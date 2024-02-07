Does Granblue Fantasy Relink have cross-save and cross-progression?

With Granblue Fantasy: Relink available on more than one platform, you’re likely wondering if it has any cross-save or cross-progression functionality.

These features are very useful and are becoming more commonplace, as they let you continue with the same save file across different platforms. Granblue Fantasy: Relink unfortunately doesn’t offer cross-play between its PlayStation and PC versions, so is this also the case for cross-save and cross-progression?

Can you cross-save between the PlayStation and PC versions of Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

It’s technically possible on PS4 and PS5… but not really. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Granblue Fantasy: Relink doesn’t allow cross-saves between PlayStation and PC. It would’ve been nice to play on PlayStation 5 at home and use the same save on Steam, so you can keep playing Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Steam Deck while you’re on the go, but alas, this isn’t possible.

Surprisingly, you can’t even cross-save between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions… sort of. According to an FAQ on the official Granblue Fantasy: Relink website, it’s possible to convert PS4 save data into PS5 save data. So, if you started playing on PS4 but decided to upgrade to PS5, you can carry over your save to avoid starting from scratch. That’s ideal, considering you could have potentially spent hours farming for materials and grinding character levels in preparation for the post-game.

But, converting a PS4 save into a PS5 save is a one-way trip and can’t be reversed. As such, you can’t convert a fresh PS5 save into a PS4 save, so you can’t hop back and forth between the two platforms. Admittedly, if you’ve upgraded from PS4 to PS5, I can’t imagine why you’d ever would want to go back to the PS4 version. Sony has a guide on how to transfer PS4 save data to PS5 on its website, and you can convert it via an option on Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s title screen.