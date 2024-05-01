Does Gray Zone Warfare have controller support? Answered

As a first-person tactical shooter set in an MMO environment, Gray Zone Warfare controller support would be highly beneficial, not just for those who prefer using controllers in FPS games but also for accessibility reasons.

However, not all PC-based FPS games, especially those that are still being built while in early access, offer controller support—but some do.

Does Gray Zone Warfare offer controller support?

Controller support would be nice to have. Image via MADFINGER Games

Unfortunately, Gray Zone Warfare does not offer controller support, either full or partial, at this time. This FPS is only available on PC via Steam, so you can’t play it on console platforms like Xbox or PlayStation to enjoy using a controller, either.

As Gray Zone Warfare is in early access, the hope is controller support will be added either during this period or when the game fully launches. However, Mad Finger Games has already mentioned on the Gray Zone Warfare Steam page that there are plans for the full release, but it doesn’t include support for controllers.

Is controller support in the plans for Gray Zone Warfare?

All this being said, the devs haven’t ruled out controller support, according to the official frequently asked questions section on the Gray Zone Warfare site.

However, they will decide whether to add it to the title depending on community interest. Since Gray Zone Warfare was released into early access on April 30, the devs’ sole focus has been perfecting and optimizing the title for PC. So, controller support may only be added if enough people are interested in it.

You can submit a request for a feature to be added. So if you do want controller support, it’s worth submitting this request on the submissions page. There’s a Gray Zone Warfare Suggestions channel on the Discord server too, where it may be worth upvoting or creating a post requesting this feature to be added. And hopefully, it will be.

If you were hoping Gray Zone Warfare had controller support, unfortunately, it does not. But, depending on player interest, it may be added eventually.

