, gain four Attack first.
- Demon Slayer Tier Three: Attack an enemy. If it’s a Demon, gain six Attack first.
- Demon Slayer Tier Four: Attack an enemy. If it’s a Demon, gain six Attack first.
- Demon Slayer Tier Five: Attack an enemy. If it’s a Demon, gain six Attack first.
- Aimless Assault
- Aimless Assault Tier One: Attack a random enemy. If it’s the left or right-most enemy, gain Immune this turn.
- Aimless Assault Tier Two: Attack a random enemy. If it’s the left or right-most enemy, gain Immune this turn.
- Aimless Assault Tier Three: Attack a random enemy. If it’s the left or right-most enemy, gain Immune this turn.
- Aimless Assault Tier Four: Attack a random enemy. If it’s the left or right-most enemy, gain Immune this turn.
- Aimless Assault Tier Five: Attack a random enemy. If it’s the left or right-most enemy, gain Immune this turn.
- Eye Beam
- Eye Beam Tier One: Deal four damage. Restore that much health to this Merc.
- Eye Beam Tier Two: Deal seven damage. Restore that much health to this Merc.
- Eye Beam Tier Three: Deal 10 damage. Restore that much health to this Merc.
- Eye Beam Tier Four: Deal 11 damage. Restore that much health to this Merc.
- Eye Beam Tier Five: Deal 12 damage. Restore that much health to this Merc.
- Demon Slayer
- Lady Anacondra
- Serpent’s Bite
- Serpent’s Bite Tier One: Deal two damage to a character. At the end of this turn, it takes two damage.
- Serpent’s Bite Tier Two: Deal three damage to a character. At the end of this turn, it takes three damage.
- Serpent’s Bite Tier Three: Deal four damage to a character. At the end of this turn, it takes four damage.
- Serpent’s Bite Tier Four: Deal five damage to a character. At the end of this turn, it takes five damage.
- Serpent’s Bite Tier Five: Deal six damage to a character. At the end of this turn, it takes six damage.
- Mend Beast
- Mend’s Bead Tier One: Restore three Health to a character. If it’s a Beast, also give it three Health.
- Mend’s Bead Tier Two: Restore seven Health to a character. If it’s a Beast, also give it seven Health.
- Mend’s Bead Tier Three: Restore 11 Health to a character. If it’s a Beast, also give it 11 Health.
- Mend’s Bead Tier Four: Restore 13 Health to a character. If it’s a Beast, also give it 13 Health.
- Mend’s Bead Tier Five: Restore 15 Health to a character. If it’s a Beast, also give it 15 Health.
- Nightmare Viper
- Nightmare Viper Tier One: This minion’s Attack is always equal to its Health.
- Nightmare Viper Tier Two: This minion’s Attack is always equal to its Health.
- Nightmare Viper Tier Three: This minion’s Attack is always equal to its Health.
- Nightmare Viper Tier Four: This minion’s Attack is always equal to its Health.
- Nightmare Viper Tier Five: This minion’s Attack is always equal to its Health.
- Serpent’s Bite
- The Lich King
- Frostbite
- Frostbite Tier One: Attack an enemy. The ability it cast this turn is permanently one Speed slower.
- Frostbite Tier Two: Attack an enemy. The ability it cast this turn is permanently two Speed slower.
- Frostbite Tier Three: Attack an enemy. The ability it cast this turn is permanently three Speed slower.
- Frostbite Tier Four: Attack an enemy. The ability it cast this turn is permanently four Speed slower.
- Frostbite Tier Five: Attack an enemy. The ability it cast this turn is permanently five Speed slower.
- Death Coil
- Death Coil Tier One: Deal six damage to an enemy, or restore 10 Health to a friendly character.
- Death Coil Tier Two: Deal 10 damage to an enemy, or restore 16 Health to a friendly character.
- Death Coil Tier Three: Deal 14 damage to an enemy, or restore 22 Health to a friendly character.
- Death Coil Tier Four: Deal 16 damage to an enemy, or restore 26 Health to a friendly character.
- Death Coil Tier Five: Deal 18 damage to an enemy, or restore 30 Health to a friendly character.
- Frostshield
- Frostshield Tier One: Gain Taunt this turn. After an enemy Attacks this Merc, Freeze it until the end of next turn.
- Frostshield Tier Two: Gain Taunt this turn. After an enemy Attacks this Merc, Freeze it until the end of next turn.
- Frostshield Tier Three: Gain Taunt this turn. After an enemy Attacks this Merc, Freeze it until the end of next turn.
- Frostshield Tier Four: Gain Taunt this turn. After an enemy Attacks this Merc, Freeze it until the end of next turn.
- Frostshield Tier Five: Gain Taunt this turn. After an enemy Attacks this Merc, Freeze it until the end of next turn.
- Frostbite
- Lord Jaraxxus
- Legion Burst
- Legion Burst Tier One: Deal four damage. Deathblow: Cast Fist of Jaraxxus Tier One.
- Legion Burst Tier Two: Deal eight damage. Deathblow: Cast Fist of Jaraxxus Tier Two.
- Legion Burst Tier Three: Deal 12 damage. Deathblow: Cast Fist of Jaraxxus Tier Three.
- Legion Burst Tier Four: Deal 13 damage. Deathblow: Cast Fist of Jaraxxus Tier Four.
- Legion Burst Tier Five: Deal 14 damage. Deathblow: Cast Fist of Jaraxxus Five.
- Fist of Jaraxxus
- Fist of Jaraxxus Tier One: Deal four damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Demons.
