Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix ‘there is no free space in stash’ error in GZW

The stash is an essential part of Gray Zone Warfare. It’s where you store all the important resources, but the “there is no free space in stash” error could create storage-related problems.

Imagine finding a top-tier item, only to have to discard something useful just to make room. That would be most players’ introduction to the “there is no free space in stash” error in GZW, which has popped up alongside several other known bugs that have been preventing players from utilizing their stashes and lockers to their full capacity.

While this error message can be genuine and you may simply need to manage their stash space more effectively (and stop picking up so much stuff), you can also see it even when you have more than enough space in your inventory.

Can you fix the “there is no free space in stash” error in GZW?

Image via MADFINGER Games

It depends. If you were previously able to access your stash in GZW without encountering the “there is no free space in stash” error message, then there’s a good chance you can address it by increasing your stash space.

Currently, you can increase your storage space by buying one of the higher editions of GZW. Though there isn’t an official confirmation, the devs could add more options on how to get more inventory slots in GZW as it gets closer to its full release.

However, if you received this error message during your very first interaction with the stash, then it’s likely a bug related to the aforementioned locker/stash bug. In this case, a fix will need to come from the developers through a future patch for this to be solved. Similar errors and bugs are already under Madfinger Games’ radar, and the developer is expected to release hotfixes to improve the overall experience in the game.

We’ll update any impacted GZW players once a solution goes live.

