Xbox ending unofficial third-party accessory support very soon

Microsoft has begun discouraging users from using unofficial accessories with a new concerning error message that appears upon plugging in an unsupported device. Once connected, you’ll be given two weeks before it stops working on your console.

According to reports, the error message began popping up on Xbox consoles after the latest system update deployed on Oct. 25. So, if you are greeted with “A connected accessory is not authorized” message upon plugging in some headphones or a controller, you know it’s going to lose support soon. 0x82d60002 is the code associated with the error.

The message will also have a date specified—two weeks from the day you plug it in—on which the device will stop working on your system. If you bought the device recently, now would be the time to return it and get an authorized accessory instead.

It’s natural to be worried about those third-party custom controllers and high-tech headsets you bought with your hard-earned money—I know I’d be. But rest assured; accessories by popular brands like Razer, PowerA, Turtle Beach, Logitech, and more are licensed and won’t be losing support with this policy change.

Xbox console-related product Issue Update pic.twitter.com/QK0N41LmHW — Brook Gaming (@brookgamingfans) October 20, 2023

It’s lesser-known, budget-friendly tech brands like Brook Accessory who label their accessories as compatible with Xbox, but don’t have the required license, that will be affected. So, make sure to check whether the product is officially supported on your Xbox console before buying it.

Microsoft hasn’t released a statement on why it chose to implement the new change, but the community is convinced it’s to curb cheaters. Examples include strike packs and input adapters that make it drastically easier to aim and shoot in games like Apex Legends.

Certain sources have also indicated that Microsoft might be gearing up for its move to allow third-party manufacturers to build and officiate wireless controllers for the Xbox Series X|S.

Banning unofficial accessories would allow Microsoft to regulate and minimize developments facilitating cheating in video games that certain manufacturers might be brewing under the table. It might also just be a way to generate more income by forcing companies to buy licenses.

We have reached out to Xbox for comment.

