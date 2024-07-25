Forget the heists: GTA Online wants you to deliver 10 million pizzas for cash

Grand Theft Auto Online has delivered a steady stream of high-octane criminal activities, ranging from robbing the local bank to stopping Elon Musk from ending the world. Now, however, your character has a chance to step back from all that excitement to something more humble: pizza delivery.

Initially (and even once you think about it for a while), it seems like a major step back for the unnamed GTA Online protagonist, who by this point is probably a multimillionaire with a huge portfolio of legitimate and illegal business under their belt. Why they’d cosplay Peter Parker and take delivery jobs away from Los Santos residents who actually need them is anyone’s guess, but Rockstar is asking you not to think about it and enticing you with a few tantalizing free rewards instead.

Are you up to the challenge? Image via Rockstar Games

As the studio recently announced, this new mechanic comes with a larger, overarching community challenge: If the GTA Online player base can collectively deliver 10 million pizzas to the hungry of Los Santos, everyone will unlock a free pizza-themed T-shirt. As well as being able to Italianize your wardrobe, there are personal goals to chase as well. Complete five perfect deliveries to buy your very own pizza delivery scooter at a discount, and 50 deliveries (perfection optional) to get a pizza delivery uniform for free… which really should have come with the job to begin with.

These challenges only run until July 31, however, so strike while the pizza is hot! To get started with GTA Online‘s new venture, simply visit any of the Pizza This pizza stores around the city and inquire about job openings. You’ll already be familiar with the basic gameplay loop if you’ve managed one of the game’s Organizations, as most business work essentially boils down to delivery jobs anyway.

Giving up on your lofty criminal aspirations to deliver pizza is nothing new for the series—you could make Tommy Vercetti do the same thing all the way back in Vice City, after all. Get out there and make Tommy proud before this challenge goes cold!

