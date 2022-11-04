Is the PlayStation VR 2 backwards compatible?

Through the original PlayStation VR, many owners of the previous-gen VR system have begun to wonder if they will be able to play their old games on the PlayStation VR 2. While Sony has been hesitant to introduce backward compatibility through its other consoles, many have wondered if that sentiment would still hold true for the PlayStation VR.

Will there be backward compatibility on the PlayStation VR 2?

Image via Guerilla Games

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The PlayStation VR will not have backward compatibility and will take a “whole different approach” from the original PSVR, Hideaki Nishino, the senior vice president at Sony Interactive Entertainment said in an episode of the official PlayStation podcast. There he added the various features that the new PlayStation VR 2 would have and that it would be a “next-generation VR experience.”

“PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR 2 because PSVR 2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience,” Nishino said. “PSVR 2 has much more advanced features like all new controllers with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers and inside-out tracking, eye tracking in the headset, and 3D audio all coming together of course. So this means developing PSVR 2 requires a whole different approach from the original PSVR.”

Xbox, PlayStation’s primary rival in the console gaming world, has been known for its backward compatibility through “smart delivery” optimization. These enhancements and capabilities are one of their many strengths. But backward compatibility is something that PlayStation has been hesitant about, and has instead opted to sell custom versions of games for each platform

PlayStation VR 2 is expected to be released sometime in early 2023 and will cost $549.99 to purchase. As of writing, there is little information as to what the exact release date will be.

Additionally, it is unknown which PlayStation VR developers will port their games to the PlayStation VR 2, if at all. Just be prepared to pay for an upgrade if you do plan to do this, similar to some PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

Hopefully, there will be a cost-friendly solution for those unable to purchase the PlayStation VR 2 and banking on the original PlayStation VR. For now, it will be a waiting game for the second iteration of the PlayStation VR.

Those interested in learning how to pre-order a PlayStation VR 2 can check out our guide on how to do that once people can pre-order their own PlayStation VR 2 starting on Nov. 15.