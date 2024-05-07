Perhaps you expected Hades 2 to be all about picking up Boons and romancing Greek gods, but you’d be surprised to learn how much the game expects you to pick up valuable resources like Cattails.

Because Melinoë is a witch, most of her tool unlocks and skill upgrades revolve around doing some witchcraft on a giant pot, a Hades 2 mechanic you’ll come to know as Incantations. These Incantations, understandably, don’t come for free. Throw some ingredients in, and out comes a quality of life improvement for the game, like a Fishing Pier or a witchy farm.

Don’t worry, Melinoë won’t need anything obscure like a child’s strand of hairs or a sample of a loved one’s handwriting—herbs and reeds like Cattails will suffice. Here’s how to learn how to get Cattails in Hades 2.

Where to get Cattails in Hades 2

Step one: become a farmer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Cattail seeds in Oceanus, the second Region in Hades 2. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how you can get and grow Cattail seeds:

Unlock the Flourishing Soil incantation: With this incantation, you get two plots of soil in the Crossroads, right east of the incantation pot. This incantation costs one Moly, the yellow flower you can hand-pick in Erebus. Unlock the Silver Spade: This tool enables you to get Cattail Seeds from the Digging Spots in Oceanus. You can unlock it with 10 Silver, which you can mine in Erebus with the Crescent Pick. Get to Oceanus: Defeat Hecate and reach Oceanus. Here, look for Digging Spots to get Cattail seeds. Plant the Cattail Seeds: Once you’re back at the Crossroads, plant the Cattail Seeds in the Flourishing Soil. Then, head out into Erebus and clear a few locations for it to grow.

Cattail is great for incantations involving restoration and relief in Hades 2.

