All Xbox Consoles in release order

A name that is synonymous with gaming worldwide, Xbox is one of the most successful video gaming brands out there that has been going strong for more than two decades and continues to dominate the video game console industry to date.

Created and owned by Microsoft, the line of Xbox consoles started all the way back in 2001 with the Xbox console, and ever since then, there have been quite a few successors to the original.

If you would like to know everything about each Xbox console that has been released to date—sales numbers, system specifications, best-selling games, and more—you’ll want to continue reading below.

Every Xbox console in order of release

Xbox

The original Xbox launched in 2002. Image via Microsoft

The original Xbox was Microsoft’s first foray into the gaming console market. Being a part of the sixth generation of video game consoles, the Xbox competed with Sega’s Dreamcast, Nintendo’s GameCube, and Sony’s PlayStation 2. The Xbox was the first console offered by an American company after the Atari Jaguar ceased sales in 1996.

The integrated Xbox Live service launched in November 2002 allowed players to play games online with a broadband connection. Xbox Live first competed with Dreamcast’s online service, but later majorly competed with PlayStation 2’s online service even though Xbox Live was paid as compared to the other two which were free, simply due to possessing better servers, better features, and better milestone titles.

The name Xbox was derived from a contraction of DirectX Box, which is a reference to Microsoft’s graphics API.

Global release dates

North America : Nov. 15, 2001 (Discontinued on March 2, 2009)

: Nov. 15, 2001 (Discontinued on March 2, 2009) Japan : Feb. 22, 2002 (Discontinued on June 4, 2006)

: Feb. 22, 2002 (Discontinued on June 4, 2006) Australia : March 14, 2002 (Discontinued on March 2, 2009)

: March 14, 2002 (Discontinued on March 2, 2009) Europe: March 14, 2002 (Discontinued on March 11, 2007)

Specifications

Introduction price : US$299, €479, £300, AU$435

: US$299, €479, £300, AU$435 Storage : 8 or 10 GB internal hard drive (formatted to 8 GB with allotted system reserve and MS Dash), 8 MB memory card

: 8 or 10 GB internal hard drive (formatted to 8 GB with allotted system reserve and MS Dash), 8 MB memory card Controller input : 4 × Xbox controller ports

: 4 × Xbox controller ports CPU : Intel Pentium III – 733 MHz

: Intel Pentium III – 733 MHz GPU : NVDIA NV2A – 233 MHz

: NVDIA NV2A – 233 MHz Memory : 64 MB DDR SDRAM

: 64 MB DDR SDRAM Hard drive : 8 GB HDD

: 8 GB HDD Optical drive : CD Rom, DVD Rom

: CD Rom, DVD Rom Video output : S-Video, SCART (RGB)

: S-Video, SCART (RGB) Network : Fast Ethernet

: Fast Ethernet Audio : 5.1 Surround sound, stereo

: 5.1 Surround sound, stereo Code name : DirectX Box

: DirectX Box Generation : First

: First Units sold: 24+ million (as of May 10, 2006)

Best-selling games

Halo 2 (8.46 million) Halo: Combat Evolved (5 million) Sneak King (3.2 million) Fable (3 million) Grand Theft Auto Double Pack (2.49 million) Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (2.4 million) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (1.58 million) Counter-Strike (1.5 million) Ninja Gaiden (1.5 million) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (1.46 million)

Xbox 360

The Xbox 360 launched in 2010. Image via Microsoft

The Xbox 360 was released to be the successor of the original Xbox, competing with Nintendo’s Wii and Sony’s PlayStation 3 as part of the seventh generation of video game consoles. The console sold out completely upon release in all regions except Japan.

The Xbox 360 showed an expanded Xbox Live service, with Microsoft also releasing Kinect, a motion control system for the Xbox 360 which uses an advanced sensor system.

Two major revisions of the Xbox 360 were released after the initial launch, the Xbox 360 S, launched in 2010, and the Xbox 360 E, both of which provided convenient specs upgrades to the original console.

