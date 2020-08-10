Cloakzy streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

Of all the Fortnite streamers on Twitch, Cloakzy is up there with the best of the best.

The former FaZe member hit his stride with the release of Fortnite, with both his Twitch and YouTube amassing more than one million followers on either platform.

Cloakzy draws people to his content for his skill in playing battle royale games. Often his content will consist of challenges or trick-shot gameplay. Seeing someone able to execute on the game so cleanly while remaining as calm as ever is something else to witness.

To run the high-quality stream Cloakzy provides, he utilizes top-of-the-line equipment.

Here is a list of Cloakzy’s streaming setup.

Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight 2 – Cape Town

Image via Finalmouse

A mouse is going to be one of the most important parts of anyone’s streaming setup. Not only is it used for playing games but also for general navigation through all the different processes that arise when streaming. You are going to want to seek out a mouse with low response time and a high-quality sensor.

Cloakzy uses the Finalmouse Ultralight 2. Created with a completely original and unique structure to ensure the minimum weight possible, the Ultralight 2 weighs a drastically low 47 grams. The ultralight design does not mean there has been any lack of quality, and with the unit comes Infinityskin. This is a way to adjust the thickness of the mouse by milometers to suit the player’s preferred feel.

The mouse will offer four different DPI settings ranging from 400 to 3,200. These can be selected to suit the player’s preference.

The Ultralight 2 offers the standard left and right mouse buttons as well as two side buttons that can be mapped to suit the user’s needs.

Mouse pad: Steel Series QCK XXL

Image via SteelSeries

Mouse pads are a very important addition to a streaming setup since these are what facilitate the mouse to perform at its full potential. Without the right surface, you run the risk of incorrect tracking or the mouse not functioning entirely.

Cloak uses a SteelSeries QCK XXL mouse pad. This is an extremely large surface that will fit both his keyboard and mouse. The QCK is equipped with a thick non-slip rubber base, ensuring that it stays put in the place that it is required while in use.

Keyboard: Matrix Elite Series 60%

Image via Matrix Keyboards

Most keyboards commonly used in gaming today are mechanical keyboards since they allow the player to receive feedback on each keypress. Much like with a mouse, you’re going to want a keyboard with a low response time to ensure that no input delay can hinder your performance.

Cloakzy chooses to use the Matrix Elite Series 60% keyboard in his setup. This keyboard is unique as it does not have a numpad, allowing the unit to be much smaller in size and in turn allowing more room for the streamer to move their mouse around. Outside of this, the keyboard also offers RGB lighting that can be customized by the user.

It is not clear what switches Cloakzy uses in this keyboard. But it is available in blue, red, and brown switches to suit the player’s needs. Most gamers prefer to use red witches due to their low action points.

Headset: Corsair HS70

Image via Corsair

Sound is one of the most important aspects when it comes to gaming and streaming. Without high-quality audio, players may miss in-game audio cues that will assist them with gameplay. This can also hinder their communication with the stream or their teammates.

Cloakzy uses the Corsair HS70 Pro wireless gaming headset. This offers a 7.1 surround sound setup that will ensure Cloakzy can pinpoint the direction of enemies in his game. The wireless capabilities allow the headset to be used in a range of different situations.

While the headset does come equipped with a microphone, Cloakzy chooses to use an external microphone to increase the quality.

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Image via Shure

Having a high-quality microphone is just as important as having a high-quality headset. Using quality gear is going to enhance the experience for viewers as well as teammates in-game.

Cloakzy chooses to use the Shure SM7B. This top-of-the-range microphone is used by many streamers as well as different content creators as the podcast-standard microphone on the market today. The microphone comes bundled with two slide-on pop filters that can be rotated out to suit the user’s needs.

Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q

Image via ASUS

Ensuring a high-quality display is going to not only enhance the player’s ability to play the game but also make it a pleasure to navigate. The thing to look out for most when selecting a monitor is the refresh rate. You are going to want something with a higher refresh rate, at the lowest 144hz.

Cloakzy uses the ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q. This 24.5-inch display boasts a whopping 240hz refresh rate. It also has a 1ms response time, making this perfect for gamers who are planning to compete from home.

The monitor includes NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology, supplying the user ultra-smooth gameplay without the risk of screen tearing or stuttering.

Before purchasing a monitor with a refresh rate of this quality, you are going to want to ensure you have the right hardware in your PC to facilitate it.

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Image via NVIDIA

If you want to ensure that you can support a high refresh rate, one of the biggest factors is going to come down to the choice in GPU.

Cloakzy runs a top-of-the-line NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. This card is going to have no issues outputting an insanely high refresh rate as the top graphics settings available.

While it is expensive, this card will handle absolutely any gaming task that is thrown at it with ease.

CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K

Intel Core i9 9900K – Image via Intel

Ensuring your CPU is up to par is just as important as ensuring you have a high-quality graphics card. The CPU will ensure that your computer is able to respond to new information as fast as possible.

Another top-of-the-line component in Cloakzy’s build, the Intel Core I9-9900K is going to handle any task that is required. And since the CPU boasts a 3.6GHz base clock speed, there isn’t going to be any issues when this beast is in use.

While it may seem like overkill due to popular games of today not even coming close to requiring the power this chip produces, it is worth it to future-proof your computer. This is a component that isn’t going to need replacing for potentially years to come.