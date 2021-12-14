Halo Infinite HCS Kickoff Major in Raleigh: Scores, brackets, schedule

What better way to kick off the resurrection of a beloved esports scene than with a massive, 32-team offline major? The 2021-2022 Halo Championship Series is opening with the HCS Kickoff Major in Raleigh, North Carolina from Dec. 17 to 19.

The Kickoff Major is the first stop in a long road to the eventual Halo World Championship in Seattle at the end of 2022, and the teams at 343 and Microsoft are going all out with an expanded format to get the oddball rolling. A massive trove of HCS points will be on the line in addition to a $250,000 prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about the HCS Kickoff Major.

HCS Kickoff Major format

The HCS Kickoff Major consists of a pool play of 16 teams in addition to an open bracket, both of which will feed into a huge, 32-team championship double-elimination bracket that will determine the eventual winner.

The pool play stage features 16 teams that directly qualified either through their regional qualifier bracket, or by earning enough HCS points via regional open series. The 16 teams will be split into four round-robin groups of four. The top two teams will advance to the second round of the championship upper bracket, and the bottom two teams will advance to the first round of the championship upper bracket.

The open bracket is an open signups bracket that will produce 16 teams that will join the pool play teams in the championship bracket. The top eight teams from the open upper bracket will advance to the championship upper bracket, and the top eight from the open lower bracket will advance to the championship lower bracket.

All the matches will be best-of-five, consisting of Slayer, Oddball, CTF, and Strongholds matches on Bazaar, Live Fire, Streets, Recharge, or Aquarius. Here’s the breakdown of what game modes are playable on each map:

Aquarius : CTF and Slayer

: CTF and Slayer Bazaar : CTF and Slayer

: CTF and Slayer Live Fire : Slayer, Oddball, and Strongholds

: Slayer, Oddball, and Strongholds Streets : Slayer, Oddball, and Strongholds

: Slayer, Oddball, and Strongholds Recharge: Slayer, Oddball, and Strongholds

Teams attending the HCS Kickoff Major

Here’s the list of the 16 teams that have qualified for the pool play stage and the means by which they qualified.

OpTic Gaming : Top four at NA Qualifier

: Top four at NA Qualifier FaZe Clan (formerly Inconceivable🙂 Top four at NA Qualifier

Top four at NA Qualifier eUnited: Top four at NA Qualifier

Top four at NA Qualifier G2 Esports : NA HCS Points

: NA HCS Points Cloud9: NA HCS Points

NA HCS Points Kansas City Pioneers: NA HCS Points

NA HCS Points Oxygen: NA HCS Points

NA HCS Points Acend (formerly Cartel) : Top two at EU Qualifier

: Top two at EU Qualifier Quadrant (formerly OEX) : Top two at EU Qualifier

: Top two at EU Qualifier Natus Vincere: EU HCS Points

EU HCS Points HMDA: EU HCS Points

EU HCS Points Pittsburgh Knights: Top two at MX Qualifier

Top two at MX Qualifier Fire N Ice Esports: Top two at MX Qualifier

Top two at MX Qualifier LeaveNoWitness: MX HCS Points

MX HCS Points Chiefs ESC: Winner at Oceania Qualifier

Winner at Oceania Qualifier TBD*

*Sentinels forfeited their pool play spot as a result of HCS’ competitive ruling regarding Royal 2’s use of geo-filtering during NA Qualifier. Sentinels will play in open bracket with FormaL in place of Royal 2.

Groups, Brackets, and Schedule

The pool play groups, open bracket, and schedule for all matches will be posted here once they become available. The open bracket should conclude on day one, Dec. 17.