- Fist of Jaraxxus Tier Two: Deal four damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Demons.
- Fist of Jaraxxus Tier Three: Deal four damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Demons.
- Fist of Jaraxxus Tier Four: Deal four damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Demons.
- Fist of Jaraxxus Tier Five: Deal four damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Demons.
- Fel Infernal
- Fel Infernal Tier One: Increase Fel Damage by one.
- Fel Infernal Tier Two: Increase Fel Damage by one.
- Fel Infernal Tier Three: Increase Fel Damage by two.
- Fel Infernal Tier Four: Increase Fel Damage by two.
- Fel Infernal Tier Five: Increase Fel Damage by two.
- Legion Burst
- Malfurion Stormrage
- Cenarion Surge
- Cenarion Surge Tier One: Deal four damage. Your character’s Nature abilities are one Speed faster next turn.
- Cenarion Surge Tier Two: Deal six damage. Your character’s Nature abilities are two Speed faster next turn.
- Cenarion Surge Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Your character’s Nature abilities are three Speed faster next turn.
- Cenarion Surge Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Your character’s Nature abilities are three Speed faster next turn.
- Cenarion Surge Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Your character’s Nature abilities are three Speed faster next turn.
- Entangling Roots
- Entangling Roots Tier One: Deal six damage to an enemy and Root it.
- Entangling Roots Tier Two: Deal 12 damage to an enemy and Root it.
- Entangling Roots Tier Three: Deal 18 damage to an enemy and Root it.
- Entangling Roots Tier Four: Deal 19 damage to an enemy and Root it.
- Entangling Roots Tier Five: Deal 20 damage to an enemy and Root it.
- Archdruid’s Call
- Archdruid’s Call Tier One: Choose One – Deal four damage to all enemies; or Restore eight Health to your characters.
- Archdruid’s Call Tier Two: Choose One – Deal seven damage to all enemies; or Restore 14 Health to your characters.
- Archdruid’s Call Tier Three: Choose One – Deal 10 damage to all enemies; or Restore 20 Health to your characters.
- Archdruid’s Call Tier Four: Choose One – Deal 11 damage to all enemies; or Restore 22 Health to your characters.
- Archdruid’s Call Tier Five: Choose One – Deal 12 damage to all enemies; or Restore 24 Health to your characters.
- Cenarion Surge
- Mannoroth
- Terror Charge
- Terror Charge Tier One: Attack an enemy. Give your Demons two Health.
- Terror Charge Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Give your Demons four Health.
- Terror Charge Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Give your Demons six Health.
- Terror Charge Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Give your Demons seven Health.
- Terror Charge Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Give your Demons eight Health.
- Fel Lash
- Fel Lash Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy. It can’t heal this turn.
- Fel Lash Tier Two: Deal six damage to an enemy. It can’t heal this turn.
- Fel Lash Tier Three: Deal eight damage to an enemy. It can’t heal this turn.
- Fel Lash Tier Four: Deal nine damage to an enemy. It can’t heal this turn.
- Fel Lash Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to an enemy. It can’t heal this turn.
- Howl of Terror
- Howl of Terror Tier One: Reduce the Attack of all enemies by three this turn.
- Howl of Terror Tier Two: Reduce the Attack of all enemies by seven this turn.
- Howl of Terror Tier Three: Reduce the Attack of all enemies by 11 this turn.
- Howl of Terror Tier Four: Reduce the Attack of all enemies by 13 this turn.
- Howl of Terror Tier Five: Reduce the Attack of all enemies by 15 this turn.
- Terror Charge
- Medivh
- Guardian Blast
- Guardian Blast Tier One: Deal two damage to an enemy. Arcane Combo: Damage an adjacent enemy as well.
- Guardian Blast Tier Two: Deal four damage to an enemy. Arcane Combo: Damage an adjacent enemy as well.
- Guardian Blast Tier Three: Deal eight damage to an enemy. Arcane Combo: Damage an adjacent enemy as well.
- Enchanted Raven
- Enchanted Raven Tier One: Rush. Battlecry: Gain one Attack for each Arcane ability you’ve cast this game
- Enchanted Raven Tier Two: Rush. Battlecry: Gain two Attack for each Arcane ability you’ve cast this game
- Enchanted Raven Tier Three: Rush. Battlecry: Gain three Attack for each Arcane ability you’ve cast this game
- Guardian Blast
- Arcane Rift
- Arcane Rift Tier One: Deal 10 damage to an enemy. Deathblow: Refresh this ability.
- Arcane Rift Tier Two: Deal 15 damage to an enemy. Deathblow: Refresh this ability.
- Arcane Rift Tier Three: Deal 20 damage to an enemy. Deathblow: Refresh this ability.
- Arcane Rift
- Millhouse Manastorm
- Arcane Explosion
- Arcane Explosion Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies.
- Arcane Explosion Tier Two: Deal four damage to all enemies.
- Arcane Explosion Tier Three: Deal six damage to all enemies.
- Arcane Explosion Tier Four: Deal seven damage to all enemies.
- Arcane Explosion Tier Five: Deal eight damage to all enemies.
- Arcane Bolt
- Arcane Bolt Tier One: Deal four damage. Gain one Arcane Damage.
- Arcane Bolt Tier Two: Deal seven damage. Gain two Arcane Damage.
- Arcane Bolt Tier Three: Deal 10 damage. Gain three Arcane Damage.
- Arcane Bolt Tier Four: Deal 11 damage. Gain three Arcane Damage.
- Arcane Bolt Tier Five: Deal 12 damage. Gain three Arcane Damage.
