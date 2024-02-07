Category:
Granblue Fantasy

Does Granblue Fantasy Relink have cross-save and cross-progression?

It's playable on PlayStation and PC.
Michael Beckwith
Published: Feb 7, 2024 08:34 am
Granblue Fantasy Relink party main cast
Image via Cygames

With Granblue Fantasy: Relink available on more than one platform, you’re likely wondering if it has any cross-save or cross-progression functionality.

These features are very useful and are becoming more commonplace, as they let you continue with the same save file across different platforms. Granblue Fantasy: Relink unfortunately doesn’t offer cross-play between its PlayStation and PC versions, so is this also the case for cross-save and cross-progression?

Can you cross-save between the PlayStation and PC versions of Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
It's technically possible on PS4 and PS5… but not really. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Granblue Fantasy: Relink doesn’t allow cross-saves between PlayStation and PC. It would’ve been nice to play on PlayStation 5 at home and use the same save on Steam, so you can keep playing Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Steam Deck while you’re on the go, but alas, this isn’t possible.

Surprisingly, you can’t even cross-save between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions… sort of. According to an FAQ on the official Granblue Fantasy: Relink website, it’s possible to convert PS4 save data into PS5 save data. So, if you started playing on PS4 but decided to upgrade to PS5, you can carry over your save to avoid starting from scratch. That’s ideal, considering you could have potentially spent hours farming for materials and grinding character levels in preparation for the post-game.

But, converting a PS4 save into a PS5 save is a one-way trip and can’t be reversed. As such, you can’t convert a fresh PS5 save into a PS4 save, so you can’t hop back and forth between the two platforms. Admittedly, if you’ve upgraded from PS4 to PS5, I can’t imagine why you’d ever would want to go back to the PS4 version. Sony has a guide on how to transfer PS4 save data to PS5 on its website, and you can convert it via an option on Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s title screen.

Read Article Best Curio farming quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Zathba appraising Curios.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best Curio farming quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All difficulty settings in Granblue Fantasy Relink: Which should you choose?
Promotional artwork of the main cast from Granblue Fantasty: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
All difficulty settings in Granblue Fantasy Relink: Which should you choose?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Best Mastery Points farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Lancelot's offensive tree maxed out in GBF Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best Mastery Points farm in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to find Granblue Fantasy Relink save file location on PC
A man and a girl standing on stairs in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to find Granblue Fantasy Relink save file location on PC
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Best party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Siegfried a crewmate character in Granblue Fantasy relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 6, 2024
Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.