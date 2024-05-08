Two player characters running through a portal in Portal 2.
The highest-rated Steam game of all time is 70 percent off

You need to grab it if you haven't already.
Published: May 8, 2024

Many games have become classics over the years, be it due to their unique gameplay and immersive stories. One such title, which also happens to be the best-rated one on Steam, is currently on sale.

Those who have followed Valve’s titles when the studio regularly produced new games shouldn’t be surprised to hear that Portal 2 is on top of the charts. At the time of writing, it has amassed 386,127 positive reviews and only 4,975 negative ones, which translates to a 97.72 percent positive rating, according to SteamDB. Luckily, if you haven’t played it already, it’s 72 percent on sale until May 15: You can get it for $2.79.

Portal 2 is a 2011 sequel to its predecessor from 2007. Like the original game, it relies on making creative portals to progress through its numerous levels. However, the 2011 title introduced co-op to the adventure. It allowed players to experience the challenge alongside their friends, which meant twice as much fun and twice as many riddles and levels to solve.

While the game has almost perfect gameplay, especially considering it was released 13 years ago, its strongest side is arguably its intriguing story. However, we won’t go into details and spoil the fun if you haven’t played it yet since it’s worth experiencing on your own.

Interestingly enough, Portal 2 is still being updated and taken care of by Valve despite being launched in 2011. This year alone, the developers released three minor updates that tweaked specific bugs related to co-op. It just shows how much love for the game the developers and community have. So, if you have some spare cash in your pocket, don’t hesitate to buy Portal 2 on Steam. We know we wouldn’t.

