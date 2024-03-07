The best third-party Joy-Cons to get in 2024

Recommended Videos

Our top picks for third-party Joy-Cons Best overall binbok Switch Joypad Controller The best overall third-party Joy-Con of 2024 covers all major specs and features. Image via Amazon Key specs • Connectivity – Handheld, wireless single player, multiplayer

• Rumble – Custom rumble

• Motion controls – Yes

• IR sensor – No

• Turbo – Yes What we like about it • Supports every gaming mode

• Has all core Joy-Con features

• Tastefully muted lighting

• Very comfortable What we don’t like about it • No IR sensor

• Large unit, might need a bigger case Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($57) Product Breakdown For binbok Joypad for Switch With its Pro gamepad design and special LEDs, the binbok Joypad for Switch is the best overall on this list. The binbok Joypad’s LEDs surround the concave thumbsticks on both controllers. The shells of the controllers are rounded, giving it more of an ergonomic feel than the original Joy-Cons’ small and flat shape. The LEDs come in eight different colors: red, orange, yellow, green, cyan, blue, purple, and rainbow. The colors can be displayed in three different lighting modes, including two breathing effects and a static color mode. On the left Joy-Con, the directional buttons are replaced with a D-pad, which many gamers prefer on a gamepad. Binbok’s Joypad comes with programmable macro and turbo buttons, which is common among most third-party gamepads. It also has a gyroscope for motion controls and four adjustable rumble settings ranging from light to heavy. When not mounted on the Switch, players can use these Joy-Cons either with or without the grip, or for multiplayer. The binbok Switch Joypad Controller is only missing the IR sensor, but as we lined out, that’s irrelevant for the majority of players. It is otherwise as close as you can get to official Switch Joy-Cons from a third-party manufacturer.

Best handheld mode Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro The Hori Split Pad Pro has Nintendo’s official blessing. Image via Amazon Key specs • Connectivity – Handheld

• Rumble – No

• Motion controls – No

• IR sensor – No

• Turbo – Yes What we like about it • Officially licensed by Nintendo

• High build quality

• Most comfortable handheld Joy-Con on the market What we don’t like about it • Use limited to handheld mode

• No rumble or motion controls Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($40)

• View at Walmart ($40) Product Breakdown For Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Coming in as the only officially licensed third-party controller on this list, the Hori Split Pad Pro is for those who prefer to use the handheld mode of the Switch. This gamepad gives the feeling of holding a full-sized gamepad with an additional programmable button on the backside of each controller. Despite the more prominent form factor, the Hori Split Pad Pro can fit with the Switch docked. A drawback of the Split Pad Pro is that it is unusable unless it is attached to the Switch. Other controllers on this list can use the Switch’s rails and grip or a custom one. It also doesn’t have any of the Switch Joy-Cons’ features, which is a tad bit disappointing coming from an officially licensed product.

Best for multiplayer Funlab Luminous Switch Controller The Funlab Luminous Joy-Cons look and perform well. Image via Amazon Key specs • Connectivity – Handheld, wireless single player, multiplayer

• Rumble – Custom rumble

• Motion controls – Yes

• IR sensor – No

• Turbo – Yes What we like about it • Supports every gaming mode

• Has all core Joy-Con features

• Esthetically pleasing lighting What we don’t like about it • No IR sensor

• Rumble can be too intense for some users, even at the lowest setting Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($47)

• View at Walmart ($40) Product Breakdown For Funlab Luminous Switch Controller If the handheld restrictions of the Split Pad Pro are a deal-breaker for you, we present the Funlab Luminous Switch Controller. It’s suitable for multiplayer in more than one way, as its functionality is paired with cool lighting effects that are set to impress your gaming partner. The Funlab Luminous Joy-Con is much more than a pretty face that merely does its job, it’s a multi-functional, full-feature set of Joy-Cons. You can use these in handheld mode or detached. You can customize the buttons, which cover the full spectrum of Switch controls. You can alternate the lighting in both color and intensity. You get both motion control and custom rumble. You can charge the Joy-Cons while docked to the Switch or independently via USB-C. They are larger and heavier than the regular Nintendo controllers, easing up gaming for people with larger hands. Long story short, the Funlab Luminous Switch Controller is a visual stunner that delivers everything you’d expect from a third-party Joy-Con in terms of performance and then some.

