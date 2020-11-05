How to clear cache on an Xbox Series X|S

If you want your Xbox Series X or S to run a lot faster, one of the things you can do is clear the console’s cache to free up space and RAM that the system might have stored for no apparent reason.

There are two ways to clear the cache on an Xbox Series X or S—and doing both can increase the speed of your console.

The first way is to turn off the system and then take out the power cord from the back of the console. Keep it out for two minutes at least and then plug it back in and turn the console back on. This should clear most of the cache on there.

The second method can be done by doing the following:

Press the Xbox button in the middle of your controller and cycle all the way to the right in the new menu to your profile. Click the “Settings” option. Click the “Devices and Connections” option. Click “Blu-Ray” in the new menu. Click “Persistent Storage.” Then click “Clear Persistent Storage.”

Completing these two cache clearing processes should help you see a small, but noticeable change in your console’s load times, especially if you have a lot of games downloaded onto the system.