- Greater Arcane Missiles
- Greater Arcane Missiles Tier One: Shoot three missiles at random enemies that deal five damage each.
- Greater Arcane Missiles Tier Two: Shoot three missiles at random enemies that deal nice damage each.
- Greater Arcane Missiles Tier Three: Shoot three missiles at random enemies that deal 13 damage each.
- Greater Arcane Missiles Tier Four: Shoot three missiles at random enemies that deal 14 damage each.
- Greater Arcane Missiles Tier Five: Shoot three missiles at random enemies that deal 15 damage each.
- Arcane Explosion
- Morgl the Oracle
- Murloc Missile
- Murloc Missile Tier One: Deal two damage. Give your Murlocs one health.
- Murloc Missile Tier Two: Deal five damage. Give your Murlocs three health.
- Murloc Missile Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Give your Murlocs five health.
- Murloc Missile Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Give your Murlocs five health.
- Murloc Missile Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Give your Murlocs five health.
- Fishy Barrage
- Fishy Barrage Tier One: Deal four damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Murlocs.
- Fishy Barrage Tier Two: Deal seven damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Murlocs.
- Fishy Barrage Tier Three: Deal 10 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Murlocs.
- Fishy Barrage Tier Four: Deal 11 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Murlocs.
- Fishy Barrage Tier Five: Deal 12 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Murlocs.
- Healing Wave
- Healing Wave Tier One: Restore three Health. If the target hasn’t acted yet, restore six instead.
- Healing Wave Tier Two: Restore eight Health. If the target hasn’t acted yet, restore 16 instead.
- Healing Wave Tier Three: Restore 11 Health. If the target hasn’t acted yet, restore 22 instead.
- Healing Wave Tier Four: Restore 13 Health. If the target hasn’t acted yet, restore 26 instead.
- Healing Wave Tier Five: Restore 15 Health. If the target hasn’t acted yet, restore 30 instead.
- Murloc Missile
- Mutanus
- Devouring Attack
- Devouring Attack Tier One: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain its Attack.
- Devouring Attack Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain its Attack.
- Devouring Attack Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain its Attack.
- Devouring Attack Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain its Attack.
- Devouring Attack Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain its Attack.
- Scaly Taunt
- Scaly Taunt Tier One: Gain Taunt and this takes one less damage this turn.
- Scaly Taunt Tier Two: Gain Taunt and this takes two less damage this turn.
- Scaly Taunt Tier Three: Gain Taunt and this takes three less damage this turn.
- Scaly Taunt Tier Four: Gain Taunt and this takes three less damage this turn.
- Scaly Taunt Tier Five: Gain Taunt and this takes three less damage this turn.
- Devour
- Devour Tier One: Eat your lowest Health Murloc and gain +five/+five.
- Devour Tier Two: Eat your lowest Health Murloc and gain +10/+10.
- Devour Tier Three: Eat your lowest Health Murloc and gain its stats.
- Devour Tier Four: Eat your lowest Health Murloc and gain its stats.
- Devour Tier Five: Eat your lowest Health Murloc and gain its stats.
- Devouring Attack
- Natalie Seline
- Shadow Beam
- Shadow Beam Tier One: Deal three damage. If you have Anathema, deal five damage instead.
- Shadow Beam Tier Two: Deal five damage. If you have Anathema, deal nine damage instead.
- Shadow Beam Tier Three: Deal eight damage. If you have Anathema, deal 14 damage instead.
- Shadow Beam Tier Four: Deal nine damage. If you have Anathema, deal 15 damage instead.
- Shadow Beam Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. If you have Anathema, deal 16 damage instead.
- Light Beam
- Light Beam Tier One: Restore five Health. If you have Benediction, restore 10 Health instead.
- Light Beam Tier Two: Restore seven Health. If you have Benediction, restore 14 Health instead.
- Light Beam Tier Three: Restore nine Health. If you have Benediction, restore 18 Health instead.
- Light Beam Tier Four: Restore nine Health. If you have Benediction, restore 20 Health instead.
- Light Beam Tier Five: Restore 10 Health. If you have Benediction, restore 20 Health instead.
- Anathema
- Anathema Tier One: Deal four damage to all enemies. (Transform into Benediction)
- Anathema Tier Two: Deal seven damage to all enemies. (Transform into Benediction)
- Anathema Tier Three: Deal 11 damage to all enemies. (Transform into Benediction)
- Anathema Tier Four: Deal 13 damage to all enemies. (Transform into Benediction)
- Anathema Tier Five: Deal 14 damage to all enemies. (Transform into Benediction)
- Shadow Beam
- Old Murk-Eye
- Finvasion
- Finvasion Tier One: Attack an enemy. One other friendly Murloc Attacks it.
- Finvasion Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Two other friendly Murlocs Attack it.
- Finvasion Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Three other friendly Murlocs Attack it.
- Finvasion Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Four other friendly Murlocs Attack it.
- Finvasion Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Your other friendly Murloc Attack it.
- Felfin Navigator
- Felfin Navigator Tier One: Battlecry: Give your other Murlocs +one/+one.
- Felfin Navigator Tier Two: Battlecry: Give your other Murlocs +two/+two.
- Felfin Navigator Tier Three: Battlecry: Give your other Murlocs +three/+three.
- Felfin Navigator Tier Four: Battlecry: Give your other Murlocs +three/+four.
- Felfin Navigator Tier Five: Battlecry: Give your other Murlocs +three/+five.
