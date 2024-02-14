Granblue Fantasy Relink patch notes: Version 1.0.5 Update brings matchmaking adjustments and bug fixes

Cygames has released a Version 1.0.5 update for Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which addresses the online matchmaking and fixes issues tied to certain quests.

Recommended Videos

The patch notes on the official Granblue Fantasy: Relink website are quite brief, though the Japanese website goes into further detail. First things first, Cygames has made an adjustment to the matchmaking for online co-op. There is a power value adjustment setting which, when turned on, ensures you match up with other players who are around the same power level as you. From the sound of things, this feature wasn’t working quite as intended as Cygames has “reviewed the matching targets when power value adjustment is set to ON,” so now you should be paired with players of a similar level more often.

Expect a separate PC patch later. Image via Cygames

As for the bugs, one caused the probability of certain item drops in two specific quests—The Will Entrusted to the Machine and The Black Armed Fortress—to be lower than they should be. There was a similar issue with chests from clearing any of the higher difficulty quests not containing rewards for destroying parts of some boss enemies. Both bugs should now be fixed, so farming for those items will hopefully be less of a chore going forward.

The patch is currently only applicable to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but PC users needn’t worry. Cygames has said a separate patch for the Steam version will arrive on Feb. 16 and will also include separate changes.

The full patch notes can be read below:

[Online] In the PS4/PS5 version, we have reviewed the matching targets when power value adjustment is set to “ON” in the matching settings and made adjustments to increase the probability of matching. If you are having difficulty matching, please try setting the force value adjustment to “OFF” or setting the matching region to “Not set” to make matching easier.

[Quest] Fixed an issue in the PS4/PS5 version where the reward for destroying the parts of the boss enemy in the quests The Will Entrusted to the Machine and The Black Armed Fortress had a lower drop probability than expected.

[Quest] Fixed an issue in PS4/PS5 versions where rewards for destroying parts of some boss enemies on quest difficulty levels of Very Hard, Extreme, Maniac, and Proud could not be obtained from the treasure chests that appear after defeating the boss.

As a reminder, Cygames has more updates planned beyond bug fixes. Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s roadmap promises at least three months’ worth of new content, including two new playable characters and an extra hard boss fight.