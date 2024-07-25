Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
an image of a few people sitting in an Executive Office next to piles of cash in GTA Online
Rebrand yourself. Image via Rockstar
Category:
GTA

Forget the heists: GTA Online wants you to deliver 10 million pizzas for cash

Mamma mia!
Image of Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 01:42 pm

Grand Theft Auto Online has delivered a steady stream of high-octane criminal activities, ranging from robbing the local bank to stopping Elon Musk from ending the world. Now, however, your character has a chance to step back from all that excitement to something more humble: pizza delivery.

Recommended Videos

Initially (and even once you think about it for a while), it seems like a major step back for the unnamed GTA Online protagonist, who by this point is probably a multimillionaire with a huge portfolio of legitimate and illegal business under their belt. Why they’d cosplay Peter Parker and take delivery jobs away from Los Santos residents who actually need them is anyone’s guess, but Rockstar is asking you not to think about it and enticing you with a few tantalizing free rewards instead.

A GTA Online character offering the viewer a pizza.
Are you up to the challenge? Image via Rockstar Games

As the studio recently announced, this new mechanic comes with a larger, overarching community challenge: If the GTA Online player base can collectively deliver 10 million pizzas to the hungry of Los Santos, everyone will unlock a free pizza-themed T-shirt. As well as being able to Italianize your wardrobe, there are personal goals to chase as well. Complete five perfect deliveries to buy your very own pizza delivery scooter at a discount, and 50 deliveries (perfection optional) to get a pizza delivery uniform for free… which really should have come with the job to begin with.

These challenges only run until July 31, however, so strike while the pizza is hot! To get started with GTA Online‘s new venture, simply visit any of the Pizza This pizza stores around the city and inquire about job openings. You’ll already be familiar with the basic gameplay loop if you’ve managed one of the game’s Organizations, as most business work essentially boils down to delivery jobs anyway.

Giving up on your lofty criminal aspirations to deliver pizza is nothing new for the series—you could make Tommy Vercetti do the same thing all the way back in Vice City, after all. Get out there and make Tommy proud before this challenge goes cold!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair has been gaming almost as long as he's been writing. Writing about games, however, is still quite new to him. He does hope you'll stick around to hear about his many, many opinions- wait, where are you going?