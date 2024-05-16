FaZe Clan forms new media company backed by $11 million from sports betting investor

FaZe Clan has announced a new company, FaZe Media, spearheaded by an $11 million investment from sports betting company DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish.

Recommended Videos

FaZe Media will combine “the FaZe creator talent roster and non-esports assets into a creator-led IP and internet media company” that will be led by original FaZe Clan founder FaZe Banks, along with FaZe Apex, FaZe Temperrr, GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna, and Kalish.

Kalish (pictured middle) will own just under half of the new company. Photo via FaZe Clan

“My investment in FaZe Media and decision to join its board is a vote of confidence in the leadership and generational creative talent of CEO FaZe Banks, as well as that of FaZe’s founders and creator roster,” Kalish said in a press release. “I believe this team, with the support of GameSquare’s capabilities and infrastructure, can relaunch the FaZe brand and restore it to the gaming and internet culture juggernaut the founders had originally created.”

The new company comes just weeks after FaZe gutted its existing roster of creators and replaced former members with several new ones, including streamers like Lacy, Max, and Silky, in what Banks called “a reboot.”

“Grateful for the opportunity at a genuine reset with FaZe Clan,” FaZe Banks said. “Anyone that’s actually tapped in can agree, this was long overdue. We’ve prioritized pretty much exclusively on creating a fun environment that we (as FaZe members) can find passion in, be excited about, look forward to. Do things we find interesting, exploring opportunities in content we feel are important/ relevant to our culture/ community. Partnering with Matt Kalish & GameSquare has proven paramount in this vision coming to fruition. Slowly, but surely. Exciting.”

GameSquare, which recently acquired FaZe on March 8, will own 51 percent of FaZe Media, while Kalish will own the remaining 49 percent.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more