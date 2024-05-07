Will Hades 2 be released on consoles? Switch, PS5, and Xbox release explained

Hades 2 is here, though it’s only available to a small portion of players right now in early access. That doesn’t mean the game is permanently stuck there, however, as a full release is on the horizon—which should mean an eventual console launch too.

Just like its predecessor, Hades 2 was designed for and released in early access to allow Supergiant Games to continue working on the game with feedback from players who are actively experiencing it. Unfortunately for some players, since early access is mostly limited to PC platforms, Hades fans on consoles were left high and dry early with its launch. So, while Supergiant affirms Hades 2 already has more content than the original, you might still be waiting for a bit to enjoy it on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation 5.

Does Hades 2 have a console release date?

Currently, Hades 2 does not have a console release date. Since the game is in early access, the release is mostly limited to PC platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store, though a console version of the game should be released at some point in the future.

Going off of Supergiant Games’ last efforts with Hades, a console version of the game is likely in development internally while the team works on further improvements and content updates for the build of Hades 2 currently out in early access.

Will Hades 2 be released on Switch, PS5, and Xbox?

While Supergiant did not specify a console release date in its Hades 2 roadmap for upcoming content, the team is almost assuredly working on a version of the game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox—even if it isn’t a priority at the moment.

When the original game launched in early access in December 2018, it took all the way until the 1.0 launch in September 2020 to get the game on Nintendo Switch. It took almost a full year after that for Hades to hit Xbox and PlayStation, though it’s unlikely Supergiant will take as long to get the game onto every console this time since development is already so far along on Hades 2.

There’s also a chance Xbox players could see the game a bit earlier thanks to the Xbox Game Preview program, which allows games in early access to launch on the platform across PC and console. Palworld saw success doing this, and Microsoft could make a push to try and get more prominent early-access titles on its platform in the future. Unfortunately for certain gamers, no such option currently exists for PlayStation or Nintendo.

Will Hades 2 be released on mobile?

Just like with console, Supergiant has not made any plans for a mobile port of Hades 2 known just yet. Hades did release on mobile, though it was only on iOS through Netflix Games in March 2024, so seeing the sequel get similar treatment at some point after it launches fully isn’t out of the question—though it will likely be far in the future.

