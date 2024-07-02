How to find Leroy O’Neil in GTA Online – Bounty mission guide

The Bottom Dollar Bounties update to GTA Online has added various bounty-hunting missions alongside a bail agency, but some of these bounties are more challenging than others. Leroy O’Neil is one of the high-value targets you can collect for a sizeable reward, so long as you can survive a dangerous kidnapping.

Here is everything you need to know about GTA Online’s Leroy O’Neil bounty mission.

How To Capture Leroy O’Neil in GTA Online

Leroy is more expensive than other bounties. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Leroy O’Neil is a red bounty target, meaning he’ll get you with more cash in exchange for some extra effort. Once you accept his bounty mission, you’ll be led to the second floor of an abandoned motel in the Grand Senora Desert.

Reaching the second floor will trigger a cutscene where the playable character is knocked out and kidnapped, completely removing your clothes, armor, weapons, and phone. When your character wakes up, you’re in a basement under the O’Neil farmhouse, locked behind an electric gate that shocks you if you attempt an escape.

To complete this bounty mission you must be kidnapped. There’s no method that allows you to avoid being knocked out and then taken to the O’Neil’s ranch.

1) Disabling The Electric Gate

Before you can hunt down Leroy O’Neil, you’ll need to break through the gate and collect any weapons you can find scattered around your prison. Thankfully, the O’Neil family are not the brightest bunch, and they have stashed a Pool Cue on a shelf in the northern side of the basement.

You can then head up the stairs and use the Pool Cue to destroy the basement fuse box, thus disabling the electric gate.

2) Escape the O’Neil House and retrieve your weapons

After escaping the basement, you can find your character’s phone on a table just in front of the basement stairs. You won’t have a lot of time to talk, as four O’Neil brothers inside the house will attempt to take you out as soon as you exit the basement.

Each of these NPCs wields a baseball bat or crowbar, but you can use the pool cue to beat them back. There are also SMGs stashed around the house, keys that unlock the front door, a satchel containing your clothes, and a bag of meth that can be collected for an extra $5,000.

The SMGs, keys, and your clothes will always spawn in different locations throughout the house, so check each room here until you find the necessary items. Each of these items has a corresponding icon on the minimap, so keep your eyes peeled. Luckily, the meth will always be stashed in a small closet near the basement.

The house has multiple key spawns, and a single bag of meth in the middle. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

Once you exit the house, you’ll have to search around the property for your stashed weapons. Your gear is always stashed within some cardboard boxes that can either spawn at the front of the house near the porch, or behind the house next to a red barn. Now that you retrieved your weapons, you have everything you need to take on Leroy O’Neil.

If you can not find the keys inside the house, you can always use a gun to shoot out the doorknob.

3) Finding Leroy O’Neil

Now you have all your weapons, head to the barn behind the house to take out several NPC enemies. Luckily, you can freely kill these guys with your guns, as you only need to use nonlethal force against Leroy here.

After every enemy is defeated, Leroy’s location is revealed on your minimap; he’s hiding behind several large hay bales. We suggest using a stun gun to knock him out without harming him. Alternatively, players with a sharp aim can shoot Leroy’s hands to disarm him. Once he is subdued, you can detain Leroy in your van and return to the bail agency to collect the reward.

