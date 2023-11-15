Fans are convinced we’ll be getting GTA 6 faster than its predecessors

Gamers are convinced Grand Theft Auto 6 will break Rockstar’s typical promotional cycle due to its rumored advertising strategy.

Previous Rockstar titles like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 took their time to get on shelves after their reveal, and fans on social media are sure GTA 6 will buck this trend.

The latest installment in Rockstar’s most noteworthy franchise has already steered off the typical release path, according to fans this week. Players noted a difference in the spacing between GTA 6’s rumored marketing strategy and its impending trailer release this December.

Things like billboard reports, posters, and building ads were the main components that gave gamers hope. They referenced leaks and insider information pertaining to Rockstar president Sam Houser’s advertising endeavors.

Rumors claimed Houser had been in New York City, discussing GTA 6 mural options with advertising agencies. This paired with the December trailer release date had fans claiming there would be a shorter release window.

Because of these two factors, players seemingly believe Rockstar is “confident with their release schedule.” Gamers said they hadn’t seen Rockstar advertise a title so close to the trailer release date, thus giving the GTA fanbase hope.

Ourselves and @RockstarINTEL have both had our own independent sources which may back up claims that GTAVI will be announced this week, with a trailer early December. Additionally, to the claims made by @business, this is what we know:



– An internal source at Rockstar confirmed… pic.twitter.com/1S4hc3so5b — Rockstar Universe (@RStarUniverse) November 8, 2023

However, there’s also a possibility GTA 6 could be pushed into 2025, according to Rockstar Universe. This wouldn’t come as a surprise to long-time Rockstar fans. RD2 was delayed by over a year, and GTA V’s release was speculated for 2011, only to release two years later.

Currently, Rockstar is keeping its cards close to its chest. The Red Dead Redemption developers have only dropped vague details regarding GTA 6’s release. So far, all we have is an expected month window where we could finally see the first GTA 6 trailer.

So for now, we’ll just have to wait until Rockstar throws fans a bone.