AMD is providing the gaming parts inside Tesla’s Model S and Model X

AMD, the multinational company that develops computer processors and graphics cards, confirmed it’s powering the gaming rig inside two of Tesla’s new car models—S and X—during the Computex 2021 showcase.

AMD revealed that the new Tesla infotainment system consists of an AMD Ryzen processor paired with an AMD RDNA 2 graphics card.

“So we actually have an AMD Ryzen APU powering the infotainment system in both cars as well as a discrete RDNA2-based GPU that kicks in when running AAA games,” AMD’s CEO Lisa Su said. “Providing up to 10 teraflops of compute power […] we look forward to giving gamers a great platform for AAA gaming.”

Just for comparison, the PlayStation 5 has a GPU capable of 10.28 teraflops and runs all the new AAA games smoothly, so Tesla’s new infotainment system should be good enough to do this as well if it has 10 teraflops of computing power. Aside from today’s news, it’s also been confirmed that the gaming rig can run on a Linux system since Tesla recently announced a job opportunity for Linux game developers.

The Model S with dual-motor all-wheel drive has a purchase price of $79,990 while the tri-motor all-wheel drive costs $119,990, according to Tesla’s official website. The Model X costs $89,990 and $119,990 for the same type of motors. It’s an expensive car, but you’d at least be able to play games such as Cyberpunk 2077, which Tesla’s owner Elon Musk suggested in January.