MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X leak details specs and size ahead of launch

There are few people on this earth that will actually net an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, but that hasn’t stopped leaks from spilling out a few days ahead of the expected March 29 launch. MSI’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X leak reveals the new card and its specs.

Leaked images provided by VideoCardz show MSI’s take on the RTX 3090 Ti as having a three-fan, 3.5-slot design built on the GA102 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores. Nvidia’s next-generation of GPUs, the Ada Lovelace 4000 series, is also reported to feature a triple fan air cooler and a 3.5-slot design from board partners. The 3.5-slot design makes this the thickest GPU in the generation.

Image via VideoCardz

Other notable specs include the clock speeds, memory and its speeds, as well as the card’s power consumption, which is quite thirsty. Nvidia’s core clock runs at 1,860MHz, but MSI’s is boosted up to 1950MHz with an Extreme and Gaming clock of 1,965MHz.

Higher clocks equal higher power, which places the TDP 30W over Nvidia’s reference card at 480W. The new 12VHPWR PCIe Gen 5 (12+4-pin) power connector has cards covered up to 600W, which is what will reportedly be required for Nvidia’s 4000 series. Nvidia and its partners are expected to ship a 3×8-pin to 12VHPWR adapter along with these cards. Still, buyers will need a 750W PSU to support the RTX 3090 Ti.

In terms of memory, the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X will feature 24GB of memory at 21Gbps.

Image via VideoCardz

For connections, the card will feature 3 DisplayPort 1.4a ports and an HDMI 2.1 port. The card can support 4K up to 120Hz with HDR or 8K at 60Hz with HDR enabled. The HDMI 2.1 port also supports Variable Refresh Rates (VRR).

There’s no official pricing or release date available. The RTX 3090 Ti is expected to launch in just a few days on March 29.