- Giantfin
- Giantfin Tier One: Rush
- Giantfin Tier Two: Rush
- Giantfin Tier Three: Rush
- Giantfin Tier Four: Rush
- Giantfin Tier Five: Rush
- Finvasion
- Prophet Velen
- Holy Blast
- Holy Blast Tier One: Deal four damage. Restore two Health to your characters.
- Holy Blast Tier Two: Deal six damage. Restore three Health to your characters.
- Holy Blast Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Restore four Health to your characters.
- Holy Blast Tier Four: Deal 10 damage. Restore five Health to your characters.
- Holy Blast Tier Five: Deal 12 damage. Restore six Health to your characters.
- Splitting Light
- Splitting Light Tier One: Deal three damage to an enemy. Holy Combo: Also damages its neighbors.
- Splitting Light Tier Two: Deal eight damage to an enemy. Holy Combo: Also damages its neighbors.
- Splitting Light Tier Three: Deal 13 damage to an enemy. Holy Combo: Also damages its neighbors.
- Splitting Light Tier Four: Deal 14 damage to an enemy. Holy Combo: Also damages its neighbors.
- Splitting Light Tier Five: Deal 15 damage to an enemy. Holy Combo: Also damages its neighbors.
- Velen’s Blessing
- Velen’s Blessing Tier One: Gain one Holy Damage. Your Next Holy ability casts twice.
- Velen’s Blessing Tier Two: Gain two Holy Damage. Your Next Holy ability casts twice.
- Velen’s Blessing Tier Three: Gain three Holy Damage. Your Next Holy ability casts twice.
- Velen’s Blessing Tier Four: Gain three Holy Damage. Your Next Holy ability casts twice.
- Velen’s Blessing Tier Five: Gain three Holy Damage. Your Next Holy ability casts twice.
- Holy Blast
- Ragnaros
- Magma Blast
- Magma Blast Tier One: Deal four damage. Fire Combo: Deal eight damage instead.
- Magma Blast Tier Two: Deal six damage. Fire Combo: Deal 12 damage instead.
- Magma Blast Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Fire Combo: Deal 16 damage instead.
- Magma Blast Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Fire Combo: Deal 16 damage instead.
- Magma Blast Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Fire Combo: Deal 18 damage instead.
- DIE. INSECTS!
- DIE. INSECTS! Tier One: Deal six damage to a random enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this.
- DIE. INSECTS! Tier Two: Deal 12 damage to a random enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this.
- DIE. INSECTS! Tier Three: Deal 18 damage to a random enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this.
- DIE. INSECTS! Tier Four: Deal 20 damage to a random enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this.
- DIE. INSECTS! Tier Five: Deal 22 damage to a random enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this.
- Meteor
- Meteor Tier One: Deal nine damage to a character and four damage to adjacent ones.
- Meteor Tier Two: Deal 15 damage to a character and four damage to adjacent ones.
- Meteor Tier Three: Deal 21 damage to a character and four damage to adjacent ones.
- Meteor Tier Four: Deal 23 damage to a character and four damage to adjacent ones.
- Meteor Tier Five: Deal 23 damage to a character and four damage to adjacent ones.
- Magma Blast
- Rexxar
- Kill Command
- Kill Command Tier One: Deal two damage. If you control a Beast, deal four damage instead.
- Kill Command Tier Two: Deal five damage. If you control a Beast, deal ten damage instead.
- Kill Command Tier Three: Deal eight damage. If you control a Beast, deal fourteen damage instead.
- Kill Command Tier Four: Deal nine damage. If you control a Beast, deal 15 damage instead.
- Kill Command Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. If you control a Beast, deal 16 damage instead.
- Animal Companion
- Animal Companion Tier One: Choose a Beast Companion. Summon it.
- Animal Companion Tier Two: Choose a Beast Companion. Summon it.
- Animal Companion Tier Three: Choose a Beast Companion. Summon it.
- Animal Companion Tier Four: Choose a Beast Companion. Summon it.
- Animal Companion Tier Five: Choose a Beast Companion. Summon it.
- Explosive Shot
- Explosive Shot Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy and two adjacent ones.
- Explosive Shot Tier Two: Deal eght damage to an enemy and four adjacent ones.
- Explosive Shot Tier Three: Deal 12 damage to an enemy and six adjacent ones.
- Explosive Shot Tier Four: Deal 14 damage to an enemy and seven adjacent ones.
- Explosive Shot Tier Five: Deal 16 damage to an enemy and eight adjacent ones.
- Kill Command
- Rokara
- Tribal Warfare
- Tribal Warfare Tier One: Attack an enemy. If you control another Orc, gain one Attack first.
- Tribal Warfare Tier Two: Attack an enemy. If you control another Orc, gain two Attack first.
- Tribal Warfare Tier Three: Attack an enemy. If you control another Orc, gain three Attack first.
- Tribal Warfare Tier Four: Attack an enemy. If you control another Orc, gain four Attack first.
- Tribal Warfare Tier Five: Attack an enemy. If you control another Orc, gain five Attack first.
- Offensive Rally
- Offensive Rally Tier One: Whenever a friendly character Attacks this turn, give it +one/+two.
- Offensive Rally Tier Two: Whenever a friendly character Attacks this turn, give it +two/+four.
- Offensive Rally Tier Three: Whenever a friendly character Attacks this turn, give it +four/+eight.
- Offensive Rally Tier Four: Whenever a friendly character Attacks this turn, give it +four/+10.
- Offensive Rally Tier Five: Whenever a friendly character Attacks this turn, give it +five/+10.
- Orc Onslaught
- Orc Onslaught Tier One: Deal four damage. Repeat for each other Orc you control.
- Orc Onslaught Tier Two: Deal seven damage. Repeat for each other Orc you control.
