How to pre-order PlayStation VR2

PlayStation VR2 will be PlayStation’s latest venture into VR, promising higher resolution, better tracking, and more immersive experiences than previous iterations of PlayStation VR. Announced via the PlayStation blog, PlayStation VR2 will be released on Feb. 22, 2023, for $549.99, with pre-orders starting on Nov. 15.

Revealed in PlayStation’s blog, VR2 will come with the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 sense controllers, and a pair of stereo headphones. Along with the standard edition, there will also be a PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $599.99 that will include all the materials from the standard edition as well as a PlayStation Store code for Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Promising improved hardware that will bring players closer to their favorite VR titles than ever before, PS VR2 is Sony’s most promising VR project yet. Here is how you can pre-order PS VR2 now.

How to pre-order PS VR2

Pre-orders for PlayStation VR2 will begin on Nov. 15. Those who live in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg are able to pre-order PS VR2 through PlayStation’s online store. Those interested in pre-ordering the new VR hardware can register today to get ready and be notified whenever the pre-order launches.

In its initial announcement, Sony unveiled 11 new titles that will come to PS VR2 in 2023 that players can purchase on launch. The titles include the likes of The Light Brigade, Cosmonious High, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescure, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, Pistol Whip VR, and more.

This is far from the expected full list of titles available at launch for the PS VR2, though. Sony claims that it is expecting over 20 titles to be available by Feb. 22. Promising players better visuals, tactile sensors, motion tracking, and audio quality, PS VR2 stands to be Sony’s most ambitious foray into the field yet. Those interested can register to pre-order now.