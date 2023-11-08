GTA 6 fans agree on likely reveal trailer release date—and it’s just weeks away

Grand Theft Auto 6 excitement is ramping up significantly as fans are finally going to get a look at the next entry in Rockstar’s series.

The development of GTA 6 has been known to have been in the works for a while and we’ve already seen plenty of leaks about the game but, finally, we’re set for some info directly from the source itself.

Ahead of Rockstar’s 25th anniversary in December, they announced a reveal trailer for GTA 6 would be shown on a yet-to-be-determined date next month as part of their celebrations.

While Rockstar did not provide an official date for when we’ll finally see the GTA 6 trailer, fans have been dusting off their LA Noire experience by entering full investigative mode—and there’s a general consensus on when the trailer will drop.

Fans were quick to notice that Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards, tweeted about there being just 30 days until the show just minutes after Bloomberg’s initial report on the upcoming GTA 6 trailer, which was later confirmed by Rockstar itself.

The Game Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, lines up perfectly with Rockstar’s plans to release the GTA 6 trailer in December and, intriguingly, is just a few days out from the Dec. 10 date when Rockstar celebrated their 20th anniversary five years ago.

A debut at The Game Awards would make sense given the number of eyes the industry has on the event, though the fact of the matter is GTA 6 will likely make the internet explode even if the reveal trailer is two seconds long and posted in a strange forum.

What’s most exciting about a potential reveal at The Game Awards is that it is just a few weeks away and Keighley will do the hard work with the countdown to the event anyway, saving me from using my sub-par math skills.