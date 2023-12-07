GTA Online players reckon they could invade South Africa

Armed with attack helicopters, submarines, and even tanks, rich and powerful GTA Online players are convinced can take their business to a whole new country and no one will stop them.

An important question in the GTA Online community arose on Dec. 6 on Reddit: What is the biggest country players can take on with all the in-game equipment that can be spawned at once? Out of multiple suggestions, one comment claimed South Africa is the answer. It’s relatively big and the poster even described how easy it would be to conquer the country, presumably from living there themselves.

Any problem can be solved with a bit of ammo. Image via Rockstar Games

The player wrote that South Africa is not well-armed and with barely any vehicles, GTA players would be able to easily take on the local defenses. The only concern there, apart from being all over the news, is the local gangs that will try to “steal your shit right out from under you,” but with players’ experience in dealing with gangs, I’m sure this won’t be a problem. Especially when flying around in a tank.

Speaking of tanks, the community went over what they’ll be able to bring to this “invasion.” The main issue here is the game’s limitations when it comes to spawning multiple special vehicles. With some common effort, fans agreed they could arm themselves with the Kosatka submarine, an Avenger or MOC, a bunch of helicopters, and a yacht, and that’s just vehicles. One fan pointed out that in GTA Online we have access to orbital strikes, railgun tanks, and most importantly “infantry units with a battalion’s worth of heavy weapons shoved up their prison wallet.”

Needless to say, players are armed and ready to take on pretty much anybody. That is until they get spawn camped and stopped from using their vehicles. In that case, just turn on passive mode and get out.