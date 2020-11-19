How to turn off the voice reading on PS5

It's great for accessibility, but it isn't for everyone.

Being unintentionally bombarded by your PS5 reading off everything on the screen? It’s likely that you missed the option to turn off the screen reader while you were setting up the console.

Here are the full steps on how to turn off screen reading on the PS5.

Go to the home screen on your PS5 Click the Settings icon on the top right of your screen. It’s in the middle of the search button and your profile. Once inside the Settings menu, select ‘Accessibility’, which should be the second option. On the left side of the screen, select ‘Screen Reader’, which should prompt additional options to appear. Click the ‘Enable Screen Reader’ option to turn it off. If the following options like ‘Speech Speed’ are grayed out, the narrator is off.

If you still can’t find the correct option, here’s a helpful video guide.

The screen reader is a great accessibility option for those who need it but could prove to be an annoyance for those who don’t.