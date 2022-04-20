Can you play Godfall: Ultimate Edition on Steam Deck?

Valve’s Steam Deck is going strong in the second quarter of 2022. With plenty of games from the Steam catalog at players’ fingertips, there’s a variety of titles to dive into. But some games haven’t made the cut for one reason or another. Some miss the boat due to third-party anti-cheat software like Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite, while others like Batman: Arkham Knight being put on the back burner for a later date.

Luckily for Godfall fans, Godfall: Ultimate Edition is playable on the Steam Deck. While it hasn’t been officially put through its paces by Valve as of this article, the game can be seen in several videos running well enough. There have been some issues reported by Gaming on Linux, though. The opening cutscene audio is desynced and you’ll need to turn the graphics down to at least medium since they’re cranked to start with. Aside from that, Godfall: Ultimate Edition plays on Steam Deck just fine.

If you’re looking to check the compatibility of more than just one game and would like to test your entire Steam library, there are a couple of ways to do so. First, you can consult Valve’s Great on Deck page, which hosts every verified game in the Steam Catalog. If you need something a bit quicker, or would like to see which games are playable but not verified, then the Steam Verified games list might be more your speed. Lastly, and perhaps the most comprehensive, you can use the CheckMyDeck tool with the help of this guide.