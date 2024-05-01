Can you change the language in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered

Gray Zone Warfare, the newest military-sim shooter from MADFINGER Games, has finally arrived through early access on Steam, with a huge map and plenty of riveting quests to complete and locations to explore.

It’s all about realism in GZW, with quite the backstory already built up and designed to keep players immersed. As such, many hope the story and general HUD are available in languages other than English to ensure that immersion is there for every player. Here’s what we know about what languages are available in GZW.

Is it possible to change the language in GZW?

English only, for now. Screenshot via MADFINGER Games

No, it is not possible to change the language in GZW as the current build for the early access game is only available in English.

GZW is in early access, which means the journey to full release has only just begun and localization through multiple language options wasn’t at the top of MADFINGER Games’ to-do list for the game’s Steam launch on April 30.

A member of the MADFINGER Games team has responded to multiple fans’ questions on the GZW subreddit stating additional language support will be “added later,” though an exact time frame or roadmap hasn’t been given for the accessibility feature—those hoping to play GZW in their local language may have to wait.

Many features like controller support, extra DLC content, and server stability remain on the cards for the near future but given GZW has only just launched, it’s expected that extras like localization and language will need a little more time to prepare.

