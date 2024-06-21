Best headphones for gaming and music in 2024

Gaming and music go hand in hand. Many gamers listen to music while they’re playing games or in their free time. If this description also fits you, a headphone that’s good for both gaming and music could be on your wishlist.

Recommended Videos

Considering headphones these days are either targeted toward music listening or gaming, it’s rather difficult to find a pick that would be decent for both. While you’ll need to make some sacrifices in one of these categories, there are headsets in the market that perform well in both music and gaming.

Getting one of the following headsets will mean that you’ll have one for all solutions at your disposal, meaning you won’t have to switch between headsets every time you change activities.

Best midrange beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO Comfy pads, happy ears. Image via beyerdynamic Quality shaped. Image via beyerdynamic Key specs • Frequency: 5 – 35,000Hz

• Driver size: 45mm drivers

• Connection type: 3.5 mm Jack What we like about it • Decent build quality with comfortable pads

• Great audio quality What we don’t like about it • Not suitable for users with large heads Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($169)

• View at Walmart ($159) Product breakdown for beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO was made for the studio but versatile enough for everyday use and gaming. With its closed-back design, this model delivers powerful bass ideal for both explosive sound effects in games and deep, rich tones in music. The build quality is robust and the headset feels durable, but you’ll need a separate microphone for voice chat.

beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R Gaming Headset If you know audio, you now this brand. Image via beyerdynamic Varying designs, stable performance. Image via beyerdynamic Key specs • Frequency: 5 – 35,000Hz

• Driver size: 45mm drivers

• Connection type: 3.5 mm Jack What we like about it • Additional comfort from velour pads

• Decent sound quality What we don’t like about it • Lack of customizability options Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($169)

• View at Newegg ($299) Product breakdown for beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R is a gaming headset and it ditches the flashy extras. While you’ll also need to use the headset’s separate microphone, Beyerdynamic Fox USB, the overall audio quality is perfect for players who prioritize accurate sound profiles for both games and music listening and detailed music listening. The open-back design enables a more natural sound performance which comes at the cost of some bass. Overall, the design is comfortable, making this one a good choice for long gaming sessions with minimum ear fatigue.

Sennheiser 560s Audio and Image via Sennheiser, name a more iconic duo. Image via Sennheiser It’s as comfy as they get.. Image via Sennheiser Key specs • Frequency: 20 – 20,000Hz

• Driver size: 38mm drivers

• Connection type: 3.5 mm Jack What we like about it • Balanced sound layout

• Great imagining performance What we don’t like about it • Can’t adjust sound profiles Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($180)

• View at Best Buy ($180)

• View at Walmart ($180) Product breakdown for Sennheiser 560s The Sennheiser HD 560S prioritizes neutrality, allowing it to excel at a wide range of music genres and also gaming. Clarity and precision is the name of the game when it comes to describing how this headset sounds. They’re also surprisingly comfortable for extended wear thanks to their lightweight design and plush padding. However, the open-back construction sacrifices noise isolation and sound leakage, making them unsuitable for noisy environments. You’ll also need to invest in a separate microphone with this one.

Meze 99 Neo A subtle look, but a powerful performance. Image via Meze A headband design that gamers are familiar with. Image via Meze Key specs • Frequency: 15 – 25,000Hz

• Driver size: 40mm drivers

• Connection type: 3.5 mm Jack What we like about it • Great value for the price

• Warm sound profile What we don’t like about it • Earcups could be too big for some Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($199)

• View at Meze Audio ($199) Product breakdown for Meze 99 Neo The Meze 99 Neo offers a classic design and excellent build quality. It’s a comfortable fit and delivers impressive sound isolation. The sound signature is more on the warmer side, and the headset does well while delivering bass. Overall, the cable quality and the hard-shell carrying case add a touch of luxury to this package. Audiophiles will appreciate the detailed mids and clear highs in this headset, and it’ll hold its own in various gaming scenarios.

