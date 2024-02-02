Category:
Granblue Fantasy

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Is it or not?
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 03:34 am
Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having caught the JRPG fandom by storm with its riveting visuals, gameplay, and story, Granblue Fantasy: Relink has players wondering whether it will come to Xbox Game Pass’ huge collection of games. If you’re one among them, here’s the answer.  

Recommended Videos

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Xbox Game Pass?

A Granblue Fantasy: Relink scene
Uncertain. Image via Cygames

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Granblue Fantasy: Relink isn’t available on Xbox Game Pass. You can only purchase the title, priced at $59.99, to own it. For those willing to spend more for content, you can purchase the Special or Deluxe edition, available at $79.99 and $99.99, respectively. 

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is currently exclusive to the PC (Steam) and PlayStation platforms, with crossplay support between console generations.  

Will Granblue Fantasy: Relink come to Xbox Game Pass in the future?

So far, Cygames has not shared any intention of getting Granblue Fantasy: Relink to Xbox Game Pass either, so we don’t know whether it will happen at all. 

Being one of the cheapest ways to try new games, players are justifiably looking for the $60 title to be included in the Xbox Game Pass library. After all, owning games as a trend is overshadowed by subscription services offering access to thousands of games, cloud storage, and whatnot, making the experience more convenient and cost-effective. 

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is still not available on Xbox consoles. Considering this gap in platform support, the game likely won’t make it to Xbox Game Pass anytime soon. That said, there’s a chance the game will receive an Xbox port in the future, and if that happens, we expect Cygames to strike a Game Pass deal with Microsoft. Then again, this is just speculation, so take it with a grain of salt. 

related content
Read Article Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink region locked?
A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink region locked?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to fix Granblue Fantasy: Relink crashing errors on PC
Four Granblue Fantasy: Relink characters on a grass hill. One of the characters is approching the other three.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to fix Granblue Fantasy: Relink crashing errors on PC
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?
A man and a girl standing on stairs in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to get the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A screenshot of the Golem FInger item in Granblue Fantasy on a blurry desert background.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Can you play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Steam Deck?
Promotional artwork of the main cast from Granblue Fantasty: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Can you play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Steam Deck?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink region locked?
A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink region locked?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to fix Granblue Fantasy: Relink crashing errors on PC
Four Granblue Fantasy: Relink characters on a grass hill. One of the characters is approching the other three.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to fix Granblue Fantasy: Relink crashing errors on PC
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?
A man and a girl standing on stairs in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to get the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A screenshot of the Golem FInger item in Granblue Fantasy on a blurry desert background.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Can you play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Steam Deck?
Promotional artwork of the main cast from Granblue Fantasty: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Can you play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Steam Deck?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 1, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com