ASUS announces portable ProArt monitor with a touchscreen for creators

Asus is currently showcasing its new products at NAB 2022 and unveiled a new portable monitor with a touchscreen. The new Asus ProArt Display PA147CDV portable monitor has an unconventional widescreen appearance and is geared toward other graphic pros who need a secondary display or take their work on the road.

One of the most prominent features of the ProArt Display PA147CDV is its 14-inch (1920 x 550) 32:9 IPS touchscreen. It takes the second display’s functionality on laptops like the Asus Pro Duo UX581 and puts it into a compact package to work with most PCs and even some smartphones. The surface features a responsive 10-point multi-touch system with accurate finger tracking, and it also works with the Asus Pen stylus for drawing and other applications. There’s an adjustable mechanical kickstand to adjust the monitor’s height and an HDMI port, and two USB-C ports to connect to other devices.

Another helpful feature of the ProArt Display PA147CDV is the oversized Asus dial. The idea behind the dial is to provide a tactile and responsive input mechanism that’s a viable alternative to the mouse and keyboard for certain tasks. Instead of fiddling with onscreen sliders and other controls, turning enables users to switch between brush sizes, adjust the color balance, and skip through scenes in compatible Adobe apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, and After Effects.

The ProArt Display PA147CDV includes the Control Panel app as an alternative to the Asus dial. It provides similar functionality and has onscreen dials, buttons, and sliders to zoom in and out, adjust the layer opacity, and switch between brush sizes in Adobe products.

This portable monitor is currently available for review and will be available for sale in Q2 2022.

