Granblue Fantasy

Granblue Fantasy: Relink platforms: Is GFR on PS5, Xbox, and Switch consoles?

Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Feb 1, 2024 12:24 am
Given its fast-growing popularity and relatively successful early access launch, eager players wanting to find out if they can play Cygames’ highly anticipated new action JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink on their platform of choice is no surprise.

Here are all the places you can play Granblue Fantasy: Relink right now.

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PlayStation?

Yes, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is available on PlayStation 5, as well as on the last-generation PlayStation 4, if you still own one. The game supports crossplay between the two Sony consoles too, so you can team up with your friends for exciting quests. Of course, you’ll need PS Plus to play online with a party.

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Xbox?

At the time of writing, Granblue Fantasy: Relink isn’t available on Xbox consoles, Series X/S or One. Cygames hasn’t shared plans to bring the game to Xbox in the future either, but it hasn’t outright dismissed the idea just yet.

I wouldn’t be hopeful of the game releasing on Xbox anytime soon. That said, old Cygames titles have made it to Xbox consoles a while later after their initial releases on PlayStation and PC. Take, for example, Little Noah: Scion of Paradise, which was released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam in 2022 and received ports for Xbox One and Series X/S consoles a year later.

Cygames is likely to follow the reception of Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PC and PlayStation for now, and then make a decision based on its success.

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, no. Granblue Fantasy: Relink isn’t available on Nintendo Switch, and might not make it to the platform in the future. While the devs haven’t provided any explanation as to why they’re avoiding popular console platforms like Xbox and Nintendo Switch for a big release like GFR, developmental constraints seem to be the most fitting reason here.

Cygames has previously released multiple games for the Switch, including Little Noah: Scion of Paradise and Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle. So in case you’re wondering, a Switch port doesn’t sound impossible for the future.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink releases on Feb. 1 on Steam and PlayStation.

