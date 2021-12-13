Team Quadrant enters Halo ahead of HCS Raleigh

Team Quadrant, a British esports organization owned and founded by Formula 1 racing driver Lando Norris, is expanding from its content creation focus and adding Halo to its collective.

The organization has signed TchiK, SLG, Nurix, and Fragxr, four French powerhouses who came in second place at the HCS Europe Major Raleigh 2021 Qualifier this month. The quartet has also placed second in both Halo Europe Open Series events this year.

“I’ve loved watching Halo since it launched last month and I made sure we moved quickly to sign one of Europe’s most talented rosters to our team,” Norris said. “I’ve set the goals high and the team is just as passionate as I am, so let’s go get our first win.”

The HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 will take place from Dec. 15 to 17. Teams that were unable to qualify for the group stage will go head-to-head in the open bracket to become one of 16 squads to join the championship bracket.

Quadrant was founded by Norris in 2020. Off the racing track, Norris spends time streaming, mainly sim races on Twitch, where his account has 1.1 million followers. The name Quadrant is meant to represent the org’s four main subjects: gaming, content, apparel, and racing. There are four additional members of Norris’ org, including professional Warzone player Fifakill.

Norris is the second racing driver to enter the esports industry after former F1 driver Romain Grojean launched R8G eSports, a sim racing organization competing across multiple platforms, in April 2020.

It’s unclear if Quadrant will enter other esports in the future. But for now, fans can watch the team try to make a run in Halo this weekend.