Best retro style 8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller Go back in time with the 8BitDo SN30 Pro controller. Image via Amazon Key specs • Connectivity – Bluetooth wireless single player

• Rumble – Custom rumble

• Motion controls – Yes

• IR sensor – No

• Turbo – No What we like about it • Throwback retro design

• Supports rumble and motion controls

• Easily compatible with PC, Apple, Steam Deck, and Android What we don’t like about it • Doesn’t support handheld

• Occasional connectivity issues when pairing two of these to the Switch for multiplayer Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($45)

• View at Walmart ($45) Product Breakdown For 8BitDo SN30 Pro If you’re looking for a blast from the past, look no further than the 8BitDo SN30 Pro. Designed in the style of SNES controllers with functionality adjusted to the Switch and other modern platforms like PC and mobile, this is the ideal purchase to hit that nostalgia note while playing current-gen games. The 8BitDo SN30 Pro isn’t all style and no substance either. The “bluetooth controller” in its name should give away that it is indeed a wireless Joy-Con that doesn’t need to be attached to the Switch to function. In fact, it cannot be physically connected to the console at all, so handheld is impossible with this controller. That’s as far as its drawbacks go. This retro Joy-Con comes with two analog sticks, a D-pad, four action buttons, two shoulder buttons, and two triggers, covering all the essentials of modern gaming. Furthermore, you can customize the button mapping, so that everything is tailored toward a full-fledged gaming experience. You also get to enjoy custom rumble and motion controls, similar to our best overall Joy-Con. You can also go for slightly enhanced functionality and a more ergonomic Joy-Con with the 8BitDo Pro 2, though that comes at the cost of its retro vibe, which is why we chose the more stripped-down SN30 Pro for our list.

Best RGB Gammeefy Switch Controller Gammeefy offers great lighting customization on this Switch controller. Image via Amazon Key specs • Connectivity – Handheld

• Rumble – Custom rumble

• Motion controls – Yes

• IR sensor – No

• Turbo – Yes What we like about it • Widely customizable lighting

• Has all core Joy-Con features

• Very comfortable What we don’t like about it • Use limited to handheld mode

• No IR sensor Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($50) Product Breakdown For Gammeefy Switch Controller You don’t have to go retro for your third-party Joy-Con to be a looker. The Gammeefy Switch Controller is bound to catch your attention with its vibrant lighting. Thankfully, the manufacturer didn’t forget to make a Joy-Con that works well too. Nintendo is synonymous with fun, colorful adventures, so why not get a Joy-Con to match? You won’t be disappointed by Gammeefy, whose handheld mode Switch Controller comes with a wide variety of RGB lighting setups and modes that could fool you into thinking you’re gaming on a high-end Razer keyboard. This shiny controller isn’t short on features either. It has the full arsenal of Switch controls you’d expect from a quality Joy-Con while also providing a rich assortment of features, like motion control, three different degrees of custom rumble, and a Turbo function that can be automated or manually set. The one obvious weakness of this one is the lack of a multiplayer option. At least that way no one can tell you that the RGB lighting is too much.

How we created this list of third-party Joy-Cons Third-party Joy-Cons are a potential minefield if you don’t know where and what to look for. Having a bunch of Nintendo fanatics on board is a good place to start, and we had that going for us. We used our own struggles and eventual success in finding the best third-party Joy-Cons as the pillars of our research. Then we measured our own assessment with that of professional reviewers and general users. The end result is the list you saw above. The main categories each Joy-Con had to excel in were build quality, button interface and Switch functionality, core features, comfort of use, and last but not least, the manufacturer’s reputation. It’s easy to buy a cheap knock-off, so we made sure all our recommendations are rock solid. Things to keep in mind before buying a third-party Joy-Con As one might expect, buying a third-party Joy-Con can carry along a few caveats, namely missing features. Official Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons come with an IR sensor that gauges how close or far something is from the controller. They can also scan collectible Nintendo Amiibo figures that give bonuses or exclusive features in games using the near-field communication (NFC) sensor. Another feature you might be missing out on is HD rumble, which is similar to the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, as well as motion controls for specific games. It’s not a given that all of these would be missing from a third-party Joy-Con, but the likelihood of that is high. Then again, a lot of players don’t really care for the NFC sensor and the IR sensor’s in-game use is very limited. The only possibly absent feature most players would care for is rumble. Third-party controllers can be hit or miss when going in blind. Some companies sell cheap knockoffs that could break within the first few days of use. It’s always a good idea to double-check the manufacturer and retailer’s reputation, as well as read a review or two from a reliable source.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more