- Orc Onslaught Tier Three: Deal 10 damage. Repeat for each other Orc you control.
- Orc Onslaught Tier Four: Deal 11 damage. Repeat for each other Orc you control.
- Orc Onslaught Tier Five: Deal 12 damage. Repeat for each other Orc you control.
- Tribal Warfare
- Saurfang
- Mobilizing Strike
- Mobilizing Strike Tier One: Attack an enemy. Give all your damaged Orcs +one/+one
- Mobilizing Strike Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Give all your damaged Orcs +two/+two
- Mobilizing Strike Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Give all your damaged Orcs +three/+three
- Mobilizing Strike Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Give all your damaged Orcs +three/+four
- Mobilizing Strike Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Give all your damaged Orcs +three/+five
- Whirlwind
- Whirlwind Tier One: Deal two damage to enemies and 1 damage to your characters.
- Whirlwind Tier Two: Deal five damage to enemies and 1 damage to your characters.
- Whirlwind Tier Three: Deal eight damage to enemies and 1 damage to your characters.
- Whirlwind Tier Four: Deal nine damage to enemies and 1 damage to your characters.
- Whirlwind Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to enemies and 1 damage to your characters.
- Bladehand Berserker
- Bladehand Berserker Tier One: Whenever a character takes damage, gain one Attack.
- Bladehand Berserker Tier Two: Whenever a character takes damage, gain two Attack.
- Bladehand Berserker Tier Three: Whenever a character takes damage, gain three Attack.
- Bladehand Berserker Tier Four: Whenever a character takes damage, gain three Attack.
- Bladehand Berserker Tier Five: Whenever a character takes damage, gain three Attack.
- Mobilizing Strike
- Scabs Cutterbutter
- Tactical Strike
- Tactical Strike Tier One: Attack an enemy. Combo: Deal two damage to it as well.
- Tactical Strike Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Combo: Deal five damage to it as well.
- Tactical Strike Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Combo: Deal eight damage to it as well.
- Tactical Strike Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Combo: Deal nine damage to it as well.
- Tactical Strike Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Combo: Deal 10 damage to it as well.
- Wicked Stab
- Wicked Stab Tier One: Choose to deal four, seven, or 10 damage. (Casts at different Speeds.)
- Wicked Stab Tier Two: Choose to deal six, 10, or 14 damage. (Casts at different Speeds.)
- Wicked Stab Tier Three: Choose to deal eight, 13, or 18 damage. (Casts at different Speeds.)
- Wicked Stab Tier Four: Choose to deal nine, 14, or 19 damage. (Casts at different Speeds.)
- Wicked Stab Tier Five: Choose to deal 10, 15, or 20 damage. (Casts at different Speeds.)
- Shadow Blade
- Shadow Blade Tier One: Attack an enemy then gain Stealth.
- Shadow Blade Tier Two: Attack an enemy then gain Stealth.
- Shadow Blade Tier Three: Attack an enemy then gain Stealth.
- Shadow Blade Tier Four: Attack an enemy then gain Stealth.
- Shadow Blade Tier Five: Attack an enemy then gain Stealth.
- Tactical Strike
- Sylvanas Windrunner
- Banshee Bolt
- Banshee Bolt Tier One: Deal damage equal to this Merc’s Attack.
- Banshee Bolt Tier Two: Deal damage equal to this Merc’s Attack.
- Banshee Bolt Tier Three: Deal damage equal to this Merc’s Attack.
- Banshee Bolt Tier Four: Deal damage equal to this Merc’s Attack.
- Banshee Bolt Tier Five: Deal damage equal to this Merc’s Attack.
- Reclaimed Souls
- Reclaimed Souls Tier One: Gain one Attack for each friendly character that died this game.
- Reclaimed Souls Tier Two: Gain two Attack for each friendly character that died this game.
- Reclaimed Souls Tier Three: Gain three Attack for each friendly character that died this game.
- Reclaimed Souls Tier Four: Gain four Attack for each friendly character that died this game.
- Reclaimed Souls Tier Five: Gain five Attack for each friendly character that died this game.
- For the Queen
- For the Queen Tier One: Choose an enemy. An adjacent enemy Attacks it.
- For the Queen Tier Two: Choose an enemy. An adjacent enemy Attacks it.
- For the Queen Tier Three: Choose an enemy. An adjacent enemy Attacks it.
- For the Queen Tier Four: Choose an enemy. An adjacent enemy Attacks it.
- For the Queen Tier Five: Choose an enemy. An adjacent enemy Attacks it.
- Banshee Bolt
- Tamsin Roame
- Shadow Bolt
- Shadow Bolt Tier One: Deal three damage.
- Shadow Bolt Tier Two: Deal seven damage.
- Shadow Bolt Tier Three: Deal 11 damage.
- Shadow Bolt Tier Four: Deal 12 damage.
- Shadow Bolt Tier Five: Deal 13 damage.
- Void Consumer
- Void Consumer Tier One: Taunt. After you cast a Shadow ability, gain +one/+one.
- Void Consumer Tier Two: Taunt. After you cast a Shadow ability, gain +two/+two.
- Void Consumer Tier Three: Taunt. After you cast a Shadow ability, gain +three/+three.
- Void Consumer Tier Four: Taunt. After you cast a Shadow ability, gain +three/+four.
- Void Consumer Tier Five: Taunt. After you cast a Shadow ability, gain +three/+five.