Best overall (Editor’s top pick) Audeze Maxwell A gaming headset from an audiophile company, yes that’s correct. Image via Audeze If you’re going to buy a gaming headset, this is the way. Image via Audeze Key specs • Frequency: 10 – 50,000Hz

• Driver size: 90mm drivers

• Connection type: Wired and Wireless What we like about it • Superb microphone performance

• Impressive battery life What we don’t like about it • Noise isolation could use improvements Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($299)

• View at Audeze ($299)

• View at Best Buy ($300) Product breakdown for Audeze Maxwell Most audiophiles will tell you not to buy anything that has the word “gaming” in it. Well, Audeze Maxwell is the only exception to that rule since you have to pay attention when an audio-first company enters the space. This headset features planar magnetic drivers, a technology typically reserved for audiophile headphones. This allows it to deliver an immersive soundscape with minimal distortion. The Maxwell caters to both console and PC gamers with dedicated variants featuring low-latency dongles. It also comes with a detachable boom and it totally delivers when it comes to recording quality. While this one’s priced quite highly compared to the others on our list, that’s simply the result of being the best.

Best budget Lenovo Legion H500 Pro This one’s a sleeper. Image via Lenovo Lacks the shiny parts but it’s perfect for the job. Image via Lenovo Key specs • Frequency: 20 – 20,000Hz

• Driver size: 50mm drivers

• Connection type: Wired, USB or 3.5mm jack What we like about it • Stunning value

• Durable design What we don’t like about it • Not going to be the first choice of audiophiles Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($65)

• View at Lenovo ($86) Product breakdown for Lenovo Legion H500 Pro The Lenovo Legion H500 Pro is right in the middle between affordability and functionality for budget-minded gamers. While the 7.1 surround sound is best left off, the default settings with the USB connection deliver crisp, clear audio. The closed-back design offers some noise isolation and impressive volume without feeling heavy or bulky on your head. One of the H500 Pro’s strongest assets is its microphone quality, which surpasses many competitors in this price range. At its price range, the H500 Pro offers amazing value.

FiiO/JadeAudio JT1 Budget but with the best parts. Image via FiiO It’s hard to go wrong with a classic. Image via FiiO Key specs • Frequency: 15 – 30,000Hz

• Driver size: 50mm drivers

• Connection type: 3.5 mm Jack What we like about it • Durable cable

• Doesn’t pressure the head What we don’t like about it • Too bulky Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($70) Product breakdown for FiiO/JadeAudio JT1 The FiiO/JadeAudio JT1 is comfortable and affordable. The closed-back design isolates great noise and improves the overall bass delivery. The design is lightweight with a spring-tensioned headband, making it even more comfortable. The overall sound prioritizes warmth with a focus on bass. Mids are slightly recessed and highs are smooth. If the sound profile of this headset happens to fit your music taste, then it’ll also be a decent choice for gaming.

How we came up with this list

As someone who spends a lot of time gaming and listening to music, while shelling out for the family Spotify plan, I know the struggle of finding a good headset that would offer the best of both worlds. Do you go for amazing audio for music, or focus on immersive sound for games? I didn’t want to keep switching headphones all the time, so I set on a quest to find the best headset possible for both scenarios.

I spent weeks reading reviews and scouring the web to find that perfect all-in-one headset, and my efforts solidified on this list. During this process, I also visited my local shops to test everything available on display because I’m not one to throw darts in the dark, especially when it comes to audio.

FAQs about headphones for gaming and music

Can you use gaming headphones for music?

Yes, gaming headsets can be used for listening to music. However, they might not provide the optimal listening experience. Gaming headsets typically prioritize sound profiles that emphasize details like footsteps in games, often resulting in a bass-heavy sound signature. This can make music sound muddy or lack the clarity and detail that audiophile headphones are designed to deliver.

If you consider yourself an audiophile then a dedicated music headset would be a better choice. If you can’t decide though, the headphones on this list are a great compromise for those who enjoy both gaming and music and want a single headset that can handle both tasks.

What’s the difference between studio headphones and gaming headphones?

Studio headphones deliver a flat frequency response, reproducing sound exactly as it was recorded. This makes them ideal for critical listening tasks like music mixing and mastering.

Gaming headphones, on the other hand, focus on creating an immersive experience. They often boost bass and treble to emphasize sounds like explosions and footsteps, which can be exciting for games but might not be the most accurate for music.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy