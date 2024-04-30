Gray Zone Warfare Matchmaking Failed x00030001 error explained

Matchmaking errors are common occurrences a game first launches or rolls out a major content patch. If you’re encountering the “Matchmaking Failed x00030001” error in Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) you might get stuck in a matchmaking queue or fail to find a match.

When the Matchmaking Failed x00030001 error first appeared for me in GZW, I was queued up and waiting to get into action. After this error show its face, I couldn’t seem to queue for a match, and the online functions slowly stopped working, so I had to solve this problem before I could worry about in-game elements like adding weapon attachments and modifiers or toggling ADS.

What causes the Matchmaking Failed x00030001 error in GZW?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “Matchmaking Failed x00030001” error in GZW can stem from two main causes: issues with the game’s servers or problems with your own internet connection.

On the server side, this error might occur during periods of high traffic or due to ongoing maintenance. On your end, the error could be caused by anything from a loose cable to a local internet outage.

How do you fix the Matchmaking Failed x00030001 error in GZW?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before trying to fix the Matchmaking Failed x00030001 error in GZW, you should check Gray Zone Warfare’s server status. If the servers are down for maintenance or experiencing technical difficulties, then unfortunately you’ll need to wait until they’re back online before you can play.

However, if the servers are operational, then the issue likely lies with your internet connection. Here are a few steps you can try to fix the Matchmaking Failed x00030001 error in GZW:

Restart your modem and router : Resetting your modem or router can clear up temporary glitches and establish a fresh connection to your ISP.

: Resetting your modem or router can clear up temporary glitches and establish a fresh connection to your ISP. Change your DNS settings : Sometimes, using a different DNS server can resolve connectivity issues. If you’re using your ISP’s default DNS settings, you should test out other alternatives like Google or OpenDNS.

: Sometimes, using a different DNS server can resolve connectivity issues. If you’re using your ISP’s default DNS settings, you should test out other alternatives like Google or OpenDNS. Switch to a wired connection : If you’re using Wi-Fi, try connecting your gaming device directly to your router with an ethernet cable. Wired connections generally offer a more stable and reliable connection compared to Wi-Fi.

: If you’re using Wi-Fi, try connecting your gaming device directly to your router with an ethernet cable. Wired connections generally offer a more stable and reliable connection compared to Wi-Fi. Test your connection with a mobile hotspot: If you have a smartphone with a data plan, try creating a mobile hotspot and connecting your device to it. If you can connect to GZW servers using your hotspot, then the issue likely lies with your home internet connection.

