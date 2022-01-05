Alienware introduces the world’s first ultrawide quantum dot OLED monitor

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect contrast of OLED technology to find its way into a proper gaming monitor, Alienware has the screen for you.

It’s the world’s first quantum-dot OLED screen, and it’s a beast. The AW3423DW is set to be a hugely popular screen once it launches later this year, courtesy of its combination of OLED technology and a quantum dot pixel layer. The addition of the quantum dot layer will enable a wider color coverage and higher brightness than an OLED-only panel, with the latter addressing one of OLED’s few flaws.

That increased brightness means the AW3423DW will support the DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification and the DisplayHDR 1000 standard, meaning the panel can support a maximum brightness of 1000 nits for HDR content.

The monitor — which is actually using OLED panels from Samsung, rather than LG Display, which is why it has the quantum dot layer in the first place — supports a maximum refresh rate of 175Hz over DisplayPort, or 100Hz over HDMI. It has a native resolution of 3440×1440, making it well suited for productivity and immersive games.

Alienware AW3423DW Ultrawide Quantum Dot OLED Monitor: Specs

Here’s the full list of specs for the world’s first quantum dot OLED gaming monitor:

Alienware 34 QD-OLED Resolution / refresh rate 3440 x 1440, 175Hz (DisplayPort) or 100Hz (HDMI) Screen size 34.18 inches Dimensions 415mm x 525mm x 815mm x 305mm (with stand) Curve 1800R Aspect Ratio 21:9 Brightness 250 cd/m2 (typical); 1,000 cd/m2 (peak) Color gamut 99.3% DCI-P3 / 149% sRGB Response time 0.1ms grey-to-grey HDR DisplayHDR 400 TrueBlack, DisplayHDR 1000 Response Time True 0.1ms gray-to-gray Adaptive Sync G-Sync Ultimate

The monitor will ship with DCI-P3 and sRGB color space options in the monitor’s settings, enabling easy transitions for gaming and content creation.

Crucially, Alienware announced that the monitor will have OLED burn-in warranty:

The new Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor comes with improved OLED reliability and a 3-year premium warranty, including coverage for OLED burn-in, for additional piece of mind.

With the warranty coverage, the improved OLED technology and OLED’s faster response times over traditional gaming monitors, the Alienware 34 QD-OLED looks set to be one of the biggest releases for PC hardware this year. While pricing isn’t yet available, the monitor is due to launch later this March in China. North American users will be able to get the monitor from late March, while EMEA users will be able to order the screen from April onwards.