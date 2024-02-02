Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Having caught the JRPG fandom by storm with its riveting visuals, gameplay, and story, Granblue Fantasy: Relink has players wondering whether it will come to Xbox Game Pass’ huge collection of games. If you’re one among them, here’s the answer.

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Xbox Game Pass?

Uncertain. Image via Cygames

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Granblue Fantasy: Relink isn’t available on Xbox Game Pass. You can only purchase the title, priced at $59.99, to own it. For those willing to spend more for content, you can purchase the Special or Deluxe edition, available at $79.99 and $99.99, respectively.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is currently exclusive to the PC (Steam) and PlayStation platforms, with crossplay support between console generations.

Will Granblue Fantasy: Relink come to Xbox Game Pass in the future?

So far, Cygames has not shared any intention of getting Granblue Fantasy: Relink to Xbox Game Pass either, so we don’t know whether it will happen at all.

Being one of the cheapest ways to try new games, players are justifiably looking for the $60 title to be included in the Xbox Game Pass library. After all, owning games as a trend is overshadowed by subscription services offering access to thousands of games, cloud storage, and whatnot, making the experience more convenient and cost-effective.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is still not available on Xbox consoles. Considering this gap in platform support, the game likely won’t make it to Xbox Game Pass anytime soon. That said, there’s a chance the game will receive an Xbox port in the future, and if that happens, we expect Cygames to strike a Game Pass deal with Microsoft. Then again, this is just speculation, so take it with a grain of salt.