You’ll be able to play Hades on your iPhone in 2024

Apple is blessing the Underworld, as Hades is making its way to iPhones starting in 2024. The beloved award-winning roguelike comes to the platform via Netflix and is another on the increasing list of popular titles releasing on iOS devices.

On Nov. 11, the official Netflix Twitter account announced a Hades iPhone port alongside a new trailer. The trailer shows off much of what we already know of Hades: Flashy, fast-paced, and fantastic gameplay with an iconic art style. And, just like with other Netflix games, Hades on iPhone won’t have any microtransactions, fees, or in-game purchases—issues that often plague mobile releases.

HADES is breaking new ground! 🔥 The critically acclaimed rogue-like game is coming exclusively to iOS via Netflix next year. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c8HRoNAOQX — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2023

Hades will be available to Netflix subscribers alongside other popular releases like Oxenfree 1 and 2, Dead Cells, and Shovel Knight. It’s a blast to see how far mobile gaming has come, from meme-worthy controversies like Flappy Bird to one of the biggest roguelikes in history.

Hades was nominated for Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards, and we named it one of our best games of 2020. The roguelike received so much well-deserved attention that it’s getting a sequel, Hades 2, which was announced during the 2022 Game Awards. The sequel is launching in the first half of 2024 as an early-access title, and now we’re wondering if the developer is eyeing a potential mobile release alongside Steam.

Netflix isn’t the only one bringing popular cross-platform games to the mobile platform. Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and Resident Evil 4 Remake are just some of the biggest names coming to the new iPhone 15, which may herald a new trend of developers launching games on mobile.

No one really knows what the future has in store for the gaming world, though it seems we’re in for many more surprises.