A soldier decked out in tactical gear in a village in Gray Zone Warfare.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via MADFINGER Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Can you change your name in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered

Your moniker is very important.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 10:07 pm

Gray Zone Warfare‘s early access period has begun with thousands of players dropping into the latest tactical-military extraction shooter, and as expected, the most difficult task in setting up your soldier (apart from looks) is picking out a name.

Many players want to know whether it’s possible to change their soldier’s name after selection, as we’ve seen this feature become the norm for many modern gaming titles over the recent few years. Here’s everything you need to know about whether you can actually change your character’s name in GZW.

Can you change your name in GZW?

Soldiers walk past a window of a building in Gray Zone Warfare.
Choose your name wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MADFINGER Games

You cannot change your name in GZW. Once you’ve picked a character name, it’s locked in permanently. Unlike other titles where you can dive into the gameplay settings and pick a different display name, no such feature exists for GZW yet.

According to the official GZW FAQ from MADFINGER Games, servers will be wiped every six months while faction swaps will be available every three months (estimated). At the very least, it appears you’ll be able to change your name after each wipe, but it isn’t clear whether you can pick a new name when selecting a new faction.

There are several other features GZW will be receiving in the future like controller support and language localization, but given the title is in early access, many of these features are at the back of MADFINGER’s minds right now as all work is going toward ensuring the tactucak game runs smoothly for all players.

Check back after a few updates to see if things have changed.

related content
Read Article Can you change the language in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered
Three troops in military gear get out of a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Can you change the language in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix the no head bug in GZW
gray zone warfare players in helicopter
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix the no head bug in GZW
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to repair armor in GZW
character profile in gray zone warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to repair armor in GZW
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 30, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com