- Veil of Shadows
- Veil of Shadows Tier One: Gain one Shadow Damage. Enemies can’t heal this turn
- Veil of Shadows Tier Two: Gain two Shadow Damage. Enemies can’t heal this turn
- Veil of Shadows Tier Three: Gain three Shadow Damage. Enemies can’t heal this turn
- Veil of Shadows Tier Four: Gain four Shadow Damage. Enemies can’t heal this turn
- Veil of Shadows Tier Five: Gain five Shadow Damage. Enemies can’t heal this turn
- Shadow Bolt
- Tavish Stormpike
- Aimed Shot:
- Aimed Shot Tier One: Deal three damage. If this Merc has not been damaged this turn, deal six instead.
- Aimed Shot Tier Two: Deal five damage. If this Merc has not been damaged this turn, deal 10 instead.
- Aimed Shot Tier Three: Deal eight damage. If this Merc has not been damaged this turn, deal 16 instead.
- Aimed Shot Tier Four: Deal nine damage. If this Merc has not been damaged this turn, deal 18 instead.
- Aimed Shot Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. If this Merc has not been damaged this turn, deal 20 instead.
- Explosive Trap:
- Explosive Trap Tier One: The first time this Merc is damaged this turn, deal four damage to all enemies.
- Explosive Trap Tier Two: The first time this Merc is damaged this turn, deal eight damage to all enemies.
- Explosive Trap Tier Three: The first time this Merc is damaged this turn, deal 12 damage to all enemies.
- Explosive Trap Tier Four: The first time this Merc is damaged this turn, deal 14 damage to all enemies.
- Explosive Trap Tier Five: The first time this Merc is damaged this turn, deal 16 damage to all enemies.
- Bear Trap:
- Bear Trap Tier One: The first time this Merc is damaged this turn, summon a three/five Bear with Taunt.
- Bear Trap Tier Two: The first time this Merc is damaged this turn, summon a seven/10 Bear with Taunt.
- Bear Trap Tier Three: The first time this Merc is damaged this turn, summon a 11/15 Bear with Taunt.
- Bear Trap Tier Four: The first time this Merc is damaged this turn, summon a 13/17 Bear with Taunt.
- Bear Trap Tier Five: The first time this Merc is damaged this turn, summon a 15/20 Bear with Taunt.
- Aimed Shot:
- Thrall
- For the Horde
- For the Horde Tier One: Give your Orcs +one attack an enemy
- For the Horde Tier Two: Give your Orcs +two attack an enemy
- For the Horde Tier Three: Give your Orcs +three attack an enemy
- For the Horde Tier Four: Give your Orcs +four attack an enemy
- For the Horde Tier Five: Give your Orcs +five attack an enemy
- Lightning Storm
- Lightning Storm Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies
- Lightning Storm Tier Two: Deal five damage to all enemies
- Lightning Storm Tier Three: Deal eight damage to all enemies
- Lightning Storm Tier Four: Deal nine damage to all enemies
- Lightning Storm Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to all enemies
- Warchief’s Command
- Warchief’s Command Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy. Your left-most character Attacks it.
- Warchief’s Command Tier Two: Deal seven damage to an enemy. Your left-most character Attacks it.
- Warchief’s Command Tier Three: Deal 10 damage to an enemy. Your left-most character Attacks it.
- Warchief’s Command Tier Four: Deal 11 damage to an enemy. Your left-most character Attacks it.
- Warchief’s Command Tier Fİve: Deal 12 damage to an enemy. Your left-most character Attacks it.
- For the Horde
- Tirion Fordring
- Divine Assault
- Divine Assault Tier One: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain Divine Shield
- Divine Assault Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give this Merc and a random neighbor Divine Shield.
- Divine Assault Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give your characters Divine Shield.
- Divine Assault Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give your characters Divine Shield.
- Divine Assault Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give your characters Divine Shield.
- Blessing of Kings
- Blessing of Kings Tier One: Give a character +two/+two and Divine Shield.
- Blessing of Kings Tier Two: Give a character +four/+four and Divine Shield.
- Blessing of Kings Tier Three: Give a character +six/+six and Divine Shield.
- Blessing of Kings Tier Four: Give a character +seven/+seven and Divine Shield.
- Blessing of Kings Tier Five: Give a character +eight/+eight and Divine Shield.
- Divine Assault
- Judgement of Humility
- Judgement of Humility Tier One: Set an enemy’s Attack to three this turn. Attack them.
- Judgement of Humility Tier Two: Set an enemy’s Attack to three this turn. Attack them.
- Judgement of Humility Tier Three: Set an enemy’s Attack to three this turn. Attack them.
- Judgement of Humility Tier Four: Set an enemy’s Attack to three this turn. Attack them.
- Judgement of Humility Tier Five: Set an enemy’s Attack to three this turn. Attack them.
- Trigore the Lasher
- Frenzied Attack
- Frenzied Attack: Attack an enemy. If it already took damage this turn, gain three Attack and attack it again.
- Backlash
- Backlash: After this Merc is attacked this turn, deal 8 damage to the attacker.
- Protect the Herd
- Protect the Herd: Gain Taunt this turn. After this Merc is attacked, gain +10 Health.
- Frenzied Attack
- Tyrande
- Arcane Shot
- Arcane Shot Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy.
- Arcane Shot Tier Two: Deal eight damage to an enemy.
- Arcane Shot Tier Three: Deal 12 damage to an enemy.
- Arcane Shot Tier Four: Deal 13 damage to an enemy.
- Arcane Shot Tier Five: Deal 14 damage to an enemy.
- Arcane Salvo
- Arcane Salvo Tier One: Deal two damage to two random enemies.
- Arcane Salvo Tier Two: Deal four damage to two random enemies.