Global release dates

US/CA : Nov. 22, 2005

: Nov. 22, 2005 EZ/NO/SE/UK/CH : Dec. 2, 2005

: Dec. 2, 2005 JP : Dec. 10, 2005

: Dec. 10, 2005 CO/MX : Feb. 2, 2006

: Feb. 2, 2006 KR : Feb. 24, 2006

: Feb. 24, 2006 HK/SG/TW : March 16, 2006

: March 16, 2006 AU : March 23, 2006

: March 23, 2006 CL : July 7, 2006

: July 7, 2006 IN : Sept. 25, 2006

: Sept. 25, 2006 ZA : Sept. 29, 2006

: Sept. 29, 2006 CZ/PL : Nov. 3, 2006

: Nov. 3, 2006 BR : Dec. 1, 2006

: Dec. 1, 2006 RU : Feb. 11, 2007

: Feb. 11, 2007 PE : Feb. 25, 2008

: Feb. 25, 2008 UAE : Oct. 28, 2008

: Oct. 28, 2008 NG/TR : 2009

: 2009 SC: Spring 2010

Discontinued: April 20, 2016 (Worldwide)

Specifications

Introduction price : US$299, €299, £209 (Xbox 360 Core), US$399, €399, £279 (Xbox 360 – 20 GB)

: US$299, €299, £209 (Xbox 360 Core), US$399, €399, £279 (Xbox 360 – 20 GB) Storage : Detachable hard drives (20, 60, 120, or 250 GB), Memory cards

: Detachable hard drives (20, 60, 120, or 250 GB), Memory cards Controller input : 4 × Xbox controllers + 4 Big Button Pads

: 4 × Xbox controllers + 4 Big Button Pads CPU: Microsoft XCPU (Xenon), 3 cores – 500 MHz

Microsoft XCPU (Xenon), 3 cores – 500 MHz GPU : R500, Xenos chip by ATI – 500 MHz

: R500, Xenos chip by ATI – 500 MHz Memory : 512 MB GDDR3 RAM

: 512 MB GDDR3 RAM Hard drive : 250 GB HDD

: 250 GB HDD Optical drive : 12x DVD

: 12x DVD Video output : HDMI 1.2a in/out

: HDMI 1.2a in/out Network : Ethernet, IEEE 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi

: Ethernet, IEEE 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi Audio : Multichannel 5.1 Surround Sound

: Multichannel 5.1 Surround Sound Code name : Xenon

: Xenon Generation : Second

: Second Units sold: 84 million (as of June 9, 2014)

Best-selling games

Kinect Adventures! (24 million) Grand Theft Auto V (22.95 million) Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition (21 million) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (14.72 million) Call of Duty: Black Ops (14.55 million) Call of Duty: Black Ops II (13.7 million) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (13.7 million) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (13.49 million) Halo 3 (12.13 million) Grand Theft Auto IV (11.1 million)

Xbox One

The Xbox One launched in 2013. Image via Microsoft

The Xbox One was released to be the successor to the Xbox 360, competing with Sony’s PlayStation 4, as well as Nintendo’s Wii U and Switch as part of the eighth generation of video game consoles.

The Xbox One put an emphasis on internet-based features, such as the ability to watch cable or satellite TV through the console with an enhanced guide interface and Kinect-based voice control, as well as streaming and recording gameplay.

At E3 2016, Microsoft announced the Xbox One S and one year later at E3 2017, the company would reveal the Xbox One X, the former being known for its compact form while the latter possessed improved hardware design.

Global release dates

North America : Nov. 22, 2013

: Nov. 22, 2013 Europe : Nov. 22, 2013

: Nov. 22, 2013 Australia : Nov. 22, 2013

: Nov. 22, 2013 Saudi Arabia : Nov. 22, 2013

: Nov. 22, 2013 Japan : Sept. 4, 2014

: Sept. 4, 2014 China: Sept. 29, 2014

Discontinued: Aug. 2, 2016 (Worldwide)

Specifications

Introduction price : US$499, €499, £429, JP¥49,980, CN¥3,699

: US$499, €499, £429, JP¥49,980, CN¥3,699 Storage : 500 GB HDD

: 500 GB HDD Controller input : Xbox Wireless Controller, Kinect for Xbox One, keyboard, mouse

: Xbox Wireless Controller, Kinect for Xbox One, keyboard, mouse CPU : AMD 8 Core APU – 1.75 GHz

