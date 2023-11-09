Don’t worry, GTA 6 won’t get delayed if voice actors strike, according to Take-Two

Fear not, Grand Theft Auto fans, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is confident GTA 6 will not be delayed if voice actors strike.

SAG-AFTRA video game actors are still negotiating regarding a new union to protect the industry, amid rising concerns about the growth of AI, and there is a chance a strike could occur similar to the writer’s strike in Hollywood.

Any such strike could create significant problems for game development companies, potentially leading to delays in release—which will be a hard pill to swallow after a year where it has felt like things could finally return to normal following the delays caused by the pandemic.

However, Zelnick is not concerned about such a threat and told an investor during Take-Two’s earning call on Nov. 6, as spotted by IGN, that he is “optimistic” that common ground can be found in the negotiations and that no strikes will occur.

The sun will soon set on GTA 5. Image via Rockstar

Even if those negotiations do fall apart, Zelnick does not feel that GTA 6’s release, whenever that may be, will not be affected as they are “completely protected”.

It’s the second point that will be particularly valuable to Take-Two as there is no guarantee that strikes will not happen—and it may suggest that development is so far along in GTA 6 that all work with voice actors has been completed.

After all, if there were still lines to record, then Zelnick would surely be concerned about the prospect of a strike, which would prevent Take-Two and Rockstar from completing those takes and, as such, could push back a GTA 6 release.

Little is known about the plans for GTA 6‘s release but we could see some details provided in the reveal trailer next month, which many fans have speculated could take place at The Game Awards on Dec. 7.