- Arcane Salvo Tier Three: Deal six damage to two random enemies.
- Arcane Salvo Tier Four: Deal seven damage to two random enemies.
- Arcane Salvo Tier Five: Deal eight damage to two random enemies.
- Elune’s Grace
- Elune’s Grace Tier One: Your next Arcane ability casts twice and is permanently (one) Speed faster.
- Elune’s Grace Tier Two: Your next Arcane ability casts twice and is permanently (two) Speed faster.
- Elune’s Grace Tier Three: Your next Arcane ability casts twice and is permanently (three) Speed faster.
- Elune’s Grace Tier Four: Your next Arcane ability casts twice and is permanently (three) Speed faster.
- Elune’s Grace Tier Five: Your next Arcane ability casts twice and is permanently (three) Speed faster.
- Arcane Shot
- Uther
- Blessing of Protection
- Blessing of Protection Tier One: Restore two Health to a friendly character and give them Taunt this turn.
- Blessing of Protection Tier Two: Restore four Health to a friendly character and give them Taunt this turn.
- Blessing of Protection Tier Three: Restore six Health to a friendly character and give them Taunt this turn.
- Blessing of Protection Tier Four: Restore eight Health to a friendly character and give them Taunt this turn.
- Blessing of Protection Tier Five: Restore 10 Health to a friendly character and give them Taunt this turn.
- Hammer of Justice
- Hammer of Justice Tier One: Deal four damage to a character. Its next ability is (one) Speed slower.
- Hammer of Justice Tier Two: Deal seven damage to a character. Its next ability is (two) Speed slower.
- Hammer of Justice Tier Three: Deal 10 damage to a character. Its next ability is (three) Speed slower.
- Hammer of Justice Tier Four: Deal 11 damage to a character. Its next ability is (three) Speed slower.
- Hammer of Justice Tier Five: Deal 12 damage to a character. Its next ability is (three) Speed slower.
- Avenging Wrath
- Avenging Wrath Tier One: Deal four damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Holy ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Avenging Wrath Tier Two: Deal eight damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Holy ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Avenging Wrath Tier Three: Deal 12 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Holy ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Avenging Wrath Tier Four: Deal 13 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Holy ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Avenging Wrath Tier Five: Deal 14 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Holy ability you’ve cast this turn.
- Blessing of Protection
- Valeera Sanguinar
- Eviscerate
- Eviscerate Tier One: Deal two damage. Combo: Deal six instead.
- Eviscerate Tier Two: Deal five damage. Combo: Deal 10 instead.
- Eviscerate Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Combo: Deal 14 instead.
- Eviscerate Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Combo: Deal 16 instead.
- Eviscerate Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Combo: Deal 19 instead.
- Finishing Blow
- Finishing Blow Tier One: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Combo: Gain two Attack first.
- Finishing Blow Tier Two: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Combo: Gain five Attack first.
- Finishing Blow Tier Three: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Combo: Gain eight Attack first.
- Finishing Blow Tier Four: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Combo: Gain nine Attack first.
- Finishing Blow Tier Five: Attack the lowest Health enemy. Combo: Gain 10 Attack first.
- Fan of Knives
- Fan of Knives Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are (one) Speed faster next turn.
- Fan of Knives Tier Two: Deal four damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are (two) Speed faster next turn.
- Fan of Knives Tier Three: Deal six damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are (three) Speed faster next turn.
- Fan of Knives Tier Four: Deal eight damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are (three) Speed faster next turn.
- Fan of Knives Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to all enemies. Your other Mercs are (three) Speed faster next turn.
- Eviscerate
- Varden Dawngrasp
- Flurry
- Flurry Tier One: Deal two damage to a random enemy Merc. They are (one) Speed slower next turn.
- Flurry Tier Two: Deal three damage to a random enemy Merc. They are (two) Speed slower next turn.
- Flurry Tier Three: Deal four damage to a random enemy Merc. They are (two) Speed slower next turn.
- Flurry Tier Four: Deal five damage to a random enemy Merc. They are (two) Speed slower next turn.
- Flurry Tier Five: Deal six damage to a random enemy Merc. They are (two) Speed slower next turn.
- Cold Snap
- Cold Snap Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies. Deathblow: Freeze all enemies.
- Cold Snap Tier Two: Deal four damage to all enemies. Deathblow: Freeze all enemies.
- Cold Snap Tier Three: Deal six damage to all enemies. Deathblow: Freeze all enemies.
- Cold Snap Tier Four: Deal seven damage to all enemies. Deathblow: Freeze all enemies.
- Cold Snap Tier Five: Deal eight damage to all enemies. Deathblow: Freeze all enemies.
- Ice Lance
- Ice Lance Tier One: Freeze a character this turn. If it was already Frozen, deal 10 damage instead.
- Ice Lance Tier Two: Freeze a character this turn. If it was already Frozen, deal 15 damage instead.
- Ice Lance Tier Three: Freeze a character this turn. If it was already Frozen, deal 20 damage instead.
- Ice Lance Tier Four: Freeze a character this turn. If it was already Frozen, deal 23 damage instead.
- Ice Lance Tier Five: Freeze a character this turn. If it was already Frozen, deal 25 damage instead.
- Flurry
- Varian Wrynn
- Splitting Strike
- Splitting Strike Tier One: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give your Humans four Attack.
- Splitting Strike Tier Two: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give your Humans seven Attack.
- Splitting Strike Tier Three: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give your Humans 10 Attack.
- Splitting Strike Tier Four: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give your Humans 11 Attack.
