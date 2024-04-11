Xbox Elite Controller Series 3: Possible release date, price, and more

Elite series controllers have long been the gold standard for those seeking the ultimate customization and performance. With the Series Two having set a high bar, fans are eagerly awaiting the Xbox Elite Controller Series Three.

As the next addition to the Elite lineup, which began with the original Elite Controller in 2015 and was followed by the Series Two in 2019, the Series Three is expected to build upon the premium features that have made the series a gaming favorite. So, what makes the Elite Controller so popular among gamers?

It’s simple: Customization. The Elite Series lets you swap out thumbsticks, d-pads, and even paddles to create a controller tailored to your specific needs. Plus, with the ability to fine-tune sensitivity and dead zones, you can achieve a level of precision that’s simply not possible with a standard controller. Now, before you get too excited, we should mention Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the release date just yet.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 release date

The development status of the Xbox Elite Controller Series Three remains pretty unclear, and even if it is indeed in the works, it could be several months, or even a year before we get our hands on the Xbox Elite Controller Series Three. This aligns with Microsoft’s typical hardware release cycle, as the company often launches new gaming peripherals alongside major console updates or during the holiday season.

Microsoft isn’t the only one taking its sweet time, either. Sony’s been known to make fans wait for its latest and greatest, and Apple’s no stranger to delayed gratification. This extended development time is often necessary to ensure the final product meets the company’s high standards and consumer expectations.

But is the wait worth it? Well, it depends on your needs and preferences.

For casual gamers or those who are content with the standard Xbox controller or current Elite Controller Series Two, the wait may not matter. The Series Two already offers a wide range of features and improvements over the standard controller, and many gamers may find that it meets their needs adequately.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 price

As with any premium gaming hardware, the question of price is always a concern. The Elite series has never been the most budget-friendly option. It’s unclear whether the Series Three will maintain a similar price point.

The original Xbox Elite Controller, released in 2015, was priced at $149.99. This was a significant premium over the standard Xbox One controller, which retailed for around $60.

Fast forward to 2019, and Microsoft released the Xbox Elite Controller Series Two. This updated model came with even more improvements, such as adjustable tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and a rechargeable battery with up to 40 hours of playtime. The Series Two also introduced a new wrap-around rubberized grip and Bluetooth connectivity for use with Windows 10 PCs and tablets. With these enhancements, the Elite Controller Series Two launched at a slightly higher price point of $179.99.

Looking at the pricing trend, it’s likely the Xbox Elite Controller Series Three will be priced at or above the Series Two’s launch price. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Xbox Elite Controller Series Three priced around $199.99 or even slightly higher.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 specs

Microsoft hasn’t revealed the specs for the Xbox Elite Controller Series Three, but based on the current trends in peripherals, we can make educated guesses.

More options for customization

Perhaps we’ll see even more options for customization, such as interchangeable grips or trigger stops. Microsoft could also take a cue from third-party controllers and offer the ability to swap out the placement of the thumbsticks and d-pad entirely.

Haptic feedback

Another area where the Elite Series Three will most likely shine is in the haptic feedback department. Sony’s DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 has set a new standard for haptic feedback in gaming controllers, with its adaptive triggers and precise vibrations.

While the Elite Series Two had improved rumble motors over the original Elite Controller, it still lacks the advanced haptics found in the DualSense. If Microsoft could incorporate similar technology into the Elite Series Three, it could be a gamechanger.

Battery life

Battery life is another area where the Elite Series Three could improve. The Series Two introduced a rechargeable battery with up to 40 hours of playtime, a significant improvement over the original Elite Controller’s AA batteries. However, some gamers have reported issues with the Series Two’s battery life degrading over time.

With the competitive pressure from Sony’s premium controller, there’s never been a better time for Microsoft to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