: AMD 8 Core APU – 1.75 GHz GPU : AMD RadeonGCN architecture, 853 MHz

: AMD RadeonGCN architecture, 853 MHz Memory : 8 GB DDR3

: 8 GB DDR3 Hard drive : 500 GB HDD

: 500 GB HDD Optical drive : Blu-Ray/DVD

: Blu-Ray/DVD Video output : HDMI 1.4 in/out, 4K support

: HDMI 1.4 in/out, 4K support Network : Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi

: Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi Audio : 7,1 Surround Sound

: 7,1 Surround Sound Code name : Durango

: Durango Generation : Third

: Third Units sold: 39.1 million (as of March 2018)

Best-selling games

Grand Theft Auto V (8.72 million) PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (8 million) Call of Duty: Black Ops II (7.37 million) Halo 5: Guardian (6.6 million) Call of Duty: WWII (6.23 million) Red Dead Redemption 2 (5.77 million) Minecraft: Xbox One Edition (5.43 million) Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (5.22 million) Battlefield (5.13 million) Fallout 4 (5.03 million)

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launched in 2020. Image via Microsoft

The fourth generation of Xbox models, simply called Xbox, includes the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. Both these consoles are considered members of the ninth generation of video game consoles alongside the PlayStation 5, which also happened to release in the same month as the Xbox.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are high and low-end versions akin to the Xbox One X and Xbox One S models, respectively. Both consoles feature support for new graphics rendering systems including real-time ray-tracing and the new Xbox Velocity Architecture that maximizes the rate of texture streaming to the graphics processor.

Both consoles are fully compatible with all Xbox One games and most hardware, as well as all backward-compatible games that were playable on the Xbox One from the Xbox 360 and the original Xbox console.

Global release dates

Worldwide: Nov. 10, 2020

Specifications

Xbox Series X:

Introduction price : US$499, £449, €499, AU$749, CA$599

: US$499, £449, €499, AU$749, CA$599 Storage : 1TB SSD

: 1TB SSD Controller input : Xbox Wireless Controller, All previously released Xbox One-compatible controllers and accessories (except Kinect)

: Xbox Wireless Controller, All previously released Xbox One-compatible controllers and accessories (except Kinect) CPU : AMD Zen 8-core – 3.8GHz

: AMD Zen 8-core – 3.8GHz GPU : Custom RDNA 2 – 1.825GHz, 52 CUs, 12 TFLOPs

: Custom RDNA 2 – 1.825GHz, 52 CUs, 12 TFLOPs Memory : 16 GB GDDR6

: 16 GB GDDR6 Hard drive : 1TB NVMe SSD

: 1TB NVMe SSD Optical drive : 4K UDH Blu-ray

: 4K UDH Blu-ray Video output : HDMI 2.1

: HDMI 2.1 Release date : Nov. 10, 2020

: Nov. 10, 2020 Generation : Fourth

: Fourth Status : Announced officially

: Announced officially Units sold: N/A

Xbox Series S:

Introduction price : US$299, £249, €299, AU$449, CA$399

: US$299, £249, €299, AU$449, CA$399 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Controller input : Xbox Wireless Controller, All previously released Xbox One-compatible controllers and accessories (except Kinect)

: Xbox Wireless Controller, All previously released Xbox One-compatible controllers and accessories (except Kinect) CPU : Custom AMD 8-core Zen 2, 3.6 GHz, 3.4 GHz with SMT

: Custom AMD 8-core Zen 2, 3.6 GHz, 3.4 GHz with SMT GPU : Custom AMD Radeon 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz, 4.01 TFLOPS

: Custom AMD Radeon 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz, 4.01 TFLOPS Memory : 8 GB/128-bit & 2 GB/32-bit

: 8 GB/128-bit & 2 GB/32-bit Hard drive : 1TB NVMe SSD

: 1TB NVMe SSD Optical drive : 4K UDH Blu-ray

: 4K UDH Blu-ray Video output : HDMI 2.1

: HDMI 2.1 Release date : Nov.10, 2022

: Nov.10, 2022 Generation : Fourth

: Fourth Status : Announced officially

: Announced officially Units sold: N/A

Most-played games

While there is no official data available on the best-selling Xbox Series X and S games yet, there is data available for the most popular games as of June 5, 2023. This list excludes free games available on the two consoles, however, such as Destiny 2, Apex Legends, and Fortnite.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft NBA 2K23 MLB The Show 23 Forza Horizon 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 Madden NFL 23 Dead by Daylight