- Splitting Strike Tier Five: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give your Humans 12 Attack.
- Heroic Leap
- Heroic Leap Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy. Your other Humans are permanently (one) Speed faster.
- Heroic Leap Tier Two: Deal eight damage to an enemy. Your other Humans are permanently (one) Speed faster.
- Heroic Leap Tier Three: Deal 12 damage to an enemy. Your other Humans are permanently (one) Speed faster.
- Heroic Leap Tier Four: Deal 13 damage to an enemy. Your other Humans are permanently (one) Speed faster.
- Heroic Leap Tier Five: Deal 14 damage to an enemy. Your other Humans are permanently (one) Speed faster.
- Retaliation
- Retaliation Tier One: After an enemy Attacks this turn, Attack it.
- Retaliation Tier Two: After an enemy Attacks this turn, Attack it.
- Retaliation Tier Three: After an enemy Attacks this turn, Attack it.
- Retaliation Tier Four: After an enemy Attacks this turn, Attack it.
- Retaliation Tier Five: After an enemy Attacks this turn, Attack it.
- Splitting Strike
- Vol’jin
- Shadow Shock
- Shadow Shock Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy. Its next ability is (one) Speed slower.
- Shadow Shock Tier Two: Deal seven damage to an enemy. Its next ability is (two) Speed slower.
- Shadow Shock Tier Three: Deal 10 damage to an enemy. Its next ability is (three) Speed slower.
- Shadow Shock Tier Four: Deal 11 damage to an enemy. Its next ability is (four) Speed slower.
- Shadow Shock Tier Five: Deal 12 damage to an enemy. Its next ability is (five) Speed slower.
- Shadow Surge
- Shadow Surge Tier One: Deal two damage to all enemies. Shadow Combo: Deal six damage instead.
- Shadow Surge Tier Two: Deal five damage to all enemies. Shadow Combo: Deal 10 damage instead.
- Shadow Surge Tier Three: Deal eight damage to all enemies. Shadow Combo: Deal 14 damage instead.
- Shadow Surge Tier Four: Deal nine damage to all enemies. Shadow Combo: Deal 15 damage instead.
- Shadow Surge Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to all enemies. Shadow Combo: Deal 16 damage instead.
- Curse of Weakness
- Curse of Weakness Tier One: Give all enemies two Shadow Weakness this turn. Deal two damage to them.
- Curse of Weakness Tier Two: Give all enemies three Shadow Weakness this turn. Deal four damage to them.
- Curse of Weakness Tier Three: Give all enemies four Shadow Weakness this turn. Deal six damage to them.
- Curse of Weakness Tier Four: Give all enemies five Shadow Weakness this turn. Deal seven damage to them.
- Curse of Weakness Tier Five: Give all enemies six Shadow Weakness this turn. Deal eight damage to them.
- Shadow Shock
- Warmaster Voone
- Axe Throw
- Axe Throw Tier One: Deal four damage to an enemy and one of its neighbors.
- Axe Throw Tier Two: Deal five damage to an enemy and one of its neighbors.
- Axe Throw Tier Three: Deal six damage to an enemy and one of its neighbors.
- Axe Throw Tier Four: Deal seven damage to an enemy and one of its neighbors.
- Axe Throw Tier Five: Deal eight damage to an enemy and one of its neighbors.
- Fire Breath
- Fire Breath Tier One: Deal two damage. Repeat for each Dragon you control.
- Fire Breath Tier Two: Deal five damage. Repeat for each Dragon you control.
- Fire Breath Tier Three: Deal eight damage. Repeat for each Dragon you control.
- Fire Breath Tier Four: Deal nine damage. Repeat for each Dragon you control.
- Fire Breath Tier Five: Deal 10 damage. Repeat for each Dragon you control.
- Evasive Wyrm
- Evasive Wyrm Tier One: Divine Shield, Rush
- Evasive Wyrm Tier Two: Divine Shield, Rush
- Evasive Wyrm Tier Three: Divine Shield, Rush
- Evasive Wyrm Tier Four: Divine Shield, Rush
- Evasive Wyrm Tier Five: Divine Shield, Rush
- Axe Throw
- Xyrella
- Blinding Luminance
- Blinding Luminance Tier One: Deal two damage to an enemy and give it -twoAttack this turn.
- Blinding Luminance Tier Two: Deal five damage to an enemy and give it -four Attack this turn.
- Blinding Luminance Tier Three: Deal eight damage to an enemy and give it -six Attack this turn.
- Blinding Luminance Tier Four: Deal nine damage to an enemy and give it -seven Attack this turn.
- Blinding Luminance Tier Five: Deal 10 damage to an enemy and give it -eight Attack this turn.
- Flash Heal
- Flash Heal Tier One: Restore five Health.
- Flash Heal Tier Two: Restore nine Health.
- Flash Heal Tier Three: Restore 13 Health.
- Flash Heal Tier Four: Restore 14 Health.
- Flash Heal Tier Five: Restore 15 Health.
- Atonement
- Atonement Tier One: Deal {zero} damage. +one damage each time you restore 20 Health. ({one} remaining.)
- Atonement Tier Two: Deal {zero} damage. +one damage each time you restore 20 Health. ({one} remaining.)
- Atonement Tier Three: Deal {zero} damage. +one damage each time you restore 20 Health. ({one} remaining.)
- Atonement Tier Four: Deal {zero} damage. +one damage each time you restore 20 Health. ({one} remaining.)
- Atonement Tier Five: Deal {zero} damage. +one damage each time you restore 20 Health. ({one} remaining.)
- Blinding Luminance
- Crusader’s Blow