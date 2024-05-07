Can you Double Dash in Hades 2? Answered

Double Dash was instrumental in many great Hades builds, and with Hades 2 now available in early access, many players want to know if the fun gameplay mechanic is back.

Hades 2 has a ton of Boons, different primary weapons, Cast, and many other offensive options. It allows you to make completely different builds for Melinoë—our new main character—but one thing that made Zagreus an agile warrior was Double Dash.

One Dash is good, but two is even better. The OG Hades included an option to reel off multiple dashes and improve your maneuverability, so let’s see if Melinoë gets the same treatment.

Does Hades 2 have a Double Dash?

You need to be more careful now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hades 2 doesn’t appear to have a Double Dash feature in early access at the time of writing—but we shouldn’t rule out developer Supergiant Games adding it further down the line.

You only have to go to the Hades 2 Discord to see users reporting there is no Double Dash upgrade after many hours of gameplay. Players are also saying not having the extra dash is “not ok,” and having just one Dash is counterintuitive for many who thrived on the predecessor’s consecutive dashes.

As I’ve said and need to reiterate, the purpose of early access is to give you some of the game, but not all of it, and allow you to offer feedback. If enough Hades lovers want Double Dash to come back, the developer may well end up implementing it in Hades 2.

So stay tuned, and until we hear any updates on a Double Dash coming to Hades 2, check out how to use God Mode, our best tips to improve at Hades 2, and also how to master the art of the dodge.

