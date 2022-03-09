Can you play Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck?

There are plenty of graphically intensive games coming to the Steam Deck at launch, but Cyberpunk 2077 might be one of the most resource-hungry titles out there. While the game ran aground on its initial launch in an unforgivable state, CD Projekt RED has since patched out many of the game’s issues just ahead of the Steam Deck’s launch.

If you’ve chosen to revisit Cyberpunk 2077 and are lucky enough to have scored a first-round Steam Deck reservation, then you’re in luck since Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on Valve’s new handheld. While you won’t find the game listed on the Steam Deck Verified game list or in the hundreds of games cataloged through the Great on Deck page, Cyberpunk 2077 has been spotted running just fine on the Steam Deck.

In a video by Gaming on Linux, Cyberpunk 2077 is benchmarked at about 37fps on low to medium settings. While it may not sound like top-tier performance, the game still looks great in benchmarks. The same video tests AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), which is an upscaling technology that renders the game at a lower resolution before upscaling it. This tech is intended to optimize game performance and can net some large gains in the frame rate department. In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, AMD’s FSR at Auto boosts the game’s frame rate to 50fps on average, marking a 20 frame improvement. Unfortunately, the game isn’t a looker with FSR set to Auto.

Cyberpunk 2077 may not be listed on any official compatibility list, but it appears to be running just fine out of the gate on Steam Deck. To check the compatibility of the rest of your Steam library, visit the Great on Deck page or use the CheckMyDeck tool in tandem with this guide.