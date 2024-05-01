Can you change your name in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered

Gray Zone Warfare‘s early access period has begun with thousands of players dropping into the latest tactical-military extraction shooter, and as expected, the most difficult task in setting up your soldier (apart from looks) is picking out a name.

Many players want to know whether it’s possible to change their soldier’s name after selection, as we’ve seen this feature become the norm for many modern gaming titles over the recent few years. Here’s everything you need to know about whether you can actually change your character’s name in GZW.

Can you change your name in GZW?

Choose your name wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MADFINGER Games

You cannot change your name in GZW. Once you’ve picked a character name, it’s locked in permanently. Unlike other titles where you can dive into the gameplay settings and pick a different display name, no such feature exists for GZW yet.

According to the official GZW FAQ from MADFINGER Games, servers will be wiped every six months while faction swaps will be available every three months (estimated). At the very least, it appears you’ll be able to change your name after each wipe, but it isn’t clear whether you can pick a new name when selecting a new faction.

There are several other features GZW will be receiving in the future like controller support and language localization, but given the title is in early access, many of these features are at the back of MADFINGER’s minds right now as all work is going toward ensuring the tactucak game runs smoothly for all players.

Check back after a few updates to see if things have changed.

