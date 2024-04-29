Is Gray Zone Warfare coming to consoles?

Thanks to games like Escape From Tarkov and Call of Duty’s DMZ mode, the extraction shooter FPS genre has taken hold of gaming over the past few years.

Now, the newest entrant into the fun mode is called Gray Zone Warfare. It’s coming out on PCs first, and it has an incredible, realistic graphic style with stunningly detailed environments, weapons, and player models.

The game is being built on Unreal Engine 5 and will likely be difficult to run at first, even on high-end PCs. But will console gamers be able to infiltrate, loot, and exfil alongside their gamer brethren on high-priced gaming rigs?

Here’s everything we know so far about the realism military shooter Gray Zone Warfare’s console release date.

Is Gray Zone Warfare on PlayStation or Xbox?

No, Gray Zone Warfare is not yet available on consoles. It is currently only available on PC through Steam Early Access after its release date on April 30, 2024. It’s always possible that the game could come to Xbox Game Preview during its early access period, but for now, it is not on Xbox and is also unavailable on PlayStation as well.

And in case you were wondering, it’s not available on Nintendo Switch, either.

Is Gray Zone Warfare coming out on consoles?

There’s a lot of hype behind this one. Image via MADFINGER Games

Yes, Gray Zone Warfare will eventually come out on consoles. At least that’s what the current plan is.

In a Twitter/X post on April 26, 2024, Gray Zone Warfare developer MADFINGER Games had this to say about the game coming out on consoles: “Our goal is to be available on consoles as well. Controller support will eventually be implemented for PC too.”

When is Gray Zone Warfare coming to console?

It may be a long wait. Image via MADFINGER Games

There is currently no timetable for Gray Zone Warfare’s release on consoles. After releasing into early access on April 30, 2024, Gray Zone Warfare will receive numerous patches, optimizations, balancing, and other game updates before it launches as a full 1.0 game. At that point, console development may ramp up.

It could potentially take years for Gray Zone Warfare to release on consoles, so if you’re looking to play the game as soon as possible, you might want to consider building a strong gaming PC to play it because its system requirements are pretty steep.

