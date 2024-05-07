Is Hades 2 on Game Pass? Answered

With Hades 2’s surprise early access launch, many of you with tight budgets may wonder if the highly anticipated sequel to the celebrated 2020 game is available on Xbox Game Pass. Well, we are here to answer your query in detail.

Is Hades 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Image via Supergiant Games

Unfortunately, no. Hades 2 hasn’t been added to Xbox’s popular subscription service yet. At the time of writing, you can only purchase the game via Steam and Epic Games for $29.99.

Needless to say, Game Pass is one of the cheapest ways to access video games, especially if you play a lot of titles across multiple genres. At just $10, you can experience hundreds of popular titles, including indies and AAAs, without committing to them individually. With Hades 2, players could have saved close to $20. This may not be much, but in the age where video game prices are increasing at an alarming rate, subscription services are saviors.

Hades 2 is currently exclusive to PC, which might be why the developer hasn’t struck a deal with Xbox yet. While console ports are yet to be confirmed, Hades 2 will likely make it to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, considering the original Hades made it to the platforms. Hades 1 was made available on Game Pass in 2021 but was removed from the service in 2022.

Considering Hades’ history, Hades 2 will likely be added to Xbox Game Pass at some point, possibly alongside its speculated console release. Of course, it also depends on how successful its early access period proves.

As of now, things look promising, but we recommend taking the speculation lightly to avoid disappointment.

