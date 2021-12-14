Snip3down officially joins FaZe Clan’s Halo Infinite roster

Halo legend Snip3down officially joined FaZe Clan’s Halo Infinite team today.

In a video posted to Twitter, FaZe announced it had picked up the Halo roster that was competing under the name Inconceivable. Snip3down, widely considered to be one of the best Halo players of all time, will be joined by teammates Jesse “bubu dubu” Moeller, Michael “Falcated” Garcia, and Adam “Bound” Gray.

FaZe Clan is a partnered competitive team in the HCS and receives a portion of the revenue from sales of the organization’s skins available for purchase in Halo Infinite’s item shop.

Even before signing to the most valuable esports organization in the world, Inconceivable was off to a very strong start in a competitive field. They took third place at the last qualifying tournament for the $250,000 HCS Kickoff Major in Raleigh, North Carolina, scheduled for Dec. 17-19.

The FaZe announcement came after an earlier announcement by TSM officially parting ways with Snip3down. In a heartfelt goodbye to his time as a member of TSM’s competitive Apex team, Snip3down reflected on the risks he was taking by leaving a top-tier team in Apex and making a return to Halo.

“This was probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life, knowing what I was leaving behind,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen, but you’ve got to sometime take risks in your life, and I’m doing that, and I’m excited to see where it leads me.”

While an international LAN tournament scheduled for pro Apex in early 2022 was recently canceled due to concerns over the omicron variant of the coronavirus, there are six in-person Halo tournaments in the U.S. scheduled for the debut year of the HCS. Additionally, the competitive scene has extremely strong grassroots support, excitement over its viewership potential, and an esports-ready funding model for organizations. The Halo scene is poised to start with a bang, and Snip3down’s next chapter will likely be one to watch.