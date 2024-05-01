Three troops in military gear get out of a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via MADFINGER Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Can you change the language in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered

Language options for Gray Zone Warfare, explained.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 09:32 pm

Gray Zone Warfare, the newest military-sim shooter from MADFINGER Games, has finally arrived through early access on Steam, with a huge map and plenty of riveting quests to complete and locations to explore.

Recommended Videos

It’s all about realism in GZW, with quite the backstory already built up and designed to keep players immersed. As such, many hope the story and general HUD are available in languages other than English to ensure that immersion is there for every player. Here’s what we know about what languages are available in GZW.

Is it possible to change the language in GZW?

A player reloads a rifle in Gray Zone Warfare.
English only, for now. Screenshot via MADFINGER Games

No, it is not possible to change the language in GZW as the current build for the early access game is only available in English.

GZW is in early access, which means the journey to full release has only just begun and localization through multiple language options wasn’t at the top of MADFINGER Games’ to-do list for the game’s Steam launch on April 30.

A member of the MADFINGER Games team has responded to multiple fans’ questions on the GZW subreddit stating additional language support will be “added later,” though an exact time frame or roadmap hasn’t been given for the accessibility feature—those hoping to play GZW in their local language may have to wait.

Many features like controller support, extra DLC content, and server stability remain on the cards for the near future but given GZW has only just launched, it’s expected that extras like localization and language will need a little more time to prepare.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Can you change your name in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered
A soldier decked out in tactical gear in a village in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Can you change your name in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix the no head bug in GZW
gray zone warfare players in helicopter
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix the no head bug in GZW
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to repair armor in GZW
character profile in gray zone warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to repair armor in GZW
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can you change your name in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered
A soldier decked out in tactical gear in a village in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Can you change your name in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix the no head bug in GZW
gray zone warfare players in helicopter
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix the no head bug in GZW
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to repair armor in GZW
character profile in gray zone warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to repair armor in GZW